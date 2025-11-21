Skip to Content
Racket home
News

We’re Talking Music on This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

11:05 AM CST on November 21, 2025

Pictured: You

|Jair Medina Nossa via Unsplash
70Comments

As you may have seen, this week we published Racket's Second Annual Picked to Click poll of Minnesota's best new musical acts.

For people who don't keep up with local music but retain a little curiosity, I hope the poll serves as a bit of a cheat sheet. I encourage folks to poke around in the complete ballots as well to see if anything piques your curiosity.

And that brings us to this week's Open Thread topic: What are you listening to these days? It doesn't have to be current, or even new. It certainly doesn't have to be cool or impressive. Just wonderin' what's on your daily soundtrack.

Or, if you feel like choosing chaos today, spout off with some musical opinions that'll rile people up. I would personally never do that, but I understand if you want to.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

To take you out, here's a song from our Picked to Click winners, Porch Light.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

