RacketCast, Ep. 15: A Lifetime in the Morning Zoo feat. KDWB’s Dave Ryan

Podcast hosted the radio star.

7:17 AM CST on February 21, 2025

A terrestrial radio DJ... on a podcast?! Believe it: We've got Dave Ryan, the 101.3 KDWB morning show host since 1993, on the pod to talk pranks, legacy, the evolving nature of Top 40 radio, and the ill-fated Booty Cruises. (Our conversation cold-opens with him dealing with a Colorado exterminator—how can you cut tape that good?) Be sure read Rachel Hutton's longform 2018 Star Tribune profile of Ryan right here.

And here are the three stories we yakked about during What I Learned in Racket:

