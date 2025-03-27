Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 18: Unions Shout WTF Over Guv’s WFH Reversal feat. MAPE

In this bonus episode, MN Association of Professional Employees honcho Megan Dayton says her membership is outraged.

8:38 AM CDT on March 27, 2025

Provided|

Megan Dayton, president of MAPE.

7Comments

Late Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz surprised around 40,000 state workers by announcing a mandatory 50% return-to-office policy for employees who live within 75 miles of their main work location.

“This policy change supports the economic vitality of office districts like downtown St. Paul, bringing foot traffic back to businesses and public spaces,” the governor's office says of the directive, which is set to take effect June 1. The move set off waves of online anger, with the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees union threatening legal action and even a strike.

RacketCast has never waded into breaking news territory, but considering the scope of this order and its abrupt timeliness, we asked MAPE President Megan Dayton to hop on the pod to discuss how her union's 18,000ish workers are processing the news. Spoiler: They've not been this pissed off in recent memory. Let us know if you enjoy this type of bonus episode, and we'll keep 'em coming.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Music, Pocket Casts, etc. Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: Blue-Collar Killers, Chinese New Wave, and the Very Start of MSPIFF

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in Twin Cities theaters this week.

March 27, 2025
Food & Drink

South Minneapolis Coffee Shops, Ranked on Everything Except Coffee

A highly personal, vibes-based approach to south Minneapolis’s cafes and coffee houses.

March 27, 2025
News

It’s Not Game Over for Game Informer: Storied Video Game Mag Back From Dead

Plus KQRS is going through some stuff, abandoned Uptown Apple store now locally owned, and RIP Front Row Paul in today's Flyover news roundup.

March 26, 2025
See all posts