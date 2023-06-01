Summer Guide 2023: Farmers Markets and U-Pick Produce

Eating is awesome, right? But eating isn’t just about the destination, it’s also about the journey, whether that means foraging in the woods for herbs or taking a detour through a drive-thru on the way home from work.

And then there are journeys somewhere in the middle of those two options. At farmers markets you can shop local, snack local, and often score more bang for your buck. Meanwhile, picking your own berries, apples, and other treats at a u-pick spot is kinda like foraging, only you don’t have to worry about finding nothing, eating something deadly, or getting mauled by a bear. That’s pretty win-win.

Happy eating, everyone.

Farmers Markets

Aldrich Arena Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through October 25. 1850 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Andover Farmers Market

2-6 p.m. Tuesdays through October 31. Grace Lutheran Church, 13655 Round Lake Blvd. NW, Andover; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 4 through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Audubon Farmers Market

Herbs, seasonal produce, edible flowers, jams, microgreens, beef, Wisconsin cheese, and more. Find more info here. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 8 through Sept. 28. 2844 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 10 through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Thursday Farmers Market

11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through October 26. 3333 Cliff Rd. E., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Centennial Lakes Park Farmers Market

This market is not part of the EBT program. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays June 8 through September 28. Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina; edinamn.gov/683/Farmers-Market.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 11 through October 8. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September 23. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Lakeville Farmers Market on Market Plaza

Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7 through October 25. 20851 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 17 through September 23. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

The Little Market That Could

Featuring ranchers, growers, producers, artisan food chefs, artists & craft makers, butchers, Czech bread makers, German soda pop brewers, and more. 3:45-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 15-September 14. Shepherd of The Lake Lutheran Church, 3575 N Berens Rd. NW, Prior Lake; sendingasmokesignal.org.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, https://facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays yearound. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: The Commons

This season, Minneapolis Parks is hosting four new neighborhood happenings that will feature local businesses and makers. On Wednesdays, the parks team up with the Black Market to showcase Black entrepreneurs. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through August. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays, right by the bandshell. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Water Works

This market showcases Indigenous artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through August. Water Works, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Nokomis Farmers Market

After a brief hiatus, this popular market returns with new support. 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 through September 27. 5167 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market’s Market After Dark

Night shopping! With music and beer. 6-9 p.m. June 27, July 25, August 22, September 26, October 24. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler Street NE, Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Plymouth Farmers Market

A variety of vendors who sell fresh, locally grown produce and prepared food. 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 21 to October 4. Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth; more info here.

Rosemount Farmers Market

1-5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 13 through September 26. 13885 S. Robert Trl., Rosemount; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Roseville Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, through October 31. 2131 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 4 through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 9 through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

South St. Paul Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 through Oct. 25. 12th Ave. S. and Southview Blvd., South St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Thomas More Friday Farmers Market

1:15-5:30 p.m. Fridays, June 2 through August 25. 1079 Summit Ave, St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Wayzata Farmers Market

1:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 1 through September 28. 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata; wayzatafarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, starting June 16. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 4 through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Roman Kraft via Unsplash

U-Pick Produce

Aamodt’s Apple Farm

Apple picking generally opens mid- to late Aug. and continues through Oct. After picking enjoy Thor’s Hard Cider in the barn. 6428 Manning Ave. N., Stillwater, 651-439-3127; aamodtsapplefarm.com.

Afton Apple Orchard

Strawberries generally available June to early July, apples and raspberries available Aug. to Oct., pumpkins available Sept. through Oct. 14421 S. 90th St., Hastings, 651-436-8385; aftonapple.com.

Apple Jack Orchards

Apples generally available Aug. through Oct., with online ordering and curbside pickup available. 4875 37th St. SE, Delano, 763-972-6673; applejackorchards.com.

Emma Krumbee’s Apple Orchard

Apples and raspberries late Aug. through Oct., pumpkins in the fall. 311 E. Enterprise Dr., Belle Plaine, 952-873-3006; emmakrumbees.com.

Pine Tree Apple Orchards

Apples, strawberries, pumpkins. Opens in mid-June for strawberry season. 450 Apple Orchard Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-429-7202; pinetreeappleorchard.com.