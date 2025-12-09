Skip to Content
There’s Snow Calendar Like Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 9-15

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

5:03 PM CST on December 9, 2025

Dijon, Earl Sweatshirt

|Photos provided

It's a pretty loaded week of great music.

xaviersobasedPhoto provided

Tuesday, December 9

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Matty Harris with Carranza/Fratzke/Hepola @ Berlin

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Boom Island String Quartet @ Crooners

Monroe Crossing @ Crooners

Travis Anderson Trio @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

xaviersobased with ksuuvi and Backend @ Fine Line

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Icehouse

Alvaro Henrique, Corda, Jacqueline Ultan @ Metronome Brewery

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Southwest @ Orchestra Hall

Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy @ Pantages Theatre

Ana Gasteyer @ Parkway

Sarah Jane Music School Showcase @ Pilllar Forum

Cheap Perfume with Surly Grrly and Mystery Meat @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

December Conspiracy Series featuring Red Eye Ruby, Sawtooth Witch, Izzy Cruz @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Dan Israel @ 331 Club

The DL4 @ White Squirrel

Ait Ait, Caitlin Robertson, Wildrose Fox @ White Squirrel

Sugarcoat, Sonic Sea Turtles, Circle Circle @ Zhora Darling

Cattle DecapitationPhoto provided

Wednesday, December 10

Cal Pflum @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Lasse Corson Trio @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Tony Sammis @ Carbone’s

Franck Vigroux with Iosis @ Cedar Cultural Center

Monroe Crossing @ Crooners

The Champagne Drops @ Crooners

Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas @ Dakota

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Allen Stone and Ripe @ Fillmore

Autoheart with Wild Party @ Fine Line

Cattle Decapitation, Aborted, Frozen Soul, Tribal Gaze @ First Avenue

MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Andy’s Side Action @ Minnesota Music Cafe

WRRC MPLS @ Mortimer’s

Cody Fry Christmas @ Orchestra Hall

For King & Country @ Orpheum Theatre

Fever Pitch, Self Neglecters @ Schooner Tavern

Jonger, Amateur Hour, berzica, Sassafras @ 7th St Entry

David Harland & Nikki Lemire @ 318 Cafe

Hannah Hendrickson @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Tony Cuchetti and Friends @ 331 Club

Stranger, Aple Blossom, Ihavenoloveformenlikeyou @ Underground Music

Awake for the Fall, GOSSAMER, Agony in the Living Room @ White Squirrel

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

Felicity, High Speed Snowshoes @ Zhora Darling

Maria and the CoinsPhoto provided

Thursday, December 11

Axel Boy @ Abi’s

Dowser @ Acadia

Quietchild, Em.rhea, Bloodline @ Amsterdam

Yev @ Aster Cafe

Cole Diamond @ Animales BBQ

Charles Gorczynski Tango Quartet feat. Marco Tabacman @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Mia Dorr and Jesse Mueller @ Crooners

The Holiday Songbook @ Crooners

Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Karrin Allyson @ Dakota

Deblitzed, the Desire Store, Don’t Tell Ma @ Driftwood Char Bar

Jake La Botz @ Dubliner Pub

Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Jasia @ Eagles 34

The Roasters @ Eagles 34

Collectiva: Women’s/Non-Binary Acoustic Jam @ 56 Brewing

Billie Marten with Núria Graham @ Fine Line

Your Smith with Beemer @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Candlelight: Tribute to Drake @ Granada

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Sacred Defense Fund Benefit Concert @ Hook and Ladder

Maria & the Coins, Leslie Vincent @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

John & Gigi @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Welcome All Wonders @ Orchestra Hall

For King & Country @ Orpheum Theatre

Headlight, Caro Bather, Sarah & Sam @ Pilllar Forum

Edie Rae Band, Scott Allen & the List @ Schooner Tavern

Ariel Posen with Wendlo @ 7th St Entry

GB Leighton @ 318 Cafe

The Matt Arthur Contraption, Danger Pins @ 331 Club

Bessie Snow Presents “Apetit” @ Volstead’s

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Twins, Doug Otto & The Getaways, Bug Band @ White Squirrel

