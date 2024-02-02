News
Today’s Open Thread: It’s an Important Rodent Holiday
It's time once again for us to turn Racket over to you, the readers.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
‘I Don’t Get Off On It’: Meet Will Stancil, the MN Man Caught In a Perpetual Twitter Fight
Seemingly out of nowhere, Stancil has become a national political pundit on Twitter. We spent 1.5 hours trying to get to know him.
Freeloader Friday: 71 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Doggie Depot, romantic shopping events, and bar parties galore.
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
Racket Depends on Readers Like You
We produce the same fun and fearless journalism City Pages specialized in since 1979: Twin Cities news, politics, music, arts, culture, civic oddities, food and drink, and theater, plus local angles galore. And we do it in a way that doesn't suck to read. Readers like you make our little newsroom possible.
Subscribe Today →
Unfortunately, We Must Talk About Bari Weiss
Plus Vetaw's meltdown, a 'Dookie' anniversary celebration, and the pride of MN—pizza rolls—in today's Flyover news roundup.
Catch 2023 Indie Standouts, a Genuinely Great Biopic, and a Terrible Date Movie on the Big Screen This Week
Pretty much every movie you can catch in Twin Cities theaters this week.