Plenty to Give Thanks for in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

It's Thanksgiving week, and while that means not too many touring acts, there are plenty of pre- and post-holiday local events worth checking on. There's even music on Thanksgiving.
Tuesday, November 25
The Black Note, Milk, Obadiah Gamble @ Amsterdam
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
A Night of Classic Rock @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Ne Obliviscaris with Rivers of Nihil and Psycroptic @ Fine Line
Nate Walker and Friends @ Green Room
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s
Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s
Algernon Cadwallader, Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra, Star 99 @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
November Conspiracy Series featuring mike munson @ 331 Cafe
Worker’s Playtime with Charlie Parr @ 331 Club
Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel
Third Date (Residency) @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 26
Al Church & Band @ Animales BBQ
Yung Gravy Presents: Gravy Fest 2 @ Armory
10th Annual Bob Dylan Songwriter’s Tribute @ Aster Cafe
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
The Night Before Turkey Dance Party @ Black Hart
DJ D-Mil, Revved Up @ Boardwalk
Scrounge, Panel, Another Heaven @ Cloudland
Kat Perkins Presents Friendsgiving @ Crooners
One Moment in Time: A Tribute to Whitney Houston @ Crooners
Irish Christmas in America @ Dakota
The Cellar Kings, Get-Up Mondays @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon's Swing Night with Kate Voss & The Hot Sauce @ Eagles 34
The Ike Reilly Assassination with the Melismatics and the Belfast Cowboys @ First Avenue
Dj Fatz x Dj Sha x Dj Breezy @ Gidi
Drinksgiving with ELnO + DJ TimeMachine @ Hook and Ladder
Thanksgiving Eve Party with Clash Minne Rockers, Love Band, The Unnamed DJ Megan O @ Hook and Ladder
Akie Bermiss, Yazmin & Beat Zero, Havana Quartet @ Icehouse
Drink 182 @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill
Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Los Dorados y Los Ultimos del Topochico @ Myth Live
Apple Blossom, Station Zero, Mystery Meat, Josiah Shipp @ Pilllar Forum
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
- Mack OC ⏤ Osinachi II @ 7th St Entry—How many album release parties are actually parties? But Ozone Creations never does things halfway, so when crew member Mac OC offers up an introduction to his latest album, Osinachi II (the follow up to—what else— Osinachi) you know it’ll be a real p-a-r-t-y. Mac OC’s latest single, “BTM (Omalicha),” steeped in steamy Afrobeats goodness, gives you a taste of what to expect. He’ll be joined onstage by Qmoe, Osa Derae, Eshini BoBo, some dancers, and some other Ozone Creations members.. And that’s not even to mention openers Gifted Handz, Tailor Briann, Huhroon. The lil ol’ Entry is gonna be as crowded as a Marx Brothers stateroom, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.—Keith Harris
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Nikki Matteson & Rich Rue @ 331 Club
Cole Diamond’s Twangsgiving feat. Tropical Depression @ Turf Club
Transmission Homecoming @ Uptown VFW
Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s
Family Dinner with Doug & Sarah @ White Squirrel
Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 27
- DakhaBrakha @ Dakota—Nothing says Thanksgiving like “Ukrainian punk folk circus rock,” right? Though nine years old, this Tiny Desk concert will give you a taste of the humor and liveliness in this quartet’s music, as well as letting you know what their hats look like. While rooted in traditional Ukrainian styles, DakhaBrakha (all women, except for “director, ideologist, and founder” Vladyslav Troitskyi) takes in influences from all over the place without ever collapsing into a multiculti mess. And that’s by conscious design—the group’s name means “give/take.” And for you holiday traditionalists out there, the Dakota is offering a $42 turkey dinner. What’s Ukrainian for “thank you”?—Keith Harris
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill
Zodiac feat. Shannon Blowtorch and Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer’s
Scott Allen & the List, Billy Dankert Band @ Schooner Tavern
Friday, November 28
DoublePlusGood Burlesque @ Amsterdam
Matt Caflisch Band @ Animales BBQ
- Burna Boy @ Armory—What is Mick Jagger doing on this Nigerian superstar’s latest album, No Sign of Weakness? Shaboozey is a welcome guest, and Travis Scott I understand without necessarily approving of. But Mick’s sepulchral groan isn’t doing anyone’s bank account or cultural cachet any favors. And yet, his inclusion is indicative of Burna Boy’s willingness to overreach, a characteristic I approve of in this cautious stay-in-your-lane era. More than any of his countrymen, Burna Boy wants to present himself as a certain kind of world-straddling African artist in the tradition of Angélique Kidjo and Youssou N’Dour, both of whom have appeared on previous records. He wasn’t exactly rewarded for this stance—No Sign of Weakness pretty much tanked in the states. But commercial ambitions don’t have to be successful to be engaging.—Keith Harris
BJ's Sideshow feat. David J Russ & Tom Peterson @ Aster Cafe
