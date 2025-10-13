TC Horror Fest, No Kings, ConFluence: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

WEDNESDAY 10.15

Craig Finn & the Band of Forgiveness



Fine Line

Probably the most impressive moment of Finn’s quite impressive new set, Always Been, comes on the closing song, “Shamrock,” which notes the shift from SA to Speedway to show the passage of time—and the guy hasn’t even lived here in decades. Now that’s an eye for detail. If the strugglers on Hold Steady albums always hold out a hope for salvation that’s reflected in the sweep of the music, Finn’s solo albums center on quieter vignettes about similar down-and-outers set to the sympathetic accompaniment of a back-up band inspired by ’70s singer-songwriter rock. This sort of project can be a danger for a writer with a literary bent, but Finn avoids easy epiphanies or ironies. And his characters express themselves with far fewer justifications than most folks of good fortune or bad typically go in for, even if I get the uncomfortable feeling that one of them is going to ask to sleep on my couch “just for tonight.” With James Felice. 18+. $30. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Yeah, all kinds of crazy stuff happens each year at Twin Cities Horror Festival. Twin Cities Horror Festival, 2022

THURSDAY 10.16

Twin Cities Horror Festival XIV

Crane Theatre

Horror live and onstage? You betcha! Watching gruesome tales unfold can be pretty scary when you’re sitting a few feet away from the blood and carnage. As always, TC Horror Fest offers a variety of chills and freakouts, from gore-soaked massacres to subtle ideas that will haunt you for days. Expect a sampling of creeps both local and visiting; participants include Four Humors Theater, Dangerous Productions, Hot Chocolate Media, and Melancholics Anonymous. Productions include Terms, a “horror play about insurance”; The Last Menagerie, a zombie take on the classic work; and Gudling, which follows a man attempting to give his family the best Christmas ever—even as an ancient demon awakens to fuck with space and time. 2303 Kennedy St. NE, ​Minneapolis; find tickets and the complete schedule at tchorrorfestival.com. Through October 30–Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Film Fest

Showplace ICON/Edina Mann Theatre

Film fests grow up so quickly, don’t they? Now in its 16th year, TCFF is old enough to drive. And with growth comes change: This year’s event will take place in two venues, splitting screening duties between St. Louis Park and Edina. The full schedule is up and features around 150 flicks, with free screenings, filmmaker Q&As, online streaming options, and parties planned. Guests in town include Jacob Tremblay, who stars in the true crime thriller Sovereign; RJ Mitte, who’s in the indie drama Westhampton with Finn Wittrock; and Audrey Zahn, daughter of Steve, who stars in She Dances with her dad and Ethan Hawke. Special screening categories this year include collections exploring domestic abuse and global warming, with other showcases featuring Black, women, and queer filmmakers. 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park; 3911 W. 50th St., Edina; find showtimes, prices, and more info here. Through October 25—Jessica Armbruster

Jonathan Richman

First Avenue

Still boyish in face and perspective at 74, Richman may be the only septuagenarian in rock would even try to pull off "That Older Girl," about how it stings to fall for a 15-year-old when you’re only 14, let alone make it sound like it happened just yesterday. Yet the rest of Richman’s latest album, Only Frozen Sky Anyway, primarily looks forward: He has one eye on mortality, and he tends to wax mystical about passing to some other plane, but not in a particularly woo-woo way. Anyway, he’s got other plans to make besides dying. "But We Might Try Weird Stuff" is the most considerate suggestion of getting kinky you’ll ever hear, and as he strolls through an unnamed European city on a Saturday night, taking in the sights and sounds, he ventures into his own version of the Bee Gees’ “Night Fever.” With regular drummer Tommy Larkins along for the ride, Richman will revisit his past material as well. There will be dancing in lesbian bars, Pablo Picasso will somehow escape being called the asshole that he was, and that summer feeling, it’s gonna haunt you. All ages. $30. 7:30 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Dyani White Hawk, 'Detail of Round Dance,' 2023 Courtesy the artist

