Picked to Click 2025: The Complete Ballots

Here are all 95 ballots that were submitted this year. Thanks again for everyone who voted.
Sara Abdelaal, RRA (solo synth artist)
1. Finesse
2. Stranger Gallery
3. Fletcher Coulee
4. Neo Neos
5. Bermuda Squares
Drew Ailes, President and CEO of Live Nation
1. Tommy
2. Yuasa Exide
3. True Lust
4. Will Olsen and the Wild Ones
5. Virgo
Comments: more fast bands i’m getting fucking bored here people let’s set the fucking tone no more sounding like the pavement songs everyone skips for fucks sake especially the younger folks who actually have energy
Flip Arkulary. Hotel Frank - Record Label and Recording Studio
1. Elsa Krantz
2. Kaylee Matuszak
3. The Draco Volans
4. Your Mom
5. And Dad
Comments: Fuck ICE
Collin Axel, musician
1. Lana Leone
2. Mother Soki
3. ME ME ME
4. All Golden
5. Dustin James
Jon Behm, reviler.org
1. Lone Rock Bride
2. Pat Keen
3. Valeska Surratt
4. Waking Hours
5. Choir Bells
Chris Berry, label owner, gig presenter, radio and nightclub DJ, listener
1. Unforced Levers
2. Field Hospitals
3. Yuassa-Exide
4. Me Me Me
5. True Green
Benji Bloom, booking manager at Dakota
1. Room3
2. Night People
3. Bakkwood Drift
4. Essjay The Afrocentric Ratchet
Rigel Bloome, organizer with TCUP. Drummer for Paper Chain, Emmy Woods, The Hawthorn Collection, Nathan Frazer
1. Creekbed Carter
2. Hogan Haze
3. Gazer Kiernan
4. Yellow Ostrich
5. Bird Dog T
Laura Buhman, concert photographer
1. Surly Grrly
2. Mike Kota
3. Vial
4. Clare Doyle
5. Cheap Bouquet
Manny Catties, musician/videographer/animal lover
1. Darkling I Listen
2. Spectres Of Desire
3. The Anesthetics
4. DJ Jake Rudh
5. The Hold Steady
Comments: Avast! Hold tight your buns, if buns you do hold dear
Alan Church, musician
1. DPKFS
2. Student 1
3. Yonder
4. Too Champagne
5. Johnny O'Brien
Cyn Collins, KFAI Spin with Cyn host/DJ, author Complicated Fun and West Bank Boogie, music journalist
1. Whispered the Rabbit
2. Products Band
3. Panel
4. Mary Jam
5. Cornbread Harris
Christy Costello, whatever you say I am
1. American Muscle
2. Panel
3. Cowboy Thoughts
4. ¿Watches?
5. Yesterday’s Numbers/TV For Dogs (tied)
Comments: Never forget the curse. Says the cursed, ;)
Colleen Cowie, guitarist in Rabeca, occasional music writer
1. Full Catholic
2. Ghosting Merit
3. SoulFlower
4. Maddie Thies
5. The Ross Clowser Quartet
Mixie D, KRSM radio host, etc.
1. Jiko
2. Lasalle
3. SoulFlower
Walt Dizzo, DJ/booker
1. Obleek
2. Halfsleeper
3. Dirt Magnet
4. Throw Me The Remote
5. Midnight Kissfight
Comments: It's a Duluth list. I'm biased.
Pat Dougherty (Doc), Host of Desert Islands on KFAI
1. Sawtooth Witch
2. anni xo
3. Kiernan
4. XINA
5. Spit Takes
Ali Elabbady, music writer
1. Metasota
2. Blu Bone
3. Jada Brown
4. Juice Lord
5. TIMISAROCKER
aly eleanor, Ear Coffee, purity olympics
1. Larry Wish/Bumpy
2. Eudaemon
3. Ice Climber
4. Sunpearl
5. Peeler
Comments: Fuck ICE, free Palestine, death to transphobes.
Reed Fischer, Senior Digital Producer at The Current
1. Runo Plum
2. True Green
3. IAMJOY
4. Exxe
5. Mother Soki
Rainer Fronz, Caterwaul and Learning Curve Records
¿Watches?
Warcake
Dead Man With A Gun
TV For Dogs
Spit Takes
Comments: Lots of great music happening around the MSP, as always. I can’t help but miss the cross-genre shows from the 2000s—those nights when you’d catch hip-hop, punk, and alt-country all sharing the same bill at the Triple Rock or Turf Club. There was a real sense of discovery and community in that mix.
I know it might sound funny coming from the guy who books Caterwaul, but we’re trying to bring some of that spirit back—to expand what the festival can be while staying true to its DIY heart.
Thanks for all the continued support for both Caterwaul and Learning Curve Records. None of this happens without you. Buy local. Live local. Get off the internet. Do your part—stop streaming and put on a CD, a record, or a tape.
Jay Gabler, arts and entertainment reporter, Duluth News Tribune
1. Sophie Hiroko
2. Willem Dafoe Fan Club
3. Josie Langhorst
4. Kayla K
5. Hot Tamale Cosmos
Comments: Also: shout-out to Duluth's breakout opera star, Sadie Cheslak!
Austin Gerth, local drummer/writer
1. 1947
2. Neighbor Dog
3. Alexander Natalie
4. Identity Crisis
5. Storm Coffee
Gravey Graves, UnderCurrentMPLS
1. MOMZILLA
2. May + The Ladies
3. Sophie Hiroko
4. CRYPT.ID
5. Third Date
Comments: All 5 of these bands and more are playing the UnderCurrentMPLS New Year’s Eve Party at Memory Lanes on WED DEC 31st! ❤️
Keith Harris, Racket editor
1. Makin' Out
2. Obi Original
3. ¿WATCHES?
4. Young Dervish
5. Field Hospitals
Jane Halldorson, talent buyer
1. Stock Market Cinema
2. Million Point Million
3. Popstar
4. peeler
Dylan Hilliker, talent booker
1. Anna Devine
2. Mother Soki
3. Thomas Sticha
4. berzica
5. GR3G
Joe Holland, music freak providing a full range of Venue Management Services for Uptown VFW and the Hook & Ladder freelance audio tech, booking agent., shitty art, bass player for Mad Mojo Jett, High Tiny Hairs, Mortiholics, Goo Goo Mucks, and the highest bidders on the free market
1. d’Lakes
2. Side Saddle Sirens
3. Girdle of Judith
4. KYM and the Kick
5. Mommy Log Balls
Comments: My wish for 2026 is to see more people at the shows. Sure it’s great seeing Gravey, Tim, Herb, etc everywhere every night. My question is where the hell is everyone else? Please investigate, get out and support the venues, artists and gig workers that are fighting to exist.
Zachary Hollander, studio owner/producer
1. Ghost Kitchen
2. The Paperbacks
3. Heed The Warning
4. Christy Costello
5. Abby Spencer
Andy Holmaas, First Avenue Productions, Whiskey Rock 'n' Roll Club, dive bar regular
1. Panel
2. Panel
3. Panel
4. Panel
5. Panel
Comments: It's been a long time since my favorite record of the year and favorite local record of the year have been by the same band. (Ed note: We assume he's talking about Panel's records. Also, we only counted one of these votes.)
Mallory Jacobson, Sr. Marketing Manager at First Avenue
1. Porch Light
Cecilia Johnson, booker
1. HEYARLO
2. Kavyesh Kaviraj
3. Kwey
4. Mike Kota
5. Sami Knox
Darin Kamnetz, photographer
1. Runo Plum
2. Bizhiki Agnes
3. Uncaged
4. Obi Original
5. Lighter Co
Chaz Kangas, on-air for The Current, MC
1. Porch Light
2. Runo Plum
3. IAmJoy
4. Mr Rogers & the Make Believe Friends
5. Jae Havoc
Josh Keller, writer and founder, Reviler.org
1. Room3
2. Pat Keen
3. May + the Ladies
4. Linus
5. Mother Shipton
Martin Keller, former music writer nerd, occasional music publicist
1. Jennifer Grimm
2. Doug Otto and Hilary Thavis
3. The High 48s
4. Gully Boys
5. The (reformed) Honeydogs
Comments: Don't get out much anymore or make an effort to stay current but some things strike me once in a while.
Jillian King, Marketing at First Avenue
1. ZORA
2. anni xo
3. SoulFlower
4. Mike Kota
5. Chutes
Kandis Knight, Music Executive
1. Tall Paul
2. Major G
3. Zora
4. Kaycyy
5. Nur-D
Comments: I hope artists realize how important it is to stay consistent and release projects annually. I wanted to vote for so many but it doesn't look like my faves released in 2025.
John Kueppers, Digital Producer for The Current/Carbon Sound
1. k3ko
2. Mother Soki
3. Mati
4. ZORA
5. Young Dervish
Terrell LaMarr, Host/Curator of KFAI's Radio Pocho and DJ
1. Obi Original & The Black Atlantics
2. Room 3
3. Xina
4. Jaki Blue
5. EssJay the Afrocentric Ratchet
Comments: This was so much more difficult than I anticipated! I went back and forth with my inclusions and rankings and eventually settled on this list based on what I've seen over the past year alone in terms of releases, shows, and other moments. Based on that criteria, I think these folks are primed to have an even bigger year in 2026. That said, I feel compelled to recognize some other incredible artists like Ricki Monique, L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE, Vinny Franco & The Love Channel, SoulFlower, America y Los Sentimientos, Bakkwood Drift, Jada Brown, LaSalle, Solana & The Sunsets, Madame Blu, Fanaka Nation, Goon Tribune, Blu Bone, Sunsets Over Flowers, Juice Lord, Ice Climber, Flores de Olivo, the Amores, and Willows. I can't wait to see what ya'll have in-store for the next year!
Support local music.
Shelby Lano, Synth player for Prim Woes, music enjoyer
1. JJ Sweetheart
2. Absolutely Yours
3. Em Bahn
4. Good Doom
5. Reiki
Comments: Stay tuned to Blue Tomorrows who is local in my mind, but technically a formal local sleeping in Wisconsin.
PD Larson, artist management
1. Porch Light
2. Emma Moy
3. Rebecca Lake
4. Fritz Avy
5. Levy Lovehouse
Laura Larson, Scrunchies
1. Laura Larson
2. Cha Cha 9
3. Momzilla Sandpaper
4. Ciao Bello
5. May & the Ladies
Brad Lokkesmoe, venue booker
1. Mary Jam
2. Panel
3. In Lieu
4. Another Heaven
5. American Cream Band
Comments: The Twin Cities music scene fucking rules.
Tigger Lunney, masc-presenting person about town/semi-dormant rock writer
1. Panel
2. Citric Dummies
3. Redwing Blackbird
4. Couch Potato Massacre
5. Hellcat
Comments: Hellcat features two Minneapolis veterans of many bands and played their very first show ever at Cloudland, so I say by Hold Steady Rules they count even if they're from Shawano, WI.
Ryan Mach, Musician/Engineer
1. Tabah
2. IAMJOY
3. Dot Operator
4. Runo Plum
5. Drey DK
Aaron Mader, Music Producer
1. Ginger Bones
2. Sophie Hiroko
3. Unstable Shapes
4. Svanoe
5. Turbo Pastel
Comments: Music rocks.
Molly Maher, Musican/Curator/Festival Producer
1. Clayton Ryan
2. La Plant Road
3. Sleeping Jesus
4. Anna XO
5. Salty Dog
Natalie Marlin, Writer/transsexual mosh reporter
1. Eudaemon
2. Pointless Animal
3. purity olympics
4. lovergirl
5. I Owe This Land A Body
Comments: Very heavily skewed toward the DIY hardcore/metal scene here and prioritizing new artists who left the strongest mark there this year, but in my defense, we've kinda got one of the best cities for that kinda scene at the moment. Who knows, maybe 2026 will be different and everyone in a punk band will start making polyrhythmic slowcore or just getting really into harsh noise walls.
Michaelangelo Matos, journalist
1. Malion
Kyle Matteson, avid concert goer/recovering music blogger
1. runo plum
2. Porch Light
3. Mother Soki
4. Heart to Gold
5. Constant Insult
Duluth’s Famous Kaylee Matuszak, musician/Duluth socialite
1. Midnight Kissfight
2. Sophie Hiroko
3. Ross Thorn
4. Hors d’oeuvres
5. Moxen
Papa Mbye, Band (papa mbye), producer, songwriter
1. Young Dervish
2. K3ko
3. Anna Devine
4. Riotgrlldarko
5. Bobby Rethwish
Woody Mcbride aka Genius of Fun, concert promoter & public events producer
1. Porch Light
2. Call Back
3. Fox Gloves
4. Apollo Cobra
5. Love That
Comments: Thank you for all you do to promote MN Music and make the world a better place.
Stephen Thomas McClellan
1. Other Country Ensemble
2. Rich Mattson & the Northstars
3. Ukrainian Village Band
4. Jack Knife & the Sharps
5. Willowgreen
Sean McPherson, Host of City Cast Twin Cities, member of Heiruspecs + Big Trouble
1. Juice Lord
2. L.A. Buckner
3. Room3
4. Ski Club
5. HeyArlo
Comments: Are you sure Juice Lord hasn't been on before? He's been amazing for years and the new project, Terri's Baby, is the best yet. L.A. Buckner is the pinnacle of what our scene can do. But check this out, the Twin Cities can shuffle!!! Being able to shuffle is not the same as being able to swing and we've had a shuffle drought for decades. That is ending with the group Ski Club, who cut their teeth at a jam session at the Blues Saloon in Saint Paul on Thursday. Room3 and HeyArlo are making world class music. THANKS FOR KEEPING THIS ALIVE KEITH!
John Miller, Recording Engineer @ future condo
1. Jake Baldwin
2. Field Hospitals
3. Calvin Caron
4. Girdle of Judith
5. Creedence Clearwater Revival
Comments: None of this matters because when the Linz/Mognahan/Murray record comes out, thats all anybody will listen to anyway.
Diane Miller, radio host/producer and musician
1. runo plum
2. Young Dervish
3. Wild Horses
4. Obi Original
5. Porch Light
Comments: Ranking (and leaving amazing artists out of) this list gives me hella anxiety, but I also love seeing the results and checking out what the community is excited about.
Sanjeev Mishra, band
1. Shrive
2. Kostnateni
Keith Moran, owner guilt ridden pop
1. ciao bello
2. selfish teammate
3. wolf baby cup
4. hot bagels
5. darkling i listen
Mark Nicklawske, Sacred Heart Music Center Duluth booker
1. Penny Peaches
2. Embalmingeva
3. Ross Thorn
4. Josie Langhorst
5. Nolen Sellwood
Comments: Penny Peaches are the next Cactus Blossoms!
Ryan O'Rourke, washed up booker
1. Panel
2. Citric Dummies
3. Mold
4. ¿WATCHES?
5. JJ Sweetheart
Silver Ouimet, Radio K Program Director + vocalist for whenthedustsettles
1. xSERAPHx
2. Mold
3. Townsquaremassacre
4. Peeler
5. Pointless Animal
Noah Paster, ormer booker at Cause, Loring Theater, Turf Club, 501, and 331
1. Conzemius
2. Tender Comrade
3. Field Hospitals
4. TANNINS
5. Toilet Rats
Henry Patterson, marketing and ticketing assistant at First Avenue Productions
1. Mike Kota
2. Walker Rider
3. Lily Blue
4. Mother Soki
5. Porch Light
Jessica Paxton, host on The Current/talent buyer & promoter
1. Maya McDonald
2. bathtub cig
3. Charlie Bruber
4. Mike Kota
5. Black Widows
Alexis Politz, band, graphic designer, heckler, etc.
1. Makin Out'
2. VIN
3. Tommy
4. Larrikins
5. Former Crush
Comments: ya, I ranked by band keith. SO WHAT
Chris Polley, guitarist, PRGRPHS/writer, Post-Trash
1. Do Not Crush
2. Peony Park
3. Bunny Blood
4. Peeler
5. New Confusion
David Priebe, agent
1. Sawtooth Witch
2. Juliet and the Montagues
3. The Reachouts
4. Johnnyrook
5. Big Salt
Carly Pruszinske, writer/showgoer
1. Pretty Pretty Please
2. Drug League
3. Lighter Co.
4. Dilly Dally Alley
5. killusonline
Robert Quinn, concertgoer
1. David Huckfelt & the Unarmed Forces
2. Lana Leone
3. The Scarlet Goodbye
4. Wild Horses
5. Bernadette Spray
Macie Rasmussen, freelance writer (The Current, Racket)
1. Mother Soki
2. Linus
3. Sophie Hiroko
4. Peeler
5. Lana Leone
Chris Riemenschneider, Minnesota Star Tribune clickbait data analyst
1. Sallyforth
2. White Boy Summer
3. Runo Plum
4. Anna Graves
5. Gramma
Desdamona Ross, teaching/performing artist
1. Jackson Hurst
2. Se’Anna on da Mic
3. Lt. Sunnie
4. Mayyadda
5. Juice Lord
Ellen Stanley, publicist/artist/radio & podcast host
1. Leslie Vincent
2. Sawtooth Witch
3. Laura Hugo
4. Brent Fuqua
5. LaPlant Road
Comments: Most of the folks on this list are not new but they are making big waves with new projects!
Leslie Vincent - A rising jazz star whose last album got national attention and whose new album Little Black Book is likely to continue her bright upward trajectory. Also one of the hardest working musicians around, you can catch her on almost any given night, performing jazz standards, doing tribute shows or performing in regional theater.
Sawtooth Witch - Coming out of Doc's previous project theyself, Sawtooth Witch launched with an explosive new single this summer called "The Hustle" which landed on lots of lists. The new single "Coming to America" continues their mission of making protest music you can dance to.
Laura Hugo - A staple of the local scene, it's hard to believe indie/folk songwriter Laura Hugo has not made this list before or that she has not even released more than a single. She finally is getting ready to release her debut EP in 2026 but has a new single "Radio" coming out November 30, and we're all ready!
Brent Fuqua - One of Minnesota's most in-demand mandolin pickers, Brent Fuqua returned to his songwriting roots, releasing a few singles and a new EP, featuring an all-star cast of folks from bands like Steam Machine, Honky Tonk Ranch, Mother Banjo, and Blue Groove. Always playing with A-list folk and bluegrass players, he has been packing venues and festivals across the state. He's been getting big regional press and just won two songwriting awards at the 2025 Walnut Valley New Song Competition at the prestigious Winfield Festival.
LaPlant Road - This duo might be young, but they are mighty and have been around the bluegrass scene since the cradle. Emily LaPlant and Liz Ashworth are both masterful multi-instrumentalists (guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle) and do a fun mix of traditional folk, Appalachian and original Americana music. I'm anxiously waiting for some new music to play on my radio show, but until then we've got lots of opportunities to see them this fall at clubs, festivals and top-tier venues like the Cedar Cultural Center and Parkway Theater.
Jesse Stensby, radio promoter/marketing
1. Porch Light
2. Claire Doyle
3. Runo plum
4. Heart to Gold
Adam Svec, musician (The Glad Version, Coloring Time, Fall of the House of Usher, Camp Dark, Proofreader)
1. Yellow Ostrich
2. Cole Pulice
3. Orchid Eaton
4. deVon Gray
Graham Swart, marketing director for promoter
1. Denim Boys
2. Vial
3. In Lieu
4. Bugsy
5. Anita Velveeta
Comments: Not all new, my bad
daisy swimmer malamiko, solo artist, heckler
1. Small Animal Hospital
2. Fend
3. Pointless Animal
4. Soulflower
5. Homunculus Rex
Knol Tate, recording engineer
1. Tender Comrade
2. Field Hospitals
3. Laugh Track
4. Madrean Sky
5. Pink Nightmare
Jeff Taube, promoter
1. Obi Original & the Black Atlantics
2. Bakarii
3. Monique Blakey
4. Dylan Salfer
Luke Taylor, Digital producer, The Current
1. She's Green
2. Porch Light
3. Maygen and the Birdwatcher
4. Runo Plum
5. Under Violet
Tony Thomas, Sidewalk Diamonds
1. RiGBY
2. Mystery Meat
3. Soulflower
4. Fend
5. Melamine
Ann Treacy
1. M.A.Y.
2. REIKI
3. Stone Arch RIvals
4. Big Quilt
5. Favourite Girl
Jennifer VanRiper, venue owner
1. Seraph
2. Everybody Takes One
3. Eyes of Sorrow
4. Spinal Fluid
Katy Vernon, singer songwriter and ukulele enthusiast
1. Favourite Girl
2. Sallyforth
3. Oister Boy
4. SOL (Solomon Falls)
5. Anna Devine
Comments: Picking my own band feels shady! But you don’t make it far in life if you’re too shy, so fuck it. Life is short, choose yourself ❤️
Krista Vilinskis, publicist, Elephants & Flowers Media
1. Harlow
2. Finick
3. Deep Dark Lake
4. Reiki
5. Samuel Wilbur
Comments: It was hard to pick just 5 bands we are so lucky to live in the Twin Cities! Our music scene is amazing!
Jim Walsh, writer/musician
1. Leslie Vincent
2. Naiya Rochelle
3. Scott Allen & The List
4. The John Magnuson Trio
5. Jelly Jacket
Jeremy Warden, bassist in Scrunchies, formerly other things
1. Mary Jam
2. Full Catholic
3. Shrive
4. Embahn
5. Cleo DJ
Karen Wells Verlander, press and media director for Blue Ox Music Festival since the beginning/publicist and creative director for a wonderful group of artists ranging from legends to rising stars
1. Hemma
2. Clare Doyle
3. Molly Brandt
4. MoeDeLL
5. Arlo Cristofaro
Mac Wilson, host, The Current
1. Mother Soki
2. Porch Light
3. Sallyforth
4. Agnes Uncaged
5. Midnight Kissfight
Timothy Wilson, business owner, label owner, mgmt company
1. Lewiie Blaze
2. Juice Lord
3. Maya Marcelle
4. Jovanta Patton
5. Righteous Emcee
Mark Wood, DJ
1. Young Dervish
2. The Dregs
3. 8umana
4. Mother Soki
5. Fresco Favila
Jared Yakle, drunk in the audience
1. Happy Endings Nursing Home
2. Secret Rodeo
3. Toppings
4. Panic! At the Costco
5. Ass & Iron
Zach Zurn, producer
1. Mike Kota
2. Birdcop
3. Durry
4. Homunculus Rex
5. Bunny Blood
Explore the entire Picked to Click class of 2025 below.