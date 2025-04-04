Skip to Content
Opinion

This Week’s Open Thread Q: What Would Your Walk-Up Song Be?

As we do every time this week, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:25 AM CDT on April 4, 2025

Photo by Chris Chow on Unsplash
43Comments

Have you heard? It's baseball season.

This week at Racket we previewed the new foods available at Target Field and, perhaps more importantly (or perhaps not), Jay expertly graded the Twins' walk-up songs, as he does every year.

Anything to avoid talking about how the 2-5 Twins are actually playing, right?

So for this week's Open Thread, we'd like to know: What would your walk-up song be?

Not something I've personally thought much about, but off the top of my head, in honor of the recently deceased David Johansen, I'd pick the New York Dolls' "Personality Crisis," if only because that intro shriek would sound so good over a massive PA.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

