RacketCast, Ep. 55: Investigating Crimes + City Pages Times Feat. ProPublica Reporters Jessica Lussenhop & Andy Mannix

For 15 months our friends Jessica Lussenhop and Andy Mannix have been hard at work revealing sex crimes hidden within the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

The ProPublica reporters started their harrowing two-part series on Minnesota's North Shore, but the story of multi-generational abuses soon spiderwebbed across the country—the Dakotas, Wyoming, Washington. (Warning: Child sex abuse is discussed at length.)

Lussenhop and Mannix take listeners behind the scenes on their important reporting to begin our interview, and then we take a hard tonal pivot to chat about their 2010s-era careers at City Pages, the dead alt-weekly from which Racket sprang.

But first, as always, we get into a spirited round of What I Learned in Racket. Here's what we learned:

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