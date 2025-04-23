Skip to Content
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 21: Should MN Ban Billboards? Feat. Sen. John Marty

This bonus episode will have Kris Lindahl shaking in his boots.

1:31 PM CDT on April 23, 2025

We're still figuring out what types of conversations y'all wanna hear on RacketCast, and our first experiment with a newsier, shorter installment was a certified hit.

So here's another bonus ep along those lines: our chat with veteran state Sen. John Marty (DFL-Roseville) about whether Minnesota should ban billboards. Marty's eye-catching new bill would establish a moratorium on billboard construction, and eventually phase out existing ones as they age. If it becomes law, Minnesota would join Maine, Alaska, Vermont, and Hawaii as the only states who've declared war on the visual pollution that lines our roadways.

Of modest consequence? Sure, but the legislation aims to improve the state in a tangible way, which is more than we can say about two recent bad-faith trolling bills authored by Republicans in the House. (We asked Marty about both of those.)

Oh, yeah! If you don't have plans Saturday head to Insight Brewing for Smash Fest, where Racket's Jay Boller will be judging a smashburger competition featuring two recent RacketCast guests.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, etc. Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

