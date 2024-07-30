Skip to Content
Music

Veteran Rappers, Alt-Rock Relics, and a Vampire Weekday in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 30-August 5

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

12:12 PM CDT on July 30, 2024

Photos provided|

GZA, Killer Mike

As the Basilica Block Party returns this week, I must speak out against the critical rehabilitation of the Goo Goo Dolls and Counting Crows by people who should know better. While it's not the worst of what the '90s had to offer, there's no reason to treat this sort of alt-rock filler like the good stuff. I don't care that "Iris" was your first slow dance in middle school!

Tuesday, July 30

Byte Night @ Acadia

The Sounds of Many with Gentleman Speaker & My Buddy Eric @ Acadia

  • Vampire Weekend, Ra Ra Riot @ ArmoryFollowing the much looser 2019 album Father of the Bride, the 10 compact songs on Only God Was Above Us, coming in at a taut 47 minutes, suggest a return to the clockwork-precise Vampire Weekend of the past. But these geegaw-crammed arrangements feel cluttered rather than curated, and intentionally so—these are cluttered times, after all, and Ezra Koenig is too self-aware an aesthete to think the fascists at the gates need another well-wrought urn to smash. Always thoughtful, often perceptive, increasingly loath to fully enunciate, Koenig recognizes the darker parts of history rising from the murk around him, musing on “how the cruel, with time, becomes classical,” without offering much solace. “I hope you know your brain's not bulletproof” is how he ends the one called “Pravda,” which he absolutely knows is more than just the Russian word for truth.

Jojo Green @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Flamingo Pier with 26 Bats! @ Cedar Cultural Center

Jane Monheit @ Dakota

Martin Devany @ Dark Horse

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Homeward Bound @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The Strike with Solid Gold and Alt Bloom @ First Avenue

Two Sundays Big Band @ Jazz Central

Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Mik Cool @ Loring Park

Big Woods Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Ben Cook-Feltz @ Peavey Plaza

Serpents Of Serenity, Squirm, Rosie, Self Titled @ Pilllar Forum

Vinny Franco and the Love Channel (Album Release) with Colin Bracewell, RAWTWHYLAH and Charmaine @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Doyle Turner @ 331 Club

July Conspiracy Series featuring The Infernos, The Gated Community @ 331 Club

Heavy Temple with Valley of the Sun @ Turf Club

Pagan Athletes & Friends @ Underground Music Venue

Alexandra Kay @ Varsity Theater

The New Halvoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Shrimp Olympics (Tuesday Residency) with Larry Wish @ White Squirrel

Time Room, Modern Wildlife, Red Lovely, Landing Pad @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, July 31

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Mississippi (Kevin Washington/Jeff Bailey/Kavyesh Kaviraj/Pete Whitman) @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland

Sistastrings with Brianna Lane @ Cedar Cultural Center

We3: A Tribute to the Ink Spots @ Crooners

  • GZA & The Phunky Nomads @ DakotaGZA, aka the Genius, made his name as perhaps the most lyrically knotty member of the Wu-Tang Clan, combining a versatile flow with dense, biting rhymes. As all too-online people know, GZA’s 1995 classic Liquid Swords is Joe Biden’s favorite Wu-Tang album, and like many instant classics, that album has overshadowed the rest of GZA’s output more than it should—check out 2008’s Pro Tools (his most recent album) if you don’t believe me. He’s been touring with a full band to expand his sound, and I heard great things about his last stop at the Dakota.

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Pick-A-Rib Three @ Eagles 34

Moonshine Prophets @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Honeybutter @ Landmark Center

School of Rock @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

The Janelle Burrell Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

My Kid Banana, New Locals, and Clash Minne Rockers @ Palmer's

BZ3 Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Molly Martin with Alina Maira @ 7th St Entry

Muscle Fork with Ken Kartak @ Terminal Bar

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Luke Callen @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

Carter Winter @ Turf Club

Leisure Hour with Dial Tone & Weeklong Weekend @ Underground Music Venue

Infuriate, Contracharge, It Is Dead, Ice Everlasting, Malignant Hangover, Oath @ White Rock Lounge

Hunny Bear with The Th3, J-Mo on the Beat, & The J-Lighters @ White Squirrel

  • Future & Metro Boomin @ Xcel Energy Center—“No mistaking it: We are in the era of post-peak Future,” I wrote last year, when Nayvadius Cash was set to bring his “Future & Friends” tour to Target Center in April. Well, a lot has changed since then. First off, that show was canceled. And this year, Future and the big-name producer who shares the bill here released two hit albums together: We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You. Thing is, Future got a little overshadowed in the process, and not by Metro Boomin—with a special guest verse from Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” launched the rap feud of the year. But though folks seem a little more enthusiastic about Future’s own output than they have been in years, that doesn’t mean they won’t be showing up for the oldies. If they show up at all.

Shiner, Another Heaven, Popstar @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, August 1

Groovetronix @ Acadia

The Burney Sisters feat Ryan David Young, Jed LaPlant @ Amsterdam

Tate McRae, Pressley Regier @ Armory

Sarah Navratil Quartet @ Berlin

Meatraffle Ska @ Bryant Square Park

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

Nigusu Tamirat @ Cabooze

Chris Smither with Betty Soo @ Cedar Cultural Center

Lifestyle Shakes, Mouthful, Pyrrhic Victories @ Cloudland

Myallo @ The Commons

And The Melodies Still Linger On… with Ginger Commodore @ Crooners

Arne Fogel Singing Sinatra @ Crooners

Michael Monroe Presents: The Music of Gordon Lightfoot @ Crooners

Sophia Shorai & Tommy Barbarella @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Chokecherry with Constant Insult, Fletcher Coulee, & Jeffrey Robert Larson @ Hook and Ladder

Derecho Rhythm Section @ Icehouse

Annie and the Bang Bang with Keep for Cheap @ Mears Park

Peter Ruddy @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Dirty Lowdown Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mary Elias's Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Grand Piano Spectacular @ Orchestra Hall

DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer's

Valentine Ephemeris @ Peavey Plaza

Lena & the Lovekills @ Schooner Tavern

Infinity Song with Hemma @ 7th St Entry

Laamar @ Surly Brewing

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Nate Amor with WESTON WOLD @ Turf Club

Pandelion with Sho @ White Squirrel

Friday, August 2

Audation @ Acadia

Tedeschi Trucks Band with Margo Price @ Armory

House Proud with E-Tones @ Beast Barbecue

Murrary/Linz/Hey @ Berlin

Alpha Consumer @ Berlin

  • Basilica Block Party @ Boom Island Park—Just last year Racket published a longform story headlined “What Killed the Twin Cities Music Festivals?” and Basilica Block Party—which disappeared from 2022 to 2023— was listed among the many casualties. This year music fests are making a huge local comeback, with BBP rising, Christ-like, from the dead at a new location and with no Cities 97 affiliation. The boozy collection plate will resume fundraising for the beautiful Basilica of St. Mary over at Boom Island Park via its usual two-night, pop-rock format: Goo Goo Dolls and the Fray top Friday's bill, Counting Crows and Needtobreathe top Saturday's. If that sounds… less than ideal, artistically speaking… the local stage featuring Run Westy Run, Black Widows, Nur-D, Cindy Lawson, and others is legit loaded with talent.—Jay Boller

Alex Rossi @ Bunkers

OSFNA Weekend Kickoff Party @ Cabooze

4th Annual Music Fest @ Carbone's

Brandyn Tulloch, Lighter Co., Room3, Ozone Creations @ Chop Shop

Continuals, Dug, Battery Eyes @ Cloudland

The OK Factor @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Lori Dokken @ Dakota

J-Mo on the Beat, Wyly Bigger @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities 7 @ Eagles 34

