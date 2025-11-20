Picked to Click 2025: The Complete Ballots

Here are all 95 ballots that were submitted this year. Thanks again for everyone who voted.

Sara Abdelaal, RRA (solo synth artist)

1. Finesse

2. Stranger Gallery

3. Fletcher Coulee

4. Neo Neos

5. Bermuda Squares

Drew Ailes, President and CEO of Live Nation

1. Tommy

2. Yuasa Exide

3. True Lust

4. Will Olsen and the Wild Ones

5. Virgo

Comments: more fast bands i’m getting fucking bored here people let’s set the fucking tone no more sounding like the pavement songs everyone skips for fucks sake especially the younger folks who actually have energy

Flip Arkulary. Hotel Frank - Record Label and Recording Studio

1. Elsa Krantz

2. Kaylee Matuszak

3. The Draco Volans

4. Your Mom

5. And Dad

Comments: Fuck ICE

Collin Axel, musician

1. Lana Leone

2. Mother Soki

3. ME ME ME

4. All Golden

5. Dustin James

Jon Behm, reviler.org

1. Lone Rock Bride

2. Pat Keen

3. Valeska Surratt

4. Waking Hours

5. Choir Bells

Chris Berry, label owner, gig presenter, radio and nightclub DJ, listener

1. Unforced Levers

2. Field Hospitals

3. Yuassa-Exide

4. Me Me Me

5. True Green

Benji Bloom, booking manager at Dakota

1. Room3

2. Night People

3. Bakkwood Drift

4. Essjay The Afrocentric Ratchet

Rigel Bloome, organizer with TCUP. Drummer for Paper Chain, Emmy Woods, The Hawthorn Collection, Nathan Frazer

1. Creekbed Carter

2. Hogan Haze

3. Gazer Kiernan

4. Yellow Ostrich

5. Bird Dog T

Laura Buhman, concert photographer

1. Surly Grrly

2. Mike Kota

3. Vial

4. Clare Doyle

5. Cheap Bouquet

Manny Catties, musician/videographer/animal lover

1. Darkling I Listen

2. Spectres Of Desire

3. The Anesthetics

4. DJ Jake Rudh

5. The Hold Steady



Comments: Avast! Hold tight your buns, if buns you do hold dear



Alan Church, musician

1. DPKFS

2. Student 1

3. Yonder

4. Too Champagne

5. Johnny O'Brien



Cyn Collins, KFAI Spin with Cyn host/DJ, author Complicated Fun and West Bank Boogie, music journalist

1. Whispered the Rabbit

2. Products Band

3. Panel

4. Mary Jam

5. Cornbread Harris



Christy Costello, whatever you say I am

1. American Muscle

2. Panel

3. Cowboy Thoughts

4. ¿Watches?

5. Yesterday’s Numbers/TV For Dogs (tied)

Comments: Never forget the curse. Says the cursed, ;)

Colleen Cowie, guitarist in Rabeca, occasional music writer

1. Full Catholic

2. Ghosting Merit

3. SoulFlower

4. Maddie Thies

5. The Ross Clowser Quartet



Mixie D, KRSM radio host, etc.

1. Jiko

2. Lasalle

3. SoulFlower



Walt Dizzo, DJ/booker

1. Obleek

2. Halfsleeper

3. Dirt Magnet

4. Throw Me The Remote

5. Midnight Kissfight



Comments: It's a Duluth list. I'm biased.



Pat Dougherty (Doc), Host of Desert Islands on KFAI

1. Sawtooth Witch

2. anni xo

3. Kiernan

4. XINA

5. Spit Takes



Ali Elabbady, music writer

1. Metasota

2. Blu Bone

3. Jada Brown

4. Juice Lord

5. TIMISAROCKER



aly eleanor, Ear Coffee, purity olympics



1. Larry Wish/Bumpy

2. Eudaemon

3. Ice Climber

4. Sunpearl

5. Peeler

Comments: Fuck ICE, free Palestine, death to transphobes.



Reed Fischer, Senior Digital Producer at The Current

1. Runo Plum

2. True Green

3. IAMJOY

4. Exxe

5. Mother Soki



Rainer Fronz, Caterwaul and Learning Curve Records

¿Watches?

Warcake

Dead Man With A Gun

TV For Dogs

Spit Takes

Comments: Lots of great music happening around the MSP, as always. I can’t help but miss the cross-genre shows from the 2000s—those nights when you’d catch hip-hop, punk, and alt-country all sharing the same bill at the Triple Rock or Turf Club. There was a real sense of discovery and community in that mix.

I know it might sound funny coming from the guy who books Caterwaul, but we’re trying to bring some of that spirit back—to expand what the festival can be while staying true to its DIY heart.

Thanks for all the continued support for both Caterwaul and Learning Curve Records. None of this happens without you. Buy local. Live local. Get off the internet. Do your part—stop streaming and put on a CD, a record, or a tape.



Jay Gabler, arts and entertainment reporter, Duluth News Tribune

1. Sophie Hiroko

2. Willem Dafoe Fan Club

3. Josie Langhorst

4. Kayla K

5. Hot Tamale Cosmos

Comments: Also: shout-out to Duluth's breakout opera star, Sadie Cheslak!



Austin Gerth, local drummer/writer

1. 1947

2. Neighbor Dog

3. Alexander Natalie

4. Identity Crisis

5. Storm Coffee



Gravey Graves, UnderCurrentMPLS

1. MOMZILLA

2. May + The Ladies

3. Sophie Hiroko

4. CRYPT.ID

5. Third Date

Comments: All 5 of these bands and more are playing the UnderCurrentMPLS New Year’s Eve Party at Memory Lanes on WED DEC 31st! ❤️



Keith Harris, Racket editor

1. Makin' Out

2. Obi Original

3. ¿WATCHES?

4. Young Dervish

5. Field Hospitals



Jane Halldorson, talent buyer



1. Stock Market Cinema

2. Million Point Million

3. Popstar

4. peeler



Dylan Hilliker, talent booker

1. Anna Devine

2. Mother Soki

3. Thomas Sticha

4. berzica

5. GR3G



Joe Holland, music freak providing a full range of Venue Management Services for Uptown VFW and the Hook & Ladder freelance audio tech, booking agent., shitty art, bass player for Mad Mojo Jett, High Tiny Hairs, Mortiholics, Goo Goo Mucks, and the highest bidders on the free market



1. d’Lakes

2. Side Saddle Sirens

3. Girdle of Judith

4. KYM and the Kick

5. Mommy Log Balls

Comments: My wish for 2026 is to see more people at the shows. Sure it’s great seeing Gravey, Tim, Herb, etc everywhere every night. My question is where the hell is everyone else? Please investigate, get out and support the venues, artists and gig workers that are fighting to exist.



Zachary Hollander, studio owner/producer



1. Ghost Kitchen

2. The Paperbacks

3. Heed The Warning

4. Christy Costello

5. Abby Spencer

Andy Holmaas, First Avenue Productions, Whiskey Rock 'n' Roll Club, dive bar regular

1. Panel

2. Panel

3. Panel

4. Panel

5. Panel

Comments: It's been a long time since my favorite record of the year and favorite local record of the year have been by the same band. (Ed note: We assume he's talking about Panel's records. Also, we only counted one of these votes.)



Mallory Jacobson, Sr. Marketing Manager at First Avenue



1. Porch Light



Cecilia Johnson, booker

1. HEYARLO

2. Kavyesh Kaviraj

3. Kwey

4. Mike Kota

5. Sami Knox



Darin Kamnetz, photographer

1. Runo Plum

2. Bizhiki Agnes

3. Uncaged

4. Obi Original

5. Lighter Co



Chaz Kangas, on-air for The Current, MC

1. Porch Light

2. Runo Plum

3. IAmJoy

4. Mr Rogers & the Make Believe Friends

5. Jae Havoc



Josh Keller, writer and founder, Reviler.org

1. Room3

2. Pat Keen

3. May + the Ladies

4. Linus

5. Mother Shipton



Martin Keller, former music writer nerd, occasional music publicist



1. Jennifer Grimm

2. Doug Otto and Hilary Thavis

3. The High 48s

4. Gully Boys

5. The (reformed) Honeydogs

Comments: Don't get out much anymore or make an effort to stay current but some things strike me once in a while.



Jillian King, Marketing at First Avenue



1. ZORA

2. anni xo

3. SoulFlower

4. Mike Kota

5. Chutes

Kandis Knight, Music Executive

1. Tall Paul

2. Major G

3. Zora

4. Kaycyy

5. Nur-D

Comments: I hope artists realize how important it is to stay consistent and release projects annually. I wanted to vote for so many but it doesn't look like my faves released in 2025.



