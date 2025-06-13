Skip to Content
This Week, Students Take Over Racket!
RacketCast, Ep. 26: Our Big Forever Chemical Problem Feat. Reporters Sharon Udasin and Rachel Frazin

They're bad and everywhere.

7:57 AM CDT on June 13, 2025

Two veteran reporters from The Hill—Sharon Udasin and Rachel Frazin—drop by the pod to discuss their new book, Poisoning the Well: How Forever Chemicals Contaminated America, which dropped this past April via Island Press. You'll learn about the accidental origins of PFAS chemicals, their consumer-facing ubiquity, and the massive health risk they pose to all Americans, including the ones 3M knowingly poisoned in the eastern Twin Cities metro. Fun! (Frazin wanted listeners to know about this forever chemicals regulatory update that occurred post-record.)

Before all that, we debut a hit new segment known as Dial Racket. (Call us! Details below.) And here are the stories we gabbed about during What I Learned In Racket...

