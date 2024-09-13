Skip to Content
RacketCast, Ep. 1: Should Failing Twin Cities Restaurants Seek Crowdfunding?

That's right: Just a decade late to the game, Racket launched a podcast.

10:00 AM CDT on September 13, 2024

5Comments

Back in 2022, Racket published a feature story about the local podcast scene, urging readers to check out seven locally produced pods. Well, add one to the damn list: RacketCast, our very own brand-new podcast!

Expect new eps to drop biweekly wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Music, Pocket Casts, etc. In this initial RacketCast installment (embeded below), Em and Jay recap the week that was at our reader-funded publication, debate whether failing restaurants should seek crowdfunding life support, tease what we're working on next, and ask you, the gracious reader-turned-listener, for pointers about... what RacketCast should be like in the future!

We're still figuring out the format and how to not sound like total dopes, but we're excited to get the audio ball rolling. In the future, you can expect lots of guests, surplus hot takes, and, generally speaking, a source of earbud amusement that's as hyperlocally focused as the classic readable Racket you're enjoying at this very moment.

Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying the RacketCast intro/transition/outro music. And if you'd like to hear our hosts effusively praise your brand, event, and/or product on-air, click here for advertising details.

