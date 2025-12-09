There’s Snow Calendar Like Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 9-15

It's a pretty loaded week of great music.
Tuesday, December 9
Matty Harris with Carranza/Fratzke/Hepola @ Berlin
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Boom Island String Quartet @ Crooners
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
xaviersobased with ksuuvi and Backend @ Fine Line
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Icehouse
Alvaro Henrique, Corda, Jacqueline Ultan @ Metronome Brewery
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy @ Pantages Theatre
Sarah Jane Music School Showcase @ Pilllar Forum
Cheap Perfume with Surly Grrly and Mystery Meat @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
December Conspiracy Series featuring Red Eye Ruby, Sawtooth Witch, Izzy Cruz @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Dan Israel @ 331 Club
Ait Ait, Caitlin Robertson, Wildrose Fox @ White Squirrel
Sugarcoat, Sonic Sea Turtles, Circle Circle @ Zhora Darling
Wednesday, December 10
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
Franck Vigroux with Iosis @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Champagne Drops @ Crooners
Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas @ Dakota
Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub
Allen Stone and Ripe @ Fillmore
Autoheart with Wild Party @ Fine Line
Cattle Decapitation, Aborted, Frozen Soul, Tribal Gaze @ First Avenue
MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse
Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon
Andy’s Side Action @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Cody Fry Christmas @ Orchestra Hall
For King & Country @ Orpheum Theatre
Fever Pitch, Self Neglecters @ Schooner Tavern
Jonger, Amateur Hour, berzica, Sassafras @ 7th St Entry
David Harland & Nikki Lemire @ 318 Cafe
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Tony Cuchetti and Friends @ 331 Club
Stranger, Aple Blossom, Ihavenoloveformenlikeyou @ Underground Music
Awake for the Fall, GOSSAMER, Agony in the Living Room @ White Squirrel
Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel
Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel
Felicity, High Speed Snowshoes @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, December 11
Quietchild, Em.rhea, Bloodline @ Amsterdam
Charles Gorczynski Tango Quartet feat. Marco Tabacman @ Berlin
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Mia Dorr and Jesse Mueller @ Crooners
The Holiday Songbook @ Crooners
Deblitzed, the Desire Store, Don’t Tell Ma @ Driftwood Char Bar
Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ Dubliner Pub
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Collectiva: Women’s/Non-Binary Acoustic Jam @ 56 Brewing
Billie Marten with Núria Graham @ Fine Line
Your Smith with Beemer @ First Avenue
- Alan Sparhawk with Trampled by Turtles, Nona Invie @ Fitzgerald Theater—Sorry, this is exceptionally sold out.
Candlelight: Tribute to Drake @ Granada
Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Sacred Defense Fund Benefit Concert @ Hook and Ladder
Maria & the Coins, Leslie Vincent @ Icehouse
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill
Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon
Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe
John & Gigi @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Welcome All Wonders @ Orchestra Hall
For King & Country @ Orpheum Theatre
Headlight, Caro Bather, Sarah & Sam @ Pilllar Forum
Edie Rae Band, Scott Allen & the List @ Schooner Tavern
Ariel Posen with Wendlo @ 7th St Entry
The Matt Arthur Contraption, Danger Pins @ 331 Club
Bessie Snow Presents “Apetit” @ Volstead’s
Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel
Twins, Doug Otto & The Getaways, Bug Band @ White Squirrel
Dusk Rat, Tiny Traces, Whiskey Burn @ Zhora Darling
Friday, December 12
Reaping Asmodeia, Maul, Micawber, The Enmity Offensive, Rahvn @ Amsterdam
Hurricane Harold @ Blues Saloon
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s
Red Thread and Ponyfolk Sing Jingle Bells @ Cedar Cultural Center
- Pretty Boy Thorson and Friends, the God Damn Doo Wop Band, the Right Here, the Hilltop Pines @ Cloudland—The God Damn Doo Wop Band “burst onto the scene with such vigor in 2005 that they placed third in City Pages' Picked to Click poll and were invited to tape a session for the Current's then-new Local Show, all without so much as a single to their name,” Andrea Swensson wrote for the Current in 2013. But that 2013 story coincided with the band’s last show; it’s been over a decade since TGDDWB bowed out, “without much fanfare,” with one last show at the Hexagon Bar. (Man, RIP the Hex.) However! You can catch the punk rock doo wop band playing its first show in ages tonight.—Em Cassel
Mia Dorr and Jesse Mueller @ Crooners
Jack Schabert Jazz Orchestra @ Crooners
Ladies of Soul Vol. 2 @ Dakota
Outlaw Saint, Next Chapter, Renegade Escape @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Lojo Russo and Friends @ Dubliner Pub
- Dijon @ Fillmore—If you’re worried about the falling birthrate in the U.S., don’t blame Dijon Duenas. The arty R&B collagist didn’t call his latest album Baby as just a term of endearment: The title track is addressed to the infant he and his wife had so much fun making. When he follows that with “Another Baby” (“we need to expand the collection”), you’ve gotta wonder if the fella knows about birth control. Dijon is coming off a year where he worked with both Justins (Bieber and Vernon) and throughout Baby you can hear him commune with the horny weirdos who came before—there are Prince echoes of course, but I hear more of the pop-funk of Scritti Politti. True, his wordplay’s not quite worthy of Scritti’s Green Gartside, though Dijon’s lyrics are cute enough that I wish he’d nudge the vocals up in the mix, especially since that would inspire him to write even cuter lyrics.—Keith Harris
Ghost-Note, L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE @ Fine Line
The Jayhawks, Robyn Hitchcock @ Fitzgerald Theater
Colin Bracewell @ Gambit Brewing
Melanie Mergen @ Ginkgo Coffee
Trailer Trash @ Hook and Ladder
Soup of the Spirit Presents: Fundraiser Fridays @ Hook and Ladder
Sarah Morris & the Sometimes Elves @ Icehouse
Henry Dickhoff: B3 Organ Trio @ Jazz Central
Virgina’s Basement, Fragged Out, Maelstrom In The Harbor, WingBeaver @ Klash Coffee
Tyte Phitt @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill
GB Leighton @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Ostrom Brothers Band @ Mystic Lake
Rain: A Beatles Christmas Tribute @ Mystic Lake
Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO: Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos @ Ordway
The Blenders @ Pantages Theatre
Annie & the Caldwells @ Parkway
Anita Velveeta, fallingwithscissors, I Owe This Land a Body @ Pilllar Forum
Everett Smithson @ Schooner Tavern
Sorry, Avice Caro @ 7th St Entry
J. Streitz and the Long Odds, Boots and Needles, Union Suits @ Terminal Bar
Sis & Bro Holiday Show (Billy & Angie) @ 318 Cafe
Night Audit, Toilet Rats, Specters of Desire @ 331 Club
40 Oz to Freedom (Sublime Tribute), Lost Island Society @ Turf Club
Wish Wash, Peony Park, Bev, the Dirty Pretty @ Underground Music
- Earl Sweatshirt @ Uptown Theater—A grand old man of the hip-hop underground at the wizened age of 31, Earl raps like a motherfucker without expending any more effort than a track calls for. His latest, the modestly brilliant Live Laugh Love, serves up 11 cuts in 24 minutes, and it’s largely a collab with producer Theravada, who sweetens his woozy, clattery beats with just enough soul samples. Earl remains articulate without articulating, his cadence between a growl and a yawn, and like his old buddy Tyler, the Creator, he’s come a long way from his Odd Future days. Unlike the restless persona-shedder Tyler, however, Earl seems pretty content right where he is.—Keith Harris
The Adam Brandt Band, the Midnight Purchase @ White Squirrel
Mossformations, Andy Hound, Dive Bomb Orchestra @ White Squirrel
Goon Tribune, Bakarii, Brandyn Lee Tulloch and Poetic Roots @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, December 13
SugarBush, Weald, Freak When Sees @ Acadia
Adam & Ava Levy @ Animales BBQ
Honeymoon Madness, Quinlan Miller @ Aster Cafe
Christmas Sing @ Barely Brothers
Kenya Tanzania Independence Celebration @ Bazemnt
Urban Forum feat. Lasse Corson @ Berlin
DJ YS, the Whiskies @ Boardwalk
Christmas With Cantus @ Capri Theater
Jason Fladager & Jim Hinkley @ Carbone’s
Lake Davi, Spaceport, Second Spring @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Slow Death, the Straight A’s, Mikey Erg! @ Cloudland
Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners
Hot Club Mania Quartet @ Crooners
Northstar Original Revue Presents: NOR Holiday Party @ Day Block Brewing
The Comebacks, Mid-Seral, the Dandals @ Driftwood Char Bar
High Tiny Hairs (Album Release), Mad Mojo Jett, DJ Megan O @ Dusty’s
The Big Wu, Kiss the Tiger @ First Avenue
The Jayhawks, Robyn Hitchcock @ Fitzgerald Theater
By All Means, Identity Crises, Swing Youth, Rewind @ Flying V
Colin Bracewell @ Gambit Brewing
- GRRRL SCOUT: That’s a Wrap @ Green Room—After over a decade throwing some of the funnest queer parties in town, Grrrl Scout announced back in October that the series was coming to an end. "What was intended to be a short term, pop-up event, extended for 13 incredible years,” organizers wrote in an Instagram post. “We are constantly in awe of this community and feel so lucky to have created a space that resonated with you for so long." Tonight is the last dance, where you can send it off with lots of queer joy. Presale options are already sold out, but there will be tickets at the door while they last. And fear not! Grrrl Scout is not completely disappearing; its 30+ dance night Mature Content will continue into 2026, and organizers hint at the possibility for "new offerings on the horizon."—Jessica Armbruster
Trailer Trash @ Hook and Ladder
Masa Ishikawa Trio @ Jazz Central
Body, And The Canary Fell, Paralyzer @ Klash Coffee
Flywheel @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill
Overdressed Duo @ Metronome Brewery
The Good the Bad and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Diesel (aka Shaq) @ Myth Live
Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO: Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos @ Ordway
The Blenders @ Pantages Theatre
Ekoh with Arankai @ 7th St Entry
Queen Jeanne, the Crimson Boys, the Del Viles @ Terminal Bar
The Format with Dan Boeckner @ Turf Club
Benny Everett and the Best Intentions with Sallyforth @ Turf Club
Velvet Ghoul, Rat Fight, Fiona Hayes, PSA @ Underground Music
- Gully Boys @ Varsity Theater—Gully Boys have been such an integral part of local music for the past seven or so years that you might be surprised to hear that Gully Boys, released in October, is their debut full-length album. I sure was—has their 2019 debut, Not So Brave, been memory-holed? But hey, I’m willing to play along, if only because the sound on Gully Boys is so fully realized it’s like meeting the band for the first time. There’s never been much that’s punky about Gully Boys, unless you call any hard rock that moves and doesn’t put on airs “punk,” but their guitar attack was thickened since the addition of guitarist Marah Mercedes made ’em a quartet. And the range of songwriting has grown as well: They taunt a disrespectful bro on “Mother,” ask the safe and propertied “You wanna watch the city burn?” on “Murderapolis,” and as for “Big Boobs”—well, I’ll give you two guesses what that’s about.—Keith Harris
The Long Honeymoon, Fever Pitch, Brian Just Band @ White Squirrel
Nolan Mancl-Saxon & Set Piece @ White Squirrel
Matthew Thomas & Wounded Wing, Steady Range, Nathan Walker @ White Squirrel
Diet Lite, Lighter Co., Lasalle @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, December 14
The Cedar Ave Piano Club @ Acadia
If Eye May, Logan Vagle, Cain & Co. @ Amsterdam
The Smokin’ Section @ Animales BBQ
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Mockturnal @ Aster Cafe
Dessa, Lady Midnight @ Aster House
Kavy Tries Things: Kavyesh Kaviraj Presents Fables @ Berlin
Rock U Music School Student Showcase @ Can Can Wonderland
Capri Big Band’s Music of the Season @ Capri Theater
Ben Cook-Feltz's Holiday Shindig with Ann Reed and Zippy Laske @ Cedar Cultural Center
Riverside Swing Band @ Crooners
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
No Man’s String Band @ 56 Brewing
Jay Som, Sea Lemon @ Fine Line
The Aimee Mann & Ted Leo Christmas Show @ Fitzgerald Theater
School of Rock: End of Season Live Show @ Granada
Metronome Youth Jazz Orchestra @ Metronome Brewery
Argyle Street Trio @ Midway Saloon
Kathleen Johnson’s Holiday Hang @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Retro Rhythms with DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer’s
Sunday Sin Days with Local Legends @ Myth Live
Merry & Bright @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO: Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos @ Ordway
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas @ Orpheum Theatre
The Blenders @ Pantages Theatre
Gossamer, Bottle Rocket, Rock Melon @ Pilllar Forum
Teethe with villagerrr and Joyer @ 7th St Entry
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Grant Dawson, Sophie Jones @ 318 Cafe
Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club
The Band Feel, Nectarous @ Turf Club
Joe Carey, Emma Josephine, Jeff Ray @ White Squirrel
Funk Lump & The Nugs, Dive Bar Orchestra @ White Squirrel
Holding Hemlock, Killed by Kiwis, Make Good Choices @ Zhora Darling
Monday, December 15
Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze
Pat Donohue’s Christmas Guitar Summit with P.K. Mayo and Tim Sparks @ Crooners
Karaoke Night @ Driftwood Char Bar
Hymn Tap: Christmas Edition @ Dubliner Pub
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
Bad Idea, Virgin Whores, Left in Rot @ Memory Lanes
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Squirrel Nut Zippers @ Parkway
Cerveza Muscular, Borrachoz INC., Reverend Poky Bunge @ Pilllar Forum
Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Clawhammer Mike @ White Squirrel