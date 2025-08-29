Summer’s Almost Over. Share Your Regrets on This Week’s Open Thread.

August is one of the year's most stressful months. It is the Sunday of summer, when you feel the need to cram every last bit of fun and relaxation in before Labor Day.

This is certainly not a healthy way to live, but, hey, we're Americans—what do we know about a balanced approach to work and leisure? So unless you are preternaturally well-adjusted, you're probably feeling at least a little bit of a pinch of anxiety as the kids head back to school, the sun sets ever earlier, and the State Fair winds down.

So our question for this week's Open Thread is: What were you hoping to do this summer that you didn't? Or, more constructively, how do you deal with end-of-summer regret?

I have the same answer to that first question this year that I do every year: I wanted to get back to Valley Fair. This seems like a highly achievable goal, yet somehow I never get around to it.

As for combatting regret, I remind myself that once August ends, this feeling will pass. After all, September is one of the most pleasant months of the year in Minnesota.

But you know what you will regret? Not coming to Racket's fourth anniversary party at Arbeiter Brewing on Saturday. Failure to attend will haunt you to the grave.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Now please enjoy this depressing John Prine song!