Plenty to Give Thