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RacketCast, Ep. 55: Investigating Crimes + City Pages Times Feat. ProPublica Reporters Jessica Lussenhop & Andy Mannix

One interview, two very different topics.

12:11 PM CDT on June 26, 2026

Andy Mannix & Jessica Lussenhop

|Provided

For 15 months our friends Jessica Lussenhop and Andy Mannix have been hard at work revealing sex crimes hidden within the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

The ProPublica reporters started their harrowing two-part series on Minnesota's North Shore, but the story of multi-generational abuses soon spiderwebbed across the country—the Dakotas, Wyoming, Washington. (Warning: Child sex abuse is discussed at length.)

Lussenhop and Mannix take listeners behind the scenes on their important reporting to begin our interview, and then we take a hard tonal pivot to chat about their 2010s-era careers at City Pages, the dead alt-weekly from which Racket sprang.

But first, as always, we get into a spirited round of What I Learned in Racket. Here's what we learned:

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

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