Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Opinion

Tell Us How You Use—Or Don’t Use—AI in This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:38 AM CDT on April 10, 2026

The first image on the “Computer” Wikipedia page.

|Wikimedia Commons
13Comments

Howdy, Open Threaders. Your usual prompter, Keith, has taken the day off to gorge on movies at MSPIFF (read his guide here). So here I am with a painfully topical Q: What's your relationship to AI?

I ask because, in case you haven't noticed, we're in year... two?... three?... of an all-out marketing blitz for all things artificial intelligence. That's because since ChatGPT launched in late 2022, a staggering 75% of S&P 500 returns have been tied to companies peddling AI—some call it a boom, some call it a bubble. Point is, it's unavoidable for those of us not taking sweet refuge off the grid.

Last week I staked out Racket's editorial position, which more or less amounts to: complete rejection of AI from a journalistic standpoint. Could the very words you're reading this very moment be fine-tuned by a bot? Possibly. We're just not interested.

But! Don't let our stance stack the conversational deck. We want to hear how AI impacts or doesn't impact you.

Maybe you've found useful ways for the technology to improve your life. Maybe you've got a tech utopian vision, one where we're freed from the shackles of labor by offloading drudgery to supercomputers. Or maybe—setting aside the profound environmental ramifications—you think AI is being wielded by evil tech oligarchs and you won't be complicit in its erosion of writing, music, art, and, thinking. (Again, DO NOT let us stack the conversational deck!)

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Look out, honey, 'cause we're using technology...

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Food & Drink

Meet the Guys Who Decide What Beers Appear at Your Local Liquor Store

France 44's Bill Nosan and 'Fitty' Fitzpatrick at Thomas Liquors have almost 50 years of beer-buying experience between them.

April 10, 2026
Events

Freeloader Friday: 103 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Bike rides, gallery crawls, Indigenous-run events, rock shows, and more.

April 10, 2026
News

Even Frey Allies Have ‘Soured’ on Minneapolis Police Chief O’Hara

Plus hundreds of MN detainees trapped in Texas, Rep. Morrison's stock woes, and Maria Bamford rules in today's Flyover news roundup.

April 9, 2026
Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: MSPIFF, WTO, E.T., Etc.

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

April 9, 2026
News

Minneapolis Pays French Tire Company for Publicity

Plus public sex shocks KSTP, legal immigrants suffering, and Pete Hegseth is still a monster in today's Flyover news roundup.

April 8, 2026
Movies

An Educated Guesser’s Guide to the 2026 Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival

How do you recommend movies you haven't seen yet? Let me explain.

April 8, 2026
See all posts