Skip to Content
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
Opinion

Today’s Friday Open Thread Is an Experiment!

Let's hear your thoughts on 2023, Racket readers.

9:23 AM CST on December 15, 2023

Photo by Paico Oficial on Unsplash
85Comments
Join the Discussion

2023, as you may have heard, is almost finished, and at such times it's customary for publications to do massive year-end polls of their readers to find out what they've been listening to, or watching, or reading, or otherwise consuming with pleasure.

But let's try something different here. Instead of holding a big fancy poll on one topic, we're gonna ask Racket readers instead to use this Friday open thread to list their top 5 anythings of 2023.

You can lists something conventional like movies or books. You can list events that happened to you, or family members, or dogs you petted. It could be a top 3 if you'd rather. If you're not a listy type, you can just write a short year-in-review post. As with everything about our open threads, it's all up to you.

If all works according to plan, we'll share those lists next week in a separate story.

And of course, you can also talk about whatever else you want here. This is your open thread, after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

Why Is a Cargill Heir Buying Up Duluth’s Park Point?

Plus AIPAC targets Rep. Omar, Minnesotans love bedroom tickling, and a coffee shop hero in today's Flyover news roundup.

December 15, 2023
Food & Drink

A Purpose-Driven Popcorn Shop Readies to Open in St. Paul

Highland Popcorn, which uplifts workers with disabilities, will debut early next year.

December 15, 2023
Events

Freeloader Friday: 108 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Drag shows, queer artists' markets, and a Santa-themed bar crawl!

December 15, 2023
See all posts