FRIDAY 10.17

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Walker Art Center

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk gets a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center this fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work will be arranged in four sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. There will be a variety of events related to the exhibition; this week’s happenings include Friday’s After Hours opening party and a free Native-led panel talk on Saturday. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

Rondo Film Fest

Macalester College, John B. Davis Lecture Hall

The inaugural Rondo Film Festival, presented by ReConnect Rondo, SPNN, FilmNorth, and Saint Paul Almanac, will screen three films about the neighborhood that was “once the thriving heart of St. Paul’s Black community.” Displaced is a ReConnect Rondo-produced short film about displacement’s intergenerational impact; The Brothers of Rondo: A Legacy of Black Resilience is about the strength of young men growing up in the neighborhood; and Rondo Beyond the Pavement brings youth filmmakers and community elders together to take a look at Rondo’s past, present, and future. Free. 5:30-8:30 p.m. 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Neko Case

First Avenue

The absolutely accurate headline of Nina Corcoran’s recent Pitchfork feature, “Neko Case Gets Better With Age,” is really saying something, considering the boundless singer-songwriter, 55, has enjoyed one helluva career. Melting naturalistic imagery into some of her most stirring arrangements to date, Case’s 2018 album, Hell-On, felt like a high water mark at the time. Her latest, the equally brilliant, self-produced Neon Grey Midnight Green, is Case at her most autobiographical and even more impressionistic, situating herself “in the triangle made by the highway and the exit and the overpass,” as she acknowledges her power in metaphors like “I’m a meteor shattering around you.” “I absolutely refused to be overtaken by despair,” Case told Corcoran. “I wanted to remind people of their own power, that they still matter, and that resisting this weird, mechanized, grinding machine our world is turning into is important.” Amen sister. I recommend Case's recent chat on WTF With Marc Maron; her childhood was absolutely nuts. Des Demonas open. 18+. $60-$104. 7 p.m. 701 First Ave. N. Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller/Keith Harris

Owamni Falling Water Festival Promo

SATURDAY 10.18

Owámni Falling Water Festival

Mill Ruins Park, Water Works, Father Hennepin Bluff Park

These days, many of us call it St. Anthony Falls. But before a French friar decided to name it after a Portuguese priest, the Dakota called it Owámniyomni, or “turbulent water”—a way better moniker. This weekend, these sacred waters will be celebrated at this annual festival, which is spreading out to three areas this year. Onstage there will be a variety of traditional performances, including dance and live music from folks like Bluedog, Laura Hugo, and Jackie Bird. Food trucks stationed at either side of the river will be serving up Indigenous eats, and artist and vendor marts will showcase Native talents. Hands-on activities and family fun round out the event. Free. 1-4 p.m. 4 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

CiderWeen

Sociable Cider Werks

More than 50 queer and BIPOC artists will descend on Sociable Cider Werks for the second-annual CiderWeen, a spooOOooOoky art market that also includes trick-or-treating for adults and canines. (“Sorry kids, you’ll get your candy on Halloween,” the devilish organizers joke.) You can also win punch-card prizes, take part in “spiderweb craftivities,” and, presumably, do all of this while sippin’ a Sociable Cider. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Ben Franklin showed up at No Kings in June. Jessica Armbruster

No Kings Twin Cities

Hook and Ladder

Folks, you don’t need me to tell you it’s bad out there. Not only is an unchecked loon (and not the kind we like) dismantling everything worthwhile about the federal government, but it’s highly likely that ICE thugs will soon rappel into Minneapolis to kidnap our neighbors and teach us unruly antifascists a lesson. There are plenty of No Kings events planned for the metro on Saturday, including rallies in downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul, but as our inflatable comrades in Portland have shown us, we don’t just need to organize—we need to party. The Hook and Ladder is stepping up with a post-rally “Fall (of Fascism) Festival” that offers live music, games, a dunk tank, food trucks, drinks, and community. And events like this are a reminder of why we need places like the Hook, which isn’t so healthy financially these days, so kick them a buck or two if you can. Free; $5 wristband to drink. 1 p.m. march (find locations here); 4-8 p.m. festival. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Home Is Where

