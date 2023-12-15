Today’s Friday Open Thread Is an Experiment!

2023, as you may have heard, is almost finished, and at such times it's customary for publications to do massive year-end polls of their readers to find out what they've been listening to, or watching, or reading, or otherwise consuming with pleasure.

But let's try something different here. Instead of holding a big fancy poll on one topic, we're gonna ask Racket readers instead to use this Friday open thread to list their top 5 anythings of 2023.

You can lists something conventional like movies or books. You can list events that happened to you, or family members, or dogs you petted. It could be a top 3 if you'd rather. If you're not a listy type, you can just write a short year-in-review post. As with everything about our open threads, it's all up to you.

If all works according to plan, we'll share those lists next week in a separate story.

And of course, you can also talk about whatever else you want here. This is your open thread, after all.