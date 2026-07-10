Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Opinion

Time for One of Our Periodic ‘What Are You Reading?’ Open Threads

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:00 AM CDT on July 10, 2026

Photo by Susan Q Yin on Unsplash
80Comments

We live in a post-literate society, according to an Atlantic article that my phone keeps trying to get me to read. But let's leave all such concerns aside this sunny Friday and ask: What are you reading this summer?

We've already started this discussion on this week's just-dropped RacketCast episode with guest (and Racket contributor) Deborah Copperud, but I'll get the ball rolling here too.

Me, I have a habit (not saying whether it's bad or good) of reading multiple books at once. (I'm sure this has something to with the internet splintering my attention span, but what can you do?) So I'll list just a few here.

As I mention on the pod, I'm two volumes into Solvej Balle's buzzy On the Calculation of Volume, which I find intriguing rather than compelling. (I'll get around to volume three whenever my reserve comes due at the library.) I've also been soldiering my through Helen DeWitt's Your Name Here—not entirely sure what's going on there, but I enjoy the disorientation.

On the nonfiction tip, I've recently finished and enjoyed Annie Ernaux's memoir A Girl's Story, in which she revisits the thoughts and acts of her younger self as though describing a wholly different person. And I just cracked open the new New York Review of Books reprint of Leslie Fiedler's Love and Death in the American Novel, which has been on my list forever.

OK, your turn!

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Because there's no available clip of the early Television song “Fuck Rock and Roll (I'd Rather Read a Book),” let's go with this...

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

News

Reckless Plan to Put Lyndale Flower Shop out of Business Careens Forward

Plus mail art, Trump take wind, and Smokey catches up with a latter day Bandit in today's Flyover news roundup.

July 10, 2026
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 56: BookCast Vol. 2 Feat. Writer/Podcaster Deborah Copperud

Time to talk tomes.

July 10, 2026
Sports

Minnesota Lynx at the Season’s Midway Point: A Glorious, Unexpected Ride

Without superstar Napheesa Collier, Cheryl Reeve's 16-6 squad is digging deep and benefitting from breakout rookie Olivia Miles.

July 10, 2026
Events

Freeloader Friday: 148 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Make the most of your weekend without blowing your budget.

July 10, 2026
Movies

On the Big Screen: A Great Week to Fill in Your Classic Film Gaps—or Just Catch Some Fine New Comedies

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

July 9, 2026
News

Paperwork Errors, Glitchy AI, Bumbling Cops: What Could Go Wrong? For One MN Auto Reporter, A Lot.

Plus new union members for Starbucks and Half Price Books, MN places first for skin cancer, and a sweet story about a children's graveyard in today's Flyover news roundup.

July 9, 2026