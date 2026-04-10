Howdy, Open Threaders. Your usual prompter, Keith, has taken the day off to gorge on movies at MSPIFF (read his guide here). So here I am with a painfully topical Q: What's your relationship to AI?

I ask because, in case you haven't noticed, we're in year... two?... three?... of an all-out marketing blitz for all things artificial intelligence. That's because since ChatGPT launched in late 2022, a staggering 75% of S&P 500 returns have been tied to companies peddling AI—some call it a boom, some call it a bubble. Point is, it's unavoidable for those of us not taking sweet refuge off the grid.

Last week I staked out Racket's editorial position, which more or less amounts to: complete rejection of AI from a journalistic standpoint. Could the very words you're reading this very moment be fine-tuned by a bot? Possibly. We're just not interested.

But! Don't let our stance stack the conversational deck. We want to hear how AI impacts or doesn't impact you.

Maybe you've found useful ways for the technology to improve your life. Maybe you've got a tech utopian vision, one where we're freed from the shackles of labor by offloading drudgery to supercomputers. Or maybe—setting aside the profound environmental ramifications—you think AI is being wielded by evil tech oligarchs and you won't be complicit in its erosion of writing, music, art, and, thinking. (Again, DO NOT let us stack the conversational deck!)

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Look out, honey, 'cause we're using technology...