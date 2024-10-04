Skip to Content
Opinion

We’re Talking Sales, Deals, and Best (or Worst) Buys on Today’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:09 AM CDT on October 4, 2024

charlesdeluvio via Unsplash
Racket's "Rack to School" sale ends today, and it would be truly gauche on our part to make you talk about what a great deal we're offering on this Open Thread. After all, sales is sales and editorial is editorial and they should be kept separate, even when an offer like this one—$2.50 a month or $25 a year, what a steal!—is so incredible it should basically be covered as news.

But there's no reason we can't talk about sales generally, right? What's the best deal you ever scored? The worst? Me, I scored an old console stereo at the Lake Street Savers (RIP) for $20 in 1999, and I hauled that thing around the country with me for the next 25 years. True, the eight-track player never worked, but damn did Al Green records sound good on that baby. Should I mention my first car, a 1975 Dodge Dart (purchased in 1987) cost me just $250? I consider that a good deal even though the transmission went on me two years later.

The worst I ever got swindled? Law school.

And yes, we've now reached the point of the post where I say, as always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want—including Racket's incredible "Rack to School sale," if you want, I can't stop you, if you insist. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

