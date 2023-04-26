Wanna Buy Vo’s Vietnamese Restaurant?

François Vo is ready for retirement. He’s earned it.

The restaurateur first endeared himself to local diners with a spot in Richfield, and, from 1994 through 2003, he operated off West Broadway Avenue in northeast Minneapolis. Here's the 1997 City Pages Best of the Twin Cities award for Best Spring Rolls & Egg Rolls:

Light lunchers will delight in François Vo's huge, fluffy spring rolls; amply packed with fresh shrimp, tender pork, leafy greens, and fluffy white rice. But even if size doesn't matter, we challenge gourmets to find a more tender rice paper or a tangier, more appropriately jazzed-up peanut sauce. Those not counting calories should throw caution to the wind and order up the egg rolls, served with a deep dish of fish sauce. Sinfully greasy, but not soaked beyond recognition, both the veggie and pork-filled treats are an automatic addiction.

Vo then moved to San Diego, where he set up shop yet again selling spring rolls, egg rolls, pho, and BBQ specialties. Upon his return to Minnesota 10 years ago, he opened Vo's Vietnamese Restaurant at 3450 Lyndale Ave. in Minneapolis. "Visit just once and the always personable François Vo will likely remember you upon your next visit!" write his neighbors at Twin Town Guitars.

That turn-key restaurant—which remains open—hit the market last Saturday for $675,000.

“I’m about to retire, that’s the reason I’m selling my business,” Vo says. “I will miss my clients—they’re like family. I’ve been working so hard for many years… It’s time for me to take a break.”

Vo says “lots of people” have expressed interest in the building/business over the past few days.

Built in 1912, the 3,784-square-foot property includes a commercial kitchen, a furnished dining room, a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on the second level, and a 10-stall parking lot out back. Vo is also unloading the adjoining parcel, the former Quality Paint & Autobody, for $675K.

Once his properties are sold, Vo says he’ll return to San Diego to spend time with his family. What has he loved most about his decades in the restaurant biz? When asked, Vo doesn’t hesitate:

“Building relationships with my customers.”