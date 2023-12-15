Opinion
Today’s Friday Open Thread Is an Experiment!
Let's hear your thoughts on 2023, Racket readers.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
Why Is a Cargill Heir Buying Up Duluth’s Park Point?
Plus AIPAC targets Rep. Omar, Minnesotans love bedroom tickling, and a coffee shop hero in today's Flyover news roundup.
A Purpose-Driven Popcorn Shop Readies to Open in St. Paul
Highland Popcorn, which uplifts workers with disabilities, will debut early next year.
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
Racket Depends on Readers Like You
We produce the same fun and fearless journalism City Pages specialized in since 1979: Twin Cities news, politics, music, arts, culture, civic oddities, food and drink, and theater, plus local angles galore. And we do it in a way that doesn't suck to read. Readers like you make our little newsroom possible.
Subscribe Today →
Now in its 20th Year, Minnesota Roller Derby Works to Balance Sport and Spectacle
From fishnets and fake fights to championship-winning showdowns.
Freeloader Friday: 108 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Drag shows, queer artists' markets, and a Santa-themed bar crawl!