Mayda,GUP! (Lizzie Semington), Colin Bracewell @ 50th & France

tumblrcore @ Fine Line

Hot in Herre ⏤ 2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue

Dan Schwartz & Nick Salisbury @ The Freehouse

V:hind: Love and Tears @ Granada

Twin Citizen and Faith Boblett with Elour and Juniper Fly @ Green Room

Dr. Mambo’s Combo: Tribute to Sly & The Family Stone, Rufus & Chaka Khan @ Hook and Ladder

Joel Shapira: Open Lines Quartet @ Jazz Central

Gypsy Swing Jazz @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Yetep @ The Loft

Lumina @ Metronome Brewing

The Undergroove @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Bronco @ Myth Live

Gershwin and Gatsby @ Orchestra Hall

Groovy Tuesday @ Padraigs Brewing

Redwing Blackbird, Goatroper, The Percolators, Too Old Cat, Chris Vondracek and Cowboy Thoughts @ Palmer's

Ms. Dorothy & The Sky's the Limit @ Papa Legba

Sunsets Over Flowers, Damn Phibian, Critterthing, Jazicality @ Pilllar Forum

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Jersey Club Night ft. DJ McShellen, DJ MOJO JOJO, and DJ Sasha Bangzz @ 7th St Entry

  • Peso Pluma @ Target CenterOK, fingers crossed on this one. First Bad Bunny canceled his March show at Target for unannounced reasons (likely weak sales), then Doble P postponed his appearance, originally scheduled for May. It’s beginning to seem as if the Twin Cities may not be the burgeoning market for Latin music that it had seemed. This Mexican star is the foremost trafficker in corridos tumbados, which combine the aggressively strummed acoustic ballad tradition of corridos, their heavy brass very much included, with Latin trap and other up-to-date beats. On last year’s hit album, Génesis, Peso Pluma compared himself to “Lady Gaga” and “Zapata” in the titles of  two consecutive tracks while boasting with enough flash and swagger to make most rappers sound like diffident homebodies. 

Staboteurs, Bad Idea, Couch Potato Massacre, Atomic Lights @ Terminal Bar

The Sparks (Album Release), The Symptones, The Del-Viles @ 331 Club

Taylor’s Version ⏤ A Swiftie Dance Party @ Turf Club

Chuck Mead, Jason Ringenberg @ Uptown VFW

Joan of Profile & Sylvia Dieken @ Utepils Brewing

Mutt IA, Final Decision, Stag, A Martyr's Decision @ White Rock Lounge

Womanish Girl with Ken Valdez @ White Squirrel

Barry Manilow @ Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, August 3

Collective Fate @ Acadia

Reaping Asmodeia with Begravement, Mirror of Being, Cobra Czar, and Defiled Sacrament @ Amsterdam

Tedeschi Trucks Band with Margo Price @ Armory

Dan Murphy, Marc Perlman, and Kraig Johnson @ Aster Cafe

Dust of Suns @ Berlin

Liz Draper/Tasha Baron @ Berlin

Jumpsuit: Private Guy, Real Girl, Blue Funk @ Black Hart

Stereo Kitchen @ Bunkers

Do or Die @ Cabooze

4th Annual Music Fest @ Carbone's

King Caesar, Stone Ark, Weald @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Tinariwen with Lone Pinon @ Cedar Cultural Center

Thomasina Petrus & The Selby Ave Brass Band @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Crooners

Joan Hutton and Sue Orfield (Album Release) @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Laura Caviani @ Crooners

Charlie Parr @ Dakota

Backyard Bluesfest @ Dual Citizen Brewing

ERRL and M.A.Y. @ Dusty's

50Cal.Kyle, Tarias and The Sound, The Chalkboys, Labrador Wild @ Eagles 34

Protest The Hero with '68 and Greyhaven @ Fine Line

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers with Remo Drive and So Much Light @ First Avenue

Haze & Dacey @ Gambit Brewing

Twin Star Rocket @ Green Room

Built to Last Festival: Jerry Day 2024 @ Hook and Ladder

Rise Up Reggae Festival with Socaholix, INTL Reggae All-Stars, Innocent @ Icehouse

Ross Clowser @ Jazz Central

The Von Tramps @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

BroMosapien x GRGLY @ The Loft

Gryzor, the Dirty Pretty, Fragged Out @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Fatal @ Modist Brewing

Life on a String @ Padraigs Brewing

Unattractive Giant Monster, Extraterrestrials, The Controversial New Skinny Pill, Lost Island Society, Fumbler, Super Flasher, and Wedding Brawlers @ Palmer's

Allergen, 26 Bats!, Trash Date, Mouthful @ Pilllar Forum

Ray Barnard with Jon Rodine @ Schooner Tavern

Nelson Devereaux (Single Release) with Beemer and room3 @ 7th St Entry

Gutu Abera @ Skyway Theatre

Autumn, Bonefire, Beula Rue, DJ Staple @ Terminal Bar

The Kid Is Hot Tonight @ 331 Club

Airship Caravan, The Real Chuck NORAD, Pandelion @ 331 Club

Good Trouble @ Underground Music Venue

Electric Feel: 2000’s Indie Rock & Pop Party @ Uptown VFW

Monarch @ White Squirrel

Minor Mischief A Cappella @ White Squirrel

Ear Candy: Vol. 7 @ White Squirrel

Sunday, August 4

Impaler with Blodwar, Hate Beast, & Domidium @ Amsterdam

Dan Murphy, Marc Perlman, and Kraig Johnson @ Aster Cafe

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunkers

Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Story Tellers: The Great Songs of Elton John and Neil Diamond @ Crooners

Ryan Picone Quartet (Vinyl Release) @ Crooners

Nicolas King & Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Jon Cleary @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Slaphazard, USPOP, The Slashies @ Eagles 34

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Old Country Buffet @ Green Room

Ashley DuBose Entertainment Presents: JazRnB @ Icehouse

Purple Queen @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Way Way Back Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

NxJazz Gen @ Metronome Brewing

Global Jazz Colloquium (Album Release) @ Metronome Brewing

  • Faye Webster with Benét @ Palace TheatreWebster's latest, Underdressed at the Symphony, allows her slightly spacey but also acutely aware personality to blossom while she tries to recuperate from heartbreak. My fave track is "But Not Kiss," which varies elongated fantasies of intimacy like "I want to sleep in your arms" with curt boundary-establishing like "but not kiss."

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Uma, Wet Denim, Two Shoes, and Dead Fashion @ Palmer's

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

MC Chris with Crunk Witch @ 7th St Entry

Pleezer @ Surly Brewing

Joe Savage @ 331 Club

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Magic Sword with Essenger, North Innsbruck and Magenta Vice @ Turf Club

Graden Hill, Bark Point, Slapdash Bluegrass @ Underground Music Venue

Hong Kong Fuck You, Deterioration, Infintile Disease @ White Rock Lounge

Majoon Travellers @ White Squirrel

Monday, August 5

The Fine Dials, The Makeouts, Hiving, & Landing Pad @ Amsterdam

All Terrain Vehicle (Zacc Harris/Dave Power/Cody McKinney) @ Berlin

Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

  • Killer Mike and the Mighty Midnight Revival @ First AvenueI haven't heard Mike's new album, Songs for Sinners & Saints, which drops this Friday, but the lead single, "Humble Me," suggests a growth from his 2023 album Michael. And in fact he's calling this 10-cut release an "epilogue" to that Grammy winner, and sharing credit with his gospel group, the Mighty Midnight Revival.

Claire Eileen, Dalmatian Club, Callback @ Green Room

Mike Baggetta & Peter Distefano @ Icehouse

The C Notes @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Meg O'Connor @ Padraigs

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

Speedriders, Skulpture, Superheaters @ Pilllar Forum

OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Works

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Ice Horse @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Mark Yetter @ Water Works

Elliott Smith Birthday Party @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