Dusk Rat, Tiny Traces, Whiskey Burn @ Zhora Darling

The God Damn Doo Wop BandPhoto provided

Friday, December 12

Reaping Asmodeia, Maul, Micawber, The Enmity Offensive, Rahvn @ Amsterdam

The Federales @ Animales BBQ

Kylie Weber @ The Arthouse 

Sara Graves @ Art House North

3-String Chord @ Aster Cafe

Moo Moo vs. Pajamas @ Bazemnt

Trench Size Trio @ Berlin

Dust of Suns Quartet @ Berlin

McGinnis @ Berlin

Hurricane Harold @ Blues Saloon

Neeks N Brandt @ Boardwalk

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Red Thread and Ponyfolk Sing Jingle Bells @ Cedar Cultural Center 

Mia Dorr and Jesse Mueller @ Crooners

Jack Schabert Jazz Orchestra @ Crooners

Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Ladies of Soul Vol. 2 @ Dakota

Outlaw Saint, Next Chapter, Renegade Escape @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Lojo Russo and Friends @ Dubliner Pub

  • Dijon @ FillmoreIf you’re worried about the falling birthrate in the U.S., don’t blame Dijon Duenas. The arty R&B collagist didn’t call his latest album Baby as just a term of endearment: The title track is addressed to the infant he and his wife had so much fun making. When he follows that with “Another Baby” (“we need to expand the collection”), you’ve gotta wonder if the fella knows about birth control. Dijon is coming off a year where he worked with both Justins (Bieber and Vernon) and throughout Baby you can hear him commune with the horny weirdos who came before—there are Prince echoes of course, but I hear more of the pop-funk of Scritti Politti. True, his wordplay’s not quite worthy of Scritti’s Green Gartside, though Dijon’s lyrics are cute enough that I wish he’d nudge the vocals up in the mix, especially since that would inspire him to write even cuter lyrics.—Keith Harris

Ghost-Note, L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE @ Fine Line

Emo Nite @ First Avenue

The Jayhawks, Robyn Hitchcock @ Fitzgerald Theater

Colin Bracewell @ Gambit Brewing

Dj Faaji x Dj Lakeoo @ Gidi

Melanie Mergen @ Ginkgo Coffee

Reventon @ Green Room

Trailer Trash @ Hook and Ladder

Soup of the Spirit Presents: Fundraiser Fridays @ Hook and Ladder

Sarah Morris & the Sometimes Elves @ Icehouse

Henry Dickhoff: B3 Organ Trio @ Jazz Central

Virgina’s Basement, Fragged Out, Maelstrom In The Harbor, WingBeaver @ Klash Coffee

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Tyte Phitt @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill

Bluetopians @ Memory Lanes

Chroma @ Metronome Brewery

GB Leighton @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Ostrom Brothers Band @ Mystic Lake

Rain: A Beatles Christmas Tribute @ Mystic Lake

Good for Gary @ Mystic Lake

Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos @ Ordway

Cellar Dwellers @ Padraig’s

The Blenders @ Pantages Theatre

Annie & the Caldwells @ Parkway

Anita Velveeta, fallingwithscissors, I Owe This Land a Body @ Pilllar Forum

Everett Smithson @ Schooner Tavern

Sorry, Avice Caro @ 7th St Entry

Getter @ Skyway Theatre

J. Streitz and the Long Odds, Boots and Needles, Union Suits @ Terminal Bar

Sis & Bro Holiday Show (Billy & Angie) @ 318 Cafe

Night Audit, Toilet Rats, Specters of Desire @ 331 Club

40 Oz to Freedom (Sublime Tribute), Lost Island Society @ Turf Club

Wish Wash, Peony Park, Bev, the Dirty Pretty @ Underground Music

  • Earl Sweatshirt @ Uptown TheaterA grand old man of the hip-hop underground at the wizened age of 31, Earl raps like a motherfucker without expending any more effort than a track calls for. His latest, the modestly brilliant Live Laugh Love, serves up 11 cuts in 24 minutes, and it’s largely a collab with producer Theravada, who sweetens his woozy, clattery beats with just enough soul samples. Earl remains articulate without articulating, his cadence between a growl and a yawn, and like his old buddy Tyler, the Creator, he’s come a long way from his Odd Future days. Unlike the restless persona-shedder Tyler, however, Earl seems pretty content right where he is.—Keith Harris