John Kueppers, Digital Producer for The Current/Carbon Sound

1. k3ko

2. Mother Soki

3. Mati

4. ZORA

5. Young Dervish



Terrell LaMarr, Host/Curator of KFAI's Radio Pocho and DJ

1. Obi Original & The Black Atlantics

2. Room 3

3. Xina

4. Jaki Blue

5. EssJay the Afrocentric Ratchet

Comments: This was so much more difficult than I anticipated! I went back and forth with my inclusions and rankings and eventually settled on this list based on what I've seen over the past year alone in terms of releases, shows, and other moments. Based on that criteria, I think these folks are primed to have an even bigger year in 2026. That said, I feel compelled to recognize some other incredible artists like Ricki Monique, L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE, Vinny Franco & The Love Channel, SoulFlower, America y Los Sentimientos, Bakkwood Drift, Jada Brown, LaSalle, Solana & The Sunsets, Madame Blu, Fanaka Nation, Goon Tribune, Blu Bone, Sunsets Over Flowers, Juice Lord, Ice Climber, Flores de Olivo, the Amores, and Willows. I can't wait to see what ya'll have in-store for the next year!

Support local music.



Shelby Lano, Synth player for Prim Woes, music enjoyer

1. JJ Sweetheart

2. Absolutely Yours

3. Em Bahn

4. Good Doom

5. Reiki

Comments: Stay tuned to Blue Tomorrows who is local in my mind, but technically a formal local sleeping in Wisconsin.



PD Larson, artist management

1. Porch Light

2. Emma Moy

3. Rebecca Lake

4. Fritz Avy

5. Levy Lovehouse



Laura Larson, Scrunchies



1. Laura Larson

2. Cha Cha 9

3. Momzilla Sandpaper

4. Ciao Bello

5. May & the Ladies



Brad Lokkesmoe, venue booker

1. Mary Jam

2. Panel

3. In Lieu

4. Another Heaven

5. American Cream Band

Comments: The Twin Cities music scene fucking rules.

Tigger Lunney, masc-presenting person about town/semi-dormant rock writer

1. Panel

2. Citric Dummies

3. Redwing Blackbird

4. Couch Potato Massacre

5. Hellcat

Comments: Hellcat features two Minneapolis veterans of many bands and played their very first show ever at Cloudland, so I say by Hold Steady Rules they count even if they're from Shawano, WI.



Ryan Mach, Musician/Engineer

1. Tabah

2. IAMJOY

3. Dot Operator

4. Runo Plum

5. Drey DK



Aaron Mader, Music Producer

1. Ginger Bones

2. Sophie Hiroko

3. Unstable Shapes

4. Svanoe

5. Turbo Pastel

Comments: Music rocks.

Molly Maher, Musican/Curator/Festival Producer

1. Clayton Ryan

2. La Plant Road

3. Sleeping Jesus

4. Anna XO

5. Salty Dog



Natalie Marlin, Writer/transsexual mosh reporter

1. Eudaemon

2. Pointless Animal

3. purity olympics

4. lovergirl

5. I Owe This Land A Body



Comments: Very heavily skewed toward the DIY hardcore/metal scene here and prioritizing new artists who left the strongest mark there this year, but in my defense, we've kinda got one of the best cities for that kinda scene at the moment. Who knows, maybe 2026 will be different and everyone in a punk band will start making polyrhythmic slowcore or just getting really into harsh noise walls.



Michaelangelo Matos, journalist

1. Malion



Kyle Matteson, avid concert goer/recovering music blogger

1. runo plum

2. Porch Light

3. Mother Soki

4. Heart to Gold

5. Constant Insult



Duluth’s Famous Kaylee Matuszak, musician/Duluth socialite

1. Midnight Kissfight

2. Sophie Hiroko

3. Ross Thorn

4. Hors d’oeuvres

5. Moxen



Papa Mbye, Band (papa mbye), producer, songwriter

1. Young Dervish

2. K3ko

3. Anna Devine

4. Riotgrlldarko

5. Bobby Rethwish



Woody Mcbride aka Genius of Fun, concert promoter & public events producer

1. Porch Light

2. Call Back

3. Fox Gloves

4. Apollo Cobra

5. Love That

Comments: Thank you for all you do to promote MN Music and make the world a better place.



Stephen Thomas McClellan

1. Other Country Ensemble

2. Rich Mattson & the Northstars

3. Ukrainian Village Band

4. Jack Knife & the Sharps

5. Willowgreen



Sean McPherson, Host of City Cast Twin Cities, member of Heiruspecs + Big Trouble

1. Juice Lord

2. L.A. Buckner

3. Room3

4. Ski Club

5. HeyArlo

Comments: Are you sure Juice Lord hasn't been on before? He's been amazing for years and the new project, Terri's Baby, is the best yet. L.A. Buckner is the pinnacle of what our scene can do. But check this out, the Twin Cities can shuffle!!! Being able to shuffle is not the same as being able to swing and we've had a shuffle drought for decades. That is ending with the group Ski Club, who cut their teeth at a jam session at the Blues Saloon in Saint Paul on Thursday. Room3 and HeyArlo are making world class music. THANKS FOR KEEPING THIS ALIVE KEITH!



John Miller, Recording Engineer @ future condo

1. Jake Baldwin

2. Field Hospitals

3. Calvin Caron

4. Girdle of Judith

5. Creedence Clearwater Revival

Comments: None of this matters because when the Linz/Mognahan/Murray record comes out, thats all anybody will listen to anyway.



Diane Miller, radio host/producer and musician

1. runo plum

2. Young Dervish

3. Wild Horses

4. Obi Original

5. Porch Light

Comments: Ranking (and leaving amazing artists out of) this list gives me hella anxiety, but I also love seeing the results and checking out what the community is excited about.

Sanjeev Mishra, band

1. Shrive

2. Kostnateni

Keith Moran, owner guilt ridden pop

1. ciao bello

2. selfish teammate

3. wolf baby cup

4. hot bagels

5. darkling i listen

Mark Nicklawske, Sacred Heart Music Center Duluth booker

1. Penny Peaches

2. Embalmingeva

3. Ross Thorn

4. Josie Langhorst

5. Nolen Sellwood

Comments: Penny Peaches are the next Cactus Blossoms!



Ryan O'Rourke, washed up booker

1. Panel

2. Citric Dummies

3. Mold

4. ¿WATCHES?

5. JJ Sweetheart



Silver Ouimet, Radio K Program Director + vocalist for whenthedustsettles



1. xSERAPHx

2. Mold

3. Townsquaremassacre

4. Peeler

5. Pointless Animal

Noah Paster, ormer booker at Cause, Loring Theater, Turf Club, 501, and 331



1. Conzemius

2. Tender Comrade

3. Field Hospitals

4. TANNINS

5. Toilet Rats



Henry Patterson, marketing and ticketing assistant at First Avenue Productions



1. Mike Kota

2. Walker Rider

3. Lily Blue

4. Mother Soki

5. Porch Light



Jessica Paxton, host on The Current/talent buyer & promoter



1. Maya McDonald

2. bathtub cig

3. Charlie Bruber

4. Mike Kota

5. Black Widows



Alexis Politz, band, graphic designer, heckler, etc.



1. Makin Out'

2. VIN

3. Tommy

4. Larrikins

5. Former Crush

Comments: ya, I ranked by band keith. SO WHAT



Chris Polley, guitarist, PRGRPHS/writer, Post-Trash



1. Do Not Crush

2. Peony Park

3. Bunny Blood

4. Peeler

5. New Confusion



David Priebe, agent

1. Sawtooth Witch

2. Juliet and the Montagues

3. The Reachouts

4. Johnnyrook

5. Big Salt



Carly Pruszinske, writer/showgoer



1. Pretty Pretty Please

2. Drug League

3. Lighter Co.

4. Dilly Dally Alley

5. killusonline



Robert Quinn, concertgoer



1. David Huckfelt & the Unarmed Forces

2. Lana Leone

3. The Scarlet Goodbye

4. Wild Horses

5. Bernadette Spray

Macie Rasmussen, freelance writer (The Current, Racket)



1. Mother Soki

2. Linus

3. Sophie Hiroko

4. Peeler

5. Lana Leone

Chris Riemenschneider, Minnesota Star Tribune clickbait data analyst



1. Sallyforth

2. White Boy Summer

3. Runo Plum

4. Anna Graves

5. Gramma



Desdamona Ross, teaching/performing artist

1. Jackson Hurst

2. Se’Anna on da Mic

3. Lt. Sunnie

4. Mayyadda

5. Juice Lord



Ellen Stanley, publicist/artist/radio & podcast host

1. Leslie Vincent

2. Sawtooth Witch

3. Laura Hugo

4. Brent Fuqua

5. LaPlant Road

Comments: Most of the folks on this list are not new but they are making big waves with new projects!

Leslie Vincent - A rising jazz star whose last album got national attention and whose new album Little Black Book is likely to continue her bright upward trajectory. Also one of the hardest working musicians around, you can catch her on almost any given night, performing jazz standards, doing tribute shows or performing in regional theater.

Sawtooth Witch - Coming out of Doc's previous project theyself, Sawtooth Witch launched with an explosive new single this summer called "The Hustle" which landed on lots of lists. The new single "Coming to America" continues their mission of making protest music you can dance to.

Laura Hugo - A staple of the local scene, it's hard to believe indie/folk songwriter Laura Hugo has not made this list before or that she has not even released more than a single. She finally is getting ready to release her debut EP in 2026 but has a new single "Radio" coming out November 30, and we're all ready!

Brent Fuqua - One of Minnesota's most in-demand mandolin pickers, Brent Fuqua returned to his songwriting roots, releasing a few singles and a new EP, featuring an all-star cast of folks from bands like Steam Machine, Honky Tonk Ranch, Mother Banjo, and Blue Groove. Always playing with A-list folk and bluegrass players, he has been packing venues and festivals across the state. He's been getting big regional press and just won two songwriting awards at the 2025 Walnut Valley New Song Competition at the prestigious Winfield Festival.

LaPlant Road - This duo might be young, but they are mighty and have been around the bluegrass scene since the cradle. Emily LaPlant and Liz Ashworth are both masterful multi-instrumentalists (guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle) and do a fun mix of traditional folk, Appalachian and original Americana music. I'm anxiously waiting for some new music to play on my radio show, but until then we've got lots of opportunities to see them this fall at clubs, festivals and top-tier venues like the Cedar Cultural Center and Parkway Theater.



Jesse Stensby, radio promoter/marketing

1. Porch Light

2. Claire Doyle

3. Runo plum

4. Heart to Gold

Adam Svec, musician (The Glad Version, Coloring Time, Fall of the House of Usher, Camp Dark, Proofreader)



1. Yellow Ostrich

2. Cole Pulice

3. Orchid Eaton

4. deVon Gray



Graham Swart, marketing director for promoter



1. Denim Boys

2. Vial

3. In Lieu

4. Bugsy

5. Anita Velveeta

Comments: Not all new, my bad



daisy swimmer malamiko, solo artist, heckler



1. Small Animal Hospital

2. Fend

3. Pointless Animal

4. Soulflower

5. Homunculus Rex



Knol Tate, recording engineer

1. Tender Comrade

2. Field Hospitals

3. Laugh Track

4. Madrean Sky

5. Pink Nightmare



Jeff Taube, promoter



1. Obi Original & the Black Atlantics

2. Bakarii

3. Monique Blakey

4. Dylan Salfer



Luke Taylor, Digital producer, The Current



1. She's Green

2. Porch Light

3. Maygen and the Birdwatcher

4. Runo Plum

5. Under Violet



Tony Thomas, Sidewalk Diamonds



1. RiGBY

2. Mystery Meat

3. Soulflower

4. Fend

5. Melamine



Ann Treacy



1. M.A.Y.

2. REIKI

3. Stone Arch RIvals

4. Big Quilt

5. Favourite Girl



Jennifer VanRiper, venue owner



1. Seraph

2. Everybody Takes One

3. Eyes of Sorrow

4. Spinal Fluid



Katy Vernon, singer songwriter and ukulele enthusiast

1. Favourite Girl

2. Sallyforth

3. Oister Boy

4. SOL (Solomon Falls)

5. Anna Devine



Comments: Picking my own band feels shady! But you don’t make it far in life if you’re too shy, so fuck it. Life is short, choose yourself ❤️



Krista Vilinskis, publicist, Elephants & Flowers Media



1. Harlow

2. Finick

3. Deep Dark Lake

4. Reiki

5. Samuel Wilbur



Comments: It was hard to pick just 5 bands we are so lucky to live in the Twin Cities! Our music scene is amazing!

Jim Walsh, writer/musician



1. Leslie Vincent

2. Naiya Rochelle

3. Scott Allen & The List

4. The John Magnuson Trio

5. Jelly Jacket



Jeremy Warden, bassist in Scrunchies, formerly other things



1. Mary Jam

2. Full Catholic

3. Shrive

4. Embahn

5. Cleo DJ



Karen Wells Verlander, press and media director for Blue Ox Music Festival since the beginning/publicist and creative director for a wonderful group of artists ranging from legends to rising stars



1. Hemma

2. Clare Doyle

3. Molly Brandt

4. MoeDeLL

5. Arlo Cristofaro



Mac Wilson, host, The Current

1. Mother Soki

2. Porch Light

3. Sallyforth

4. Agnes Uncaged

5. Midnight Kissfight



Timothy Wilson, business owner, label owner, mgmt company

1. Lewiie Blaze

2. Juice Lord

3. Maya Marcelle

4. Jovanta Patton

5. Righteous Emcee



Mark Wood, DJ

1. Young Dervish

2. The Dregs

3. 8umana

4. Mother Soki

5. Fresco Favila

Jared Yakle, drunk in the audience

1. Happy Endings Nursing Home

2. Secret Rodeo

3. Toppings

4. Panic! At the Costco

5. Ass & Iron

Zach Zurn, producer

1. Mike Kota

2. Birdcop

3. Durry

4. Homunculus Rex

5. Bunny Blood



