There’s No Good Music at All in Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 1-7

Haha, you were fooled by the headline! You are a fool! An April fool, to be exact! There's lots of good music here!
Good one, Keith.
Tuesday, April 1
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Joe Lovano’s Paramount Quartet @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Sarah and the Sundays with The Slaps @ Fine Line
Jeffrey Martin with Lou Hazel @ Icehouse
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery
Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Driftless Tango Series @ Padraigs
Afro House with DJ Vegan Water @ Palmer’s
Songbird Series @ Pilllar Forum
Artist Showcase @ Sociable CIder Werks
April Conspiracy Series featuring Eldest Daughter, Oceanographer, Clayton Ryan @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Sawtooth Witch @ 331 Club
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Unattractive Giant Monster (Residency) with Home Team Quarterback, Orchid Club @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, April 2
Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia
The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study at Berlin feat. TABAH @ Berlin
Enter the Void @ Can Can Wonderland
Joe Lovano’s Paramount Quartet @ Dakota
Justin & Friends, Matthew Smith @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34
The Birthday Massacre with Essenger and Magic Wands @ Fine Line
Zack Fox (DJ Set) @ First Avenue
Open Mic With Host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo
Polica, Kareem Rahma & Tiny Gun, Marijuana Deathsquads @ Green Room
Baths, Fashion Club, Dosh @ Icehouse
Jason Weismann & Immersion Point @ Metronome Brewery
Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mortiholics Residency @ Mortimer’s
Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer’s
Scremo Wednesday @ Pilllar Forum
Institutional Green (Album Release), Annie & the Bang Bang @ Schooner Tavern
Arts Fishing Club with Brother Elsey @ 7th St Entry
Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with The 241s @ 331 Club
Sir Woman with Dylan Meek and Uncle Roy & Spice @ Turf Club
The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel
Hunny Bear (Residency) with Greenline Quintet & EFMI @ White Squirrel
Thursday, April 3
LaPlant Road & Ramblin' Bluebirds @ Aster Cafe
The Rose Academy of Burlesque: Roses & Thorns @ Black Hart
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Karrin Allyson & Deborah Grace Winer @ Crooners
The Blind Boys of Alabama @ Dakota
3 Guys Who Used to Work Together, Chris Davies & the After Party @ Driftwood
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Lil Skies + sounds by DJ Rello with Lil Gnar, Fergie Baby, $AM @ Fine Line
Caravan Palace with ZAYKA @ First Avenue
The Eclectics and Karen Mueller @ Ginkgo Coffee
The Twin Town Old Time Music Festival Kick-off Party @ Hook and Ladder
- Mark Guiliana @ Icehouse—Time Out once said Giuliana is “what happens when you add hard bop drum masters Elvin Jones and Art Blakey to a 1980s Roland 808 drum machine, divide the result by J Dilla and then multiply to the power of Squarepusher,” which might be a tiny overstatement but does indicate the esteem in which this cross-genre drummer is held. Equally comfortable in rock, jazz, or electronic settings, Guiliana has played with St. Vincent, Brad Mehldau, and Meshell Ndegeocello; he may be most broadly known for his work on Blackstar, David Bowie's 2016 final album. His first solo album, Mark, is truly solo—Guiliana plays all the instruments, sliding from the electronic and the acoustic with ease and blurring the boundaries between the two. It should be a treat to see him in this small club setting.—Keith Harris
Dirty Lowdown Fools Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Beethoven Symphony No. 6 @ Orchestra Hall
Throwback Thursdays with DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer’s
Lap with Haze Gazer @ Pilllar Forum
The World’s Forgotten Boys, Cretin Avenue Hoppers @ Schooner Tavern
The Army, The Navy with Aggie Miller @ 7th St Entry
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Once More, Autumn, Green, Oceanographer @ Underground Music Venue
Ex-Rodeo with Night of Joy @ White Squirrel
Rabbit by Owl @ White Squirrel
Friday, April 4
Alice Wallace and Leslie Rich @ Aster Cafe
Adam Harder Nussbaum, Ted Olsen, Mike Wolter @ Berlin
SPCO Presents: Northside Series #3 @ Capri
Thrown to the Wolves: Featuring the Wolverines Jazz Trio @ Capri
Basia Bulat with Maia Friedman @ Cedar Cultural Center
Feeling Figures, Bermuda Squares, Answering Machines, Yuasa-Exide @ Cloudland
Katie Gearty with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Charmin Michelle & T. Mychael Rambo @ Crooners
Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners
Urban Classic: The Friday Night Soul Revue @ Dakota
Dive Bar Orchestra and American Pleasure Dome @ Driftwood
The Nitty Gritty feat. the Excavators @ Dusty’s
Will Orchard, Spaceport, CB @ Eagles 34
The Tamarack Stylites and the Patrick Adkins Group @ Eagles 34
LA LOM with El Marchante @ Fine Line
First Avenue's 55th Anniversary Celebration ft. The Suburbs with Black Widows @ First Avenue
Tamino with plus +.+ @ Fitzgerald Theater
Teenage Bottlerocket with Mest & MakeWar @ Green Room
Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder
Supermodified (Album Release) with Fret Rattles, Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club MPLS @ Hook and Ladder
Jake Baldwin Quartet @ Icehouse
Maria and the Coins & Emily Haavik @ Icehouse
Machaki with Sportmode @ The Loft
- Bob Dylan @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center—What more is there to say about Dylan that we (here, here, and here) or anybody else hasn’t already said? Robert Zimmerman, 83, of Hibbing is simply the best, and this “Rough & Rowdy Ways Tour” stop might be one of your last chances to catch him live. (The 2020 album for which it’s named, his 39th, has no business being so damn good… OK, I guess there is plenty more to say about Dylan!) He's also in Wisconsin—Eau Claire on Saturday, Green Bay on Sunday—through the weekend.—Jay Boller
Davu/Deano/DUO @ Metronome Brewery
Dakota Andersen @ Metronome Brewery
Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Beethoven Symphony No. 6 @ Orchestra Hall
Chamber Music in the Hall @ Orchestra Hall
Classic Albums Live: U2's The Joshua Tree @ Ordway
- Bright Eyes with Cursive @ Palace Theatre—Longtime Bright Eyes fans, of which I am one, are accustomed to seeing a well-lubricated Conor Oberst onstage. But last year distressing videos emerged of the frontman/bandleader acting especially erratic on tour, slurring and threatening self-harm. In September, “vocal problems” were cited as the Omaha group canceled the year’s remaining dates. (That month’s very solid LP, Five Dice, All Threes, made several references to suicide.) That’s a roundabout way of saying: We’re hoping Oberst is taking better care of himself, because the 45-year-old singer-songwriter is one of his generation’s best. Decades removed from the “Next! Bob! Dylan!” hype that overwhelmed his early career, all the indie-folk troubadour does is release great music, with 2016’s barebones solo album Ruminations and his recent "Companion" series of reimagined Bright Eyes albums serving as particularly stirring examples. Opening are ol’ Omaha emo running buddies Cursive. Speaking of! Bright Eyes and Cursive just released a fun mashup of their respective songs, “Lover I Don’t Have To Love" and "The Recluse," to benefit Oberst's LGBTQ+ nonprofit, the Poison Oak Project, timed to Trans Day of Visibility.—Jay Boller
Skulpture, Orchid Club @ Palmer’s
Keep for Cheap with NATL PARK SRVC and Leisure Hour @ Pilllar Forum
New Havoline Supremes @ Schooner Tavern
Marlon Funaki with The Back Alley @ 7th St Entry
O.i., The Dirty Pretty, Derf Revolt @ Terminal Bar
Foley Amundsen Duo, Selfish Teammate, Hot Press, Little Lizard, Pals, Ciao Bello @ 331 Club
Impaler with Dumpster Juice and Extermination Day @ Turf Club
Source with the Vault @ Underground Music Venue
Mark Ross & the Three-Nineteen @ White Squirrel
King Caesar with In Solid Air, Weald @ White Squirrel
Bestial Mouths, Burning, Autumn, Zwaremachine @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, April 5
Rebecca Black with Blue Hawaii @ Amsterdam
Warren Zeiders with Tyler Braden @ Armory
Abebi Stafford/Ian Duerr @ Berlin
Bohemia After Dark: A Tribute to Cannonball and Nat Adderley @ Berlin
Jumpsuit! A Funk and Disco Dance Party @ Black Hart
Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunker’s
Far Far Away, Powerdam, Sugarcoat @ Can Can Wonderland
Flore Laurentienne with Zack Baltich @ Cedar Cultural Center
Venus de Mars, Surly Grrrly, Despondent, Drey DK @ Cloudland
The Dead Century with Valors @ Day Block Brewing
The Dagnabits, the Dieselfitters @ Driftwood
Cassandra Johnson, Katy Tessman, and Lori Lofstrom @ Dusty’s
- See/Saw Party @ Eagles #34—Ex-Pitchfork staffer Evan Minsker was a casualty of that site’s brutal 2024 layoffs. But rather than slinking away from music journalism, Minsker started his own publication, See/Saw, which focuses on the garage punk he didn’t always get to cover at his old day job. Based in Menomenie, Wisconsin, See/Saw is the digital equivalent of an old punk zine, bolstered by 21st century adjustments like a podcast. It’s been around for a full year now, and Minsker is coming to the big city to celebrate with the sorts of bands that you’ll read about on See/Saw. The lineup includes Montreal’s Retail Simps, Judy and the Jerks outta Mississippi, Minneapolis’s own Neo Neos, Cincinnati’s Artificial Go, Detroit’s 208, Denver’s Abi Ooze, and the new Twin Cities band Panel. On Friday there’s a pre-party at Cloudland with Feeling Figures (Retail Simps in a different configuration), Chicago’s Answering Machines, and locals Bermuda Squares and Yuasa-Exide. That’s way more than one year’s worth of rock.—Keith Harris
Countess Cabaret with Luann de Lesseps @ Fillmore
Tank and The Bangas with Elliott Skinner and DJ Zeus @ Fine Line
The Hard Quartet with Sharp Pins @ First Avenue
Joy Zimmerman and Ryan Dugan @ Ginkgo Coffee
MAKR AN ERIS, Eric Mayson, Bathtub Cig, Vinny Franco @ Green Room
The Other Ol’ Blue Eyes @ Icehouse
Celebrating Merle Haggard with Trevor McSpadden, the DL4, and Dusty Heart @ Icehouse
Everett Needleman with Cody Steinmann and Calvin Caron @ Jazz Central
Sodown with Gardella @ The Loft
Here. In My Head.: The Music of Tori Amos @ Metronome Brewery
Corey Medina & Brothers @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Controversial New 'Skinny Pill', Fumbler (EP Release), and Sunnbather @ Palmer’s
Lissie with Airlands @ Parkway
Bumsy and the Moochers with Runaway Ricochet and the Von Tramps @ Pilllar Forum
Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern
Anxious with Ultra Q, Stateside, and Everybody Takes One @ 7th St Entry
Rumination – A Collaborative Exploration of Sound, Light, and Movement @ Springboard for the Arts
Pretty Pretty Please, Jaw Knee Vee, Allison Dyg, Tarias and the Sound @ Terminal Bar
Topiary Blush, Glitterpit, J-Mo On The Beat and The J-Lighters @ 331 Club
Grieves with Curci and Nobi & Khingz @ Turf Club
League Two, Asparagus, & Lily Blue @ Underground Music Venue
Kent Burnside, Gary Burnside @ Uptown VFW
Mammoth Moth with Boots & Needles @ White Squirrel
The Clean Plate Club @ White Squirrel
Mvrrow with Shotgun Facelift, Sassafrass @ White Squirrel
Bestial Mouths, Burning, Autumn, Zwaremachine @ Zhora Darling
LUNGS, Cobra Czar, Cymothoa, Tiger Blue @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, April 6
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
StoLyette Sundays (feat. Pornonono & Drew Christopherson) @ Berlin
Dream Of The Wild, Ice Climber, Beneath Green, and Shrimp Olympics @ Cabooze
Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records and Coffee
Benny Bennack III Quartet @ Crooners
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Jazz Appreciation Month @ Hook and Ladder
Ryan Picone Quartet @ Hook and Ladder
Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse
The Ladyslipper Ensemble @ Metronome Brewery
Transcendent Mahler @ Orchestra Hall
Vocalessence Presents Sacred Voices @ Ordway
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
The Get-Up Mondays with the St. Paul Mudsteppers, Let M. Know @ White Squirrel
A Music Party to Celebrate Tara with Mary Bue, Martin Devaney, Molly Maher @ White Squirrel
Barrel Flash with Dive Bar Orchestra @ White Squirrel
Monday, April 7
Will They Kiss, Nerd4King @ Acadia
Tatiana Eva-Marie & The Avalon Jazz Band @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Steve Clarke ‘n Band @ Eagles 34
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
MNSOTA State Middle Level Festival Honor Concert @ Orchestra Hall
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s
Sarah Jane Music School Showcase @ Pilllar Forum
Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Wren + Wilde with Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel
AJ Stone Band with DUKE & Johnny Williams @ White Squirrel