DJ Hannah Maria, DJDJ, DJ When The Whip Comes Down, Travo-Rama-Fa-Fa-Fa, DJ Lindy City @ Barely Brothers
PRINTS (Album Release) @ Berlin
Michael Charles @ Blues Saloon
A Very Carey Christmas Cabaret @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
The Chronicles of Shlump Tour @ Cabooze
Halfway to PRIDE Skate Party @ Cheap Skate Roller Center
Maria Jette & Friends @ Crooners
Michael Jackson Family Review with R Factor @ Crooners
The Very Best of Julie London with Jaedyn James & Alex Brown @ Dakota
Lodge, Dive Bar Orchestra @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub
P.O.S and Dwynell Roland (Album Release), Hard_R, REIKI @ Fine Line
The Happy Fits with Phoneboy and Double Standard @ First Avenue
Kyle Gray Young @ Ginkgo Coffee
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Green Room
'Film A: for Music Exit' - ReCreAting OK Computer, with Lizard of Odds @ Icehouse
Reckless at Tiffany’s @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill
Disco Soul @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Gothess: New Wave Night @ Mortimer’s
Mãi Mãi Bên Nhau @ Mystic Lake
Hmong New Year Kickoff—Shut Up and Dance @ Myth Live
The Princess Bride in Concert @ Orchestra Hall
Kyu-Young Kim Plays Prokofiev’s Second Violin Concerto @ Ordway
Petty Comes Alive @ Parkway Theater
Ghaii777, Nunova, BlackOutMoB, Meezy, JusQ @ Pilllar Forum
Soulkeeper, Blind Equation, killusonline, xSERAPHx @ 7th St Entry
Greazy Gravy Blues Band @ Schooner Tavern
Blue Lake Band, Coloring Shadows @ Terminal Bar
Bobby Rethwish, Loon Booster @ 331 Club
The Suburbs, the Rodents @ Turf Club
BIG LOVE, A Family Affair with Jeff Swiff, Bryan Gerrard, Jocko 69 @ Uptown VFW
The Mary Cutrefello Band @ White Squirrel
Sunsets Over Flowers @ White Squirrel
Saturday, November 29
Xawaro, Borrachoz, Gradience, Mommy Sez No @ Acadia
Allergen, Poor John Candy, Waking Hours, Asparagus @ Amsterdam
Jack Klatt & Mikkel Beckmen @ Animales BBQ
DJ Ys, Maiden Dixie @ Boardwalk
A Very Carey Christmas Cabaret @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Mick Sterling & the Stud Brothers @ Bunker’s
Strictly R&B: Frndsgvng @ Cabooze
Steve Solkela & The Berzerk Blawndz @ Can Can Wonderland
Cadillac Blindside, Toilet Rats, Rad Owl @ Cloudland
The Four Freshmen: Holiday Harmonies @ Crooners
Shaun LaBelle feat. Najee & Brian Simpson @ Dakota
Coolidge, Friendport & Letters @ Driftwood Char Bar
Boots and Needles, Soul Trouvere, Scott Hefte @ Dusty’s
New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34
Gear Daddies with Alexander Natalie @ First Avenue
Squid City Singers @ Gambit Brewing
Candi’s iPod Playlist @ Green Room
D.M.C.A. Quartet @ Jazz Central
Floh, Bella Larson and the Scene Kids, Fiona Hayes, Alkali Lake @ Klash Coffee
Wicked Garden @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill
North Star Jazz Workshops Performance @ Metronome Brewery
Thomas Stitcha and Helen @ Metronome Brewery
The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing
R-Lin with David Yang @ Myth Live
The Princess Bride in Concert @ Orchestra Hall
Kyu-Young Kim Plays Prokofiev’s Second Violin Concerto @ Ordway
Minnesota’s Last Waltz A Tribute to the Band @ Parkway Theater
Baumgardner, Cavernous Maw, ihavenoloveformenlikeyou, Static Contour @ Pilllar Forum
Just Luv, Inc. @ Schooner Tavern
Julianna Riolino with Molly Brandt @ 7th St Entry
Hazy Phase, Climbing Trees Seminar @ Terminal Bar
Keri Noble’s Holiday Show @ 318 Cafe
The Hobbled, Frannie Crego @ 331 Club
The Suburbs, the Rodents @ Turf Club
DecaDance with FNK, AKKO, and Sci Fi @ Uptown VFW
El Drifte, Chokecherry, Miss Georgia Peach @ White Squirrel
Aestis, Fairer Sands @ White Squirrel
Sunday, November 30
Awake for the Fall, Popsicle Stick, Main Street Free Fall @ Amsterdam
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Curtis Wayne Hunt @ Aster Cafe
Patty Peterson & Friends with Ronny Loew @ Aster House
Frequency Friday—Blackout @ Bazemnt
KG’s Sunday Service: J Dilla Tribute feat. LA Buckner @ Berlin
The Holiday Songbook @ Crooners
Katie Gearty and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners
Corky Siegel, Ernie Watts, & Randy Sabien @ Dakota
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Laura Hugo (Single Release), Corey Medina & Brothers @ Icehouse
North Star Jazz Workshops Performance @ Metronome Brewery
The Princess Bride in Concert @ Orchestra Hall
Kyu-Young Kim Plays Prokofiev’s Second Violin Concerto @ Ordway
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Keri Noble’s Holiday Show @ 318 Cafe
Becky Kapell and The Fat 6 @ 331 Club
Jeff Ray, chaterungai session @ 331 Club
Open Jazz Jam with Ross Clower @ Volstead’s
Flatwound with Jake Johnson @ White Squirrel
Katy Tessman & The Turnbuckles “Friends-Giving” with Tim Cheesebrow, Sawtooth Witch, Andy Ulseth, Joel Sax @ White Squirrel
Paul Cerar, Halfway Down, Massive Green @ White Squirrel
Monday, December 1
Grassicana Night feat. Giant Valley String Band, the Gated Community, High & Rising, Uncle Muskrat @ Amsterdam
Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze
A Charlie Brown Christmas with the Tanner Taylor Trio @ Crooners
Acoustic Jam @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Great Irish Singalong @ Dubliner Pub
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Amanda B. Perry with Ted Hajnasiewicz @ White Squirrel
Maggie Black, Song Birds, Betty & The Rubble @ White Squirrel