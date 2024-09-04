Skip to Content
News

Rack to School: Racket’s Fall Membership Drive—Prizes Galore! Arbitrary Goals!

This season, we're forecasting outrageous savings on Twin Cities news/arts/culture coverage.

11:41 AM CDT on September 4, 2024

6Comments

Savvy hyperlocal news shoppers may have noticed a seasonal trend: Every spring and fall, Racket membership rates get slashed down to stupefyingly low price points. This fall is no exception.

Shoehorned with a B+ back-to-school pun, Racket's so-called Rack to School sale is offering readers 50% off Lookout-tier memberships for your first 12 months—that's $25 in savings! Those memberships give you unlimited articles, commenting privileges to the city's least toxic comment section, and the satisfaction of knowing you're supporting independent, worker-owned media as that godforsaken industry collapses all around us.

Claim This Deal!

But wait, that's not all!

Every single person who signs up for a membership through the month of September will receive a limited-edition Racket-branded pencil (Rack to School—get it?) and a yet-to-be-released, brand-new glitter sticker.

Plus, if you join Racket throughout the month, you're automatically entered into a drawing for fabulous prizes, including...

  • Five pairs of tickets to any non-sold-out First Avenue show
  • Five free movie passes to the Trylon 
  • Four pairs of tickets to the Heights Theater 
  • Two passes to the Walker Art Center 
  • Two $25 gift cards to Wrecktangle, plus choice of a crewneck sweatshirt or zip-up hoodie
  • One dozen bagels and cream cheese from Mogi Bagel
  • Pair of tickets to Dayglow on 10/25 at the Fillmore
  • Pair of tickets to a Dakota show in October
  • …and more to be announced!

We quite literally could not do this without you. Racket doesn't receive any grant money, and it doesn't have any outside investors. Almost every dollar we earn comes from readers. That cash goes directly to us, the four owner/editors, and to a wonderful cast of 100+ local freelance contributors. (Click here to see how much we pay ourselves 👀) If you’ve been enjoying and appreciating the award-winning journalism, the goofy journalism, and/or the weekly events coverage, we humbly ask that you come aboard.

Having shattered our Spring Membership Drive goal of 359, launching us past 4,000 total subscribers, we're dialing things back a bit for Rack to School. Here's where we're at on our journey to 300 new members this month, a figure that was very much determined at random—let's fill this cartoon thermometer!

Half-off deal good for new subscribers only. Cancel anytime; subscriptions renew at full price ($50/year or $5/month) after 12 months. Cartoon thermometer updated daily.

Read More:

