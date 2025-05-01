RacketCast, Ep. 22: Timberwolves Playoffs Explainer for Dummies Feat. Podcaster Dane Moore

A fresh RacketCast ep, out one day early due to Wolves Fever gripping the state.

Is it unwise to keep calling our listeners "dummies"? Perhaps, but that's what we did with our Twins preview pod, and we're doing it again for this Timberwolves explainer featuring the great podcaster Dane Moore.

Dane joined us Wednesday afternoon from L.A., where hours later your T-Wolves trounced the Los Angeles Lakers to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals round of the NBA playoffs. As fans hop aboard the hoops bandwagon, the host of The Dane Moore NBA Podcast equips us with the requisite knowledge to root deep into the postseason, including a long-view look at the franchise, a roster breakdown, and also details about his own self-made Wolves podcasting empire. Awoooooooo!

Here are the stories we gabbed about during What I Learned In Racket...

And would you like to know the exact make/model of chest freezer Jay drones on and on about? Take a look. (Best Buy... please sponsor the pod!)

