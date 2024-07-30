Veteran Rappers, Alt-Rock Relics, and a Vampire Weekday in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 30-August 5

and Basilica Block Party—which disappeared from 2022 to 2023— was listed among the many casualties. This year music fests are making a huge local comeback, with BBP rising, Christ-like, from the dead at a new location and with no Cities 97 affiliation. The boozy collection plate will resume fundraising for the beautiful Basilica of St. Mary over at Boom Island Park via its usual two-night, pop-rock format: Goo Goo Dolls and the Fray top Friday's bill, Counting Crows and Needtobreathe top Saturday's. If that sounds… less than ideal, artistically speaking… the local stage featuring Run Westy Run, Black Widows, Nur-D, Cindy Lawson, and others is legit loaded with talent.