Parisota @ Volstead’s

The Adam Brandt Band, the Midnight Purchase @ White Squirrel

Mossformations, Andy Hound, Dive Bomb Orchestra @ White Squirrel

Goon Tribune, Bakarii, Brandyn Lee Tulloch and Poetic Roots @ Zhora Darling

Gully BoysPhoto provided

Saturday, December 13

SugarBush, Weald, Freak When Sees @ Acadia

Golden Garters @ Amsterdam

Art Dept. @ Animales BBQ

Adam & Ava Levy @ Animales BBQ

Sara Graves @ Art House North

Steven C Trio @ Aster Cafe

Honeymoon Madness, Quinlan Miller @ Aster Cafe

Christmas Sing @ Barely Brothers

Kenya Tanzania Independence Celebration @ Bazemnt

Henry Dickhoff Trio @ Berlin

Urban Forum feat. Lasse Corson @ Berlin

Tarik Thornton @ Berlin

DJ YS, the Whiskies @ Boardwalk

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Youth Winter Bash @ Cabooze

Christmas With Cantus @ Capri Theater

Jason Fladager & Jim Hinkley @ Carbone’s

Lake Davi, Spaceport, Second Spring @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Slow Death, the Straight A’s, Mikey Erg! @ Cloudland

Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners

Hot Club Mania Quartet @ Crooners

Orianthi @ Dakota

Northstar Original Revue Presents: NOR Holiday Party @ Day Block Brewing

The Comebacks, Mid-Seral, the Dandals @ Driftwood Char Bar

Mac and Cheese @ Dubliner Pub

High Tiny Hairs (Album Release), Mad Mojo Jett, DJ Megan O @ Dusty’s

Cindy Lawson @ Eagles 34

Nate Smith @ Fine Line

The Big Wu, Kiss the Tiger @ First Avenue

The Jayhawks, Robyn Hitchcock @ Fitzgerald Theater

By All Means, Identity Crises, Swing Youth, Rewind @ Flying V

Colin Bracewell @ Gambit Brewing

Dj Ola x Dj Enl @ Gidi

Ellis Delaney @ Ginkgo Coffee

  • GRRRL SCOUT: That’s a Wrap @ Green RoomAfter over a decade throwing some of the funnest queer parties in town, Grrrl Scout announced back in October that the series was coming to an end. "What was intended to be a short term, pop-up event, extended for 13 incredible years,” organizers wrote in an Instagram post. “We are constantly in awe of this community and feel so lucky to have created a space that resonated with you for so long." Tonight is the last dance, where you can send it off with lots of queer joy. Presale options are already sold out, but there will be tickets at the door while they last. And fear not! Grrrl Scout is not completely disappearing; its 30+ dance night Mature Content will continue into 2026, and organizers hint at the possibility for "new offerings on the horizon."—Jessica Armbruster

Trailer Trash @ Hook and Ladder

Ben Glaros @ Icehouse

Masa Ishikawa Trio @ Jazz Central

Body, And The Canary Fell, Paralyzer @ Klash Coffee

Smith with Ozztin @ The Loft

Flywheel @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill

Overdressed Duo @ Metronome Brewery

The Good the Bad and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Hairball @ Mystic Lake

DJ Diesel @ Mystic Lake

Rebel Queens @ Mystic Lake

DJ Diesel (aka Shaq) @ Myth Live

Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos @ Ordway

Dan Israel @ Padraig’s

The Blenders @ Pantages Theatre

Bluedog @ Schooner Tavern

Ekoh with Arankai @ 7th St Entry

Queen Jeanne, the Crimson Boys, the Del Viles @ Terminal Bar

Toussaint Morrison @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

The Format with Dan Boeckner @ Turf Club

Benny Everett and the Best Intentions with Sallyforth @ Turf Club

Velvet Ghoul, Rat Fight, Fiona Hayes, PSA @ Underground Music

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

  • Gully Boys @ Varsity TheaterGully Boys have been such an integral part of local music for the past seven or so years that you might be surprised to hear that Gully Boys, released in October, is their debut full-length album. I sure was—has their 2019 debut, Not So Brave, been memory-holed? But hey, I’m willing to play along, if only because the sound on Gully Boys is so fully realized it’s like meeting the band for the first time. There’s never been much that’s punky about Gully Boys, unless you call any hard rock that moves and doesn’t put on airs “punk,” but their guitar attack was thickened since the addition of guitarist Marah Mercedes made ’em a quartet. And the range of songwriting has grown as well: They taunt a disrespectful bro on “Mother,” ask the safe and propertied “You wanna watch the city burn?” on “Murderapolis,” and as for “Big Boobs”—well, I’ll give you two guesses what that’s about.—Keith Harris

JC Sanford @ Volstead’s

The Long Honeymoon, Fever Pitch, Brian Just Band @ White Squirrel

Nolan Mancl-Saxon & Set Piece @ White Squirrel

Matthew Thomas & Wounded Wing, Steady Range, Nathan Walker @ White Squirrel

Diet Lite, Lighter Co., Lasalle @ Zhora Darling

Ben Cook-FeltzPress photo

Sunday, December 14

The Cedar Ave Piano Club @ Acadia

If Eye May, Logan Vagle, Cain & Co. @ Amsterdam

The Smokin’ Section @ Animales BBQ

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Mockturnal @ Aster Cafe

Dessa, Lady Midnight @ Aster House

Kavy Tries Things: Kavyesh Kaviraj Presents Fables @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Rock U Music School Student Showcase @ Can Can Wonderland

Capri Big Band’s Music of the Season @ Capri Theater

Ben Cook-Feltz's Holiday Shindig with Ann Reed and Zippy Laske @ Cedar Cultural Center

Riverside Swing Band @ Crooners

Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

Michael Loonan @ Crooners

The Peterson Family @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Ray Barnard @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Tunes for Tots @ Eagles 34

Old Country Boys @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

No Man’s String Band @ 56 Brewing

Jay Som, Sea Lemon @ Fine Line

The Aimee Mann & Ted Leo Christmas Show @ Fitzgerald Theater

School of Rock: End of Season Live Show @ Granada

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Lasse Corson @ Jazz Central

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Metronome Youth Jazz Orchestra @ Metronome Brewery

Argyle Street Trio @ Midway Saloon

Kathleen Johnson’s Holiday Hang @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Retro Rhythms with DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer’s

Sunday Sin Days with Local Legends @ Myth Live

Merry & Bright @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos @ Ordway

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas @ Orpheum Theatre

The Blenders @ Pantages Theatre

Billy McLaughlin @ Parkway

Gossamer, Bottle Rocket, Rock Melon @ Pilllar Forum

Teethe with villagerrr and Joyer @ 7th St Entry

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Grant Dawson, Sophie Jones @ 318 Cafe

Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School

Lady A @ Treasure Island

The Band Feel, Nectarous @ Turf Club

Joe Carey, Emma Josephine, Jeff Ray @ White Squirrel

Funk Lump & The Nugs, Dive Bar Orchestra @ White Squirrel

Holding Hemlock, Killed by Kiwis, Make Good Choices @ Zhora Darling

Peterson FamilyPhoto provided

Monday, December 15

Sota Shine @ Acadia

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Pat Donohue’s Christmas Guitar Summit with P.K. Mayo and Tim Sparks @ Crooners

The Peterson Family @ Dakota

Karaoke Night @ Driftwood Char Bar

Hymn Tap: Christmas Edition @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Bad Idea, Virgin Whores, Left in Rot @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Squirrel Nut Zippers @ Parkway

Cerveza Muscular, Borrachoz INC., Reverend Poky Bunge @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Mother Banjo @ 331 Club

Clawhammer Mike @ White Squirrel

Gasconader with Bornguesser @ White Squirrel

