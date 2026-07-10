RacketCast, Ep. 56: BookCast Vol. 2 Feat. Writer/Podcaster Deborah Copperud

Books! We love those papery, bound little bastards.

And we're guessing you, a supporter of local independent media, might also be a certified bookworm. As such, we're convening our second-ever BookCast council to gab about all things lit. This time 'round we've got a special guest: Racket contributor Deborah Copperud, who happens to have recently launched her own Minnesota-focused book podcast, Read Minnesota Books.

Deborah's lit coverage for Racket includes an interview with Mary Lucia about her memoir, a conversation with Deborah Jiang-Stein about her Twin Cities-focused flash fiction, a savage review Strib publisher Steve Grove's "résumé-padding" memoir and its "AI-evoking prose," and perhaps the only honest review of the drivel Liz Collin of Alpha News barfed up a few years ago.

...We like her.

But before any of that we break new ground by inviting our guest to join us for What I Learned in Racket. Here's what all four of us learned:

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!