What Old, Cheap Twin Cities Treasures Do You Miss? That’s Our Open Thread Topic This Week.

Yesterday, we ran a story on the Roseville 4, the bargain theater known for its inexpensive tickets and casual decor. Turns out lots of people had memories of the old joint.

That got me thinking: What other old, cheap diversions, now closed or upscaled, do you miss? I know you must have some. After all, Racket readers tend to be old and cheap mature and thrifty.

The first one that sprung to mind for me was the Hopkins 6, a great spot for cheap movies before the pandemic shut 'em down. And actually (since why limit this to Minnesota?), let me also mention Director's Chair, in my hometown of Hamilton Square, New Jersey, where I saw Return of the Jedi every day for a week in the summer of 1983, $1 a show. I basically could have written this entry. Also, how cool is that website?

But I'm not limiting this to cheap movies. We are, perhaps against our better judgment, Dome nostalgics here at Racket, and I have found memories of living in Elliot Park in 2001-2002 and heading down the street with a book on sweltering summer afternoons to sit in the nosebleeds (earbleeds, I guess, at the Dome) and ignore the game for the sake of $5 air conditioning.

Or hell, what about bygone thrift stores? Who can say how much of my '90s wardrobe was culled from Steeple People on Lyndale? And I only recently discarded the old wooden console stereo I bought at the Savers on Lake over 25 years ago. RIP, Al Green LPs never sounded so good.

And while we're at it, remember back before First Ave was run as an actual business, when they used to hand out comps to shows willy nilly? I was still drinking then, so believe me, they made their money back.

OK, your turn. How do you remember spending small amounts of money for a good time back when you were ever poorer than you are now?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.