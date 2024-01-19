Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by TPT's 'Jesse Ventura Shocks the World':
News

Plug Your Creations in This Week’s Friday Open Thread

It's your turn to talk about whatever you want here at Racket Em En Dot Com.

9:23 AM CST on January 19, 2024

Photo by Alice Dietrich on Unsplash|

This is you being creative, probably.

16Comments
Join the Discussion

Jay wrote a good intro to yesterday's ICYMI newsletter. (Quick digression: Are you signed up for our newsletters? Great way to keep up with what we're doing over here.) Anyway! He said to "plug your band, your book, your biz, anything you created and want people to know about."

I liked that so much I decided to steal it for this week's prompt on our Friday Open Thread. (For those of you just tuning in, the Open Thread is where we turn the site over to you, the readers, to talk amongst yourself in the comments.) Be your most un-Minnesotan self and brag about whatever you've made, done, or enabled.

Or, of course, you can ignore this and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread, after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Food & Drink

Cocoa Flake’s Hand-painted Chocolates Are *Almost* too Pretty to Eat

'There’s so many small details. I love what I do, but sometimes, it’s like, why didn’t I stick with cupcakes?'

January 19, 2024
Events

Freeloader Friday: 66 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Pond hockey, vintage shopping, open skating, snow sculptures, and more.

January 19, 2024
Music

Should Minnesotans Claim Bob Dylan? We Asked an Outside Expert.

Ian Grant of the popular 'Jokermen' podcast humors us with a big ol' Minnesota-centric Bob talk.

January 18, 2024
See all posts