RacketCast, Ep. 38: Twin Cities Election Guide Spectacular Feat. Naomi Kritzer

A special bonus episode to prepare you for voting.

12:50 PM CST on November 3, 2025

The method of voting we know and love: putting a paper ballot into a box.

Naomi Kritzer, author of the best Twin Cities election guide for 20+ years, drops by the pod to assess mayoral races, City Council races, Park Board races, and even the surprisingly exciting Board of Estimate & Taxation race. Study up—Tuesday is Election Day! Kritzer's latest book, Obstetrix, will arrive next summer.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. • Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. • Have a food/drink, event, or show recommendation? How about a civic hot take? General or specific question? Call 619-RACKTIP (619-722-5847) with your first name + city + 3-min.-maximum voicemail, and we might play it on a future episode. • Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

