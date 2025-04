There’s No Good Music at All in Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 1-7

Longtime Bright Eyes fans, of which I am one, are accustomed to seeing a well-lubricated Conor Oberst onstage. But last year distressing videos emerged of the frontman/bandleader acting especially erratic on tour, slurring and threatening self-harm . In September, “vocal problems” were cited as the Omaha group canceled the year’s remaining dates. (That month’s very solid LP, Five Dice, All Threes, made several references to suicide.) That’s a roundabout way of saying: We’re hoping Oberst is taking better care of himself, because the 45-year-old singer-songwriter is one of his generation’s best. Decades removed from the “Next! Bob! Dylan!” hype that overwhelmed his early career, all the indie-folk troubadour does is release great music, with 2016’s barebones solo album Ruminations and his recent "Companion" series of reimagined Bright Eyes albums serving as particularly stirring examples. Opening are ol’ Omaha emo running buddies Cursive. Speaking of! Bright Eyes and Cursive just released a fun mashup of their respective songs, “Lover I Don’t Have To Love" and "The Recluse," to benefit Oberst's LGBTQ+ nonprofit, the Poison Oak Project, timed to Trans Day of Visibility.