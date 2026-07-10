Time for One of Our Periodic ‘What Are You Reading?’ Open Threads

We live in a post-literate society, according to an Atlantic article that my phone keeps trying to get me to read. But let's leave all such concerns aside this sunny Friday and ask: What are you reading this summer?

We've already started this discussion on this week's just-dropped RacketCast episode with guest (and Racket contributor) Deborah Copperud, but I'll get the ball rolling here too.

Me, I have a habit (not saying whether it's bad or good) of reading multiple books at once. (I'm sure this has something to with the internet splintering my attention span, but what can you do?) So I'll list just a few here.

As I mention on the pod, I'm two volumes into Solvej Balle's buzzy On the Calculation of Volume, which I find intriguing rather than compelling. (I'll get around to volume three whenever my reserve comes due at the library.) I've also been soldiering my through Helen DeWitt's Your Name Here—not entirely sure what's going on there, but I enjoy the disorientation.

On the nonfiction tip, I've recently finished and enjoyed Annie Ernaux's memoir A Girl's Story, in which she revisits the thoughts and acts of her younger self as though describing a wholly different person. And I just cracked open the new New York Review of Books reprint of Leslie Fiedler's Love and Death in the American Novel, which has been on my list forever.

OK, your turn!

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Because there's no available clip of the early Television song “Fuck Rock and Roll (I'd Rather Read a Book),” let's go with this...