7th St. Entry



What would happen if you crossed Neutral Milk Hotel with the Blood Brothers, and then passed that hypothetical band through the lens of trans Floridians? You’d get something approximating Home Is Where, the throat-shredding emo band that demanded attention with their 2021 EP, I Became Birds. Singer-songwriter Bea MacDonald leaned into alt-country on the band’s sophomore album from May, Hunting Season. There’s a hard-earned professionalism to the record, which doesn’t feature any titles resembling past bangers like "Everyday Feels Like 9/11" and "Assisted Harakiri,” though Home Is Where’s ambition, aggression, humor, and heart remain intact. As we’ve seen with the Replacements, punk bands can often hide great Americana songwriters behind the noise, and that might just be the case with MacDonald. It’s still exciting to see where this band’ll go next. Forests and Short Fictions open. 18+. $27.91. 6:30 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

ConFluence: Futures in Color

Public Functionary

It’s back! After taking 2024 off, ConFluence returns for a second year celebrating sci-fi, futurism, fantasy, and other geeky areas of fandom featuring Black, Indigenous, and other creators of color. “ConFluence felt like possibility and JOY,” writes one attendee via an event survey. “NO judgment, just an invitation to come as one’s nerdy, weird, and fun selves. What a blessing!” Hell yeah! This year has a stacked lineup of things to explore, including a zine making workshop with artist Baki Baki Baki, site-specific art installations, a maker and artist market, cosplay walks and contests, and a dance party. Panel talks will cover topics like decolonizing world-building, geeky politicians, and fandom reparations, while celebs like Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager) and Aabria Iyengar (Critical Role, Dimension 20) will be stopping by. $35 daily; $55 weekend. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Northrup King Building (Studio 144), 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; confluencemn.com. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Urban Art Village

Chicago & Lake

Shipping containers don’t just make great pools; they can also become an art gallery, a performance space, or a resource center. This summer, five shipping crates were used as all of these things (minus the pool, sorry gang) at the Urban Art Village. Since July, local print artist Luis Fitch has been hosting a bimonthly pop-up featuring queer, Black, and Latinx artists on the lot next to Midtown Global Market. Past events have included a makers’ market with jewelers, painters, knitters, and beadworkers, and you should expect a similar mix this Saturday, too. This is the last event of the series before closing up shop; sign up to be a vendor here. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 730 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Hari Kondabolu Will Devito

SUNDAY 10.19

Hari Kondabolu

Fine Line

You might know the Brooklyn-based Kondabolu as the politically charged comic behind The Problem with Apu, the 2017 documentary about race and The Simpsons. But that’s not all you should know him from—there are his two comedy albums (Waiting for 2042 and Mainstream American Comic), his appearances as a panelist on Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, and his co-hosting duties on the short-lived Netflix cooking competition show Snack vs. Chef. Hey, everybody’s gotta eat. Always provocative and reliably funny, Kondabolu swings by Minneapolis this week; you can watch his 2023 special Vacation Baby for free here to get a taste. 18+. $45.84. 6 p.m. Fine Line, 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Boo and Brew

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

Boo and Brew? In this economy? It’s all happening at Arbeiter, where this Halloweeny happening for kids (costumes encouraged!) takes over on Sunday afternoon. They’ll have mini-pumpkin decorating, kid karaoke, face painting, and a bouncy castle for the youths; for adults, of course, there are Arbeiter’s many excellent beers. Would they stop adults from getting into the bouncy castle or getting their face painted? Only one way to find out… Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

"Alebrijes"

ONGOING

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts like chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

One of our most enduring fall traditions involves heading out to Shakopee to get lost in a cornfield. You can do that at Sever’s, which has hosted an epic maze each year since 1997. The challenge takes about 30 minutes, but there’s plenty to see and do once you escape, with corn pits for kids to dive into, obstacle courses, a zip line, and friendly goats and llamas in the petting zoo. $19-$22; $45 season pass. Find tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster