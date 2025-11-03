RacketCast, Ep. 38: Twin Cities Election Guide Spectacular Feat. Naomi Kritzer

Naomi Kritzer, author of the best Twin Cities election guide for 20+ years, drops by the pod to assess mayoral races, City Council races, Park Board races, and even the surprisingly exciting Board of Estimate & Taxation race. Study up—Tuesday is Election Day! Kritzer's latest book, Obstetrix, will arrive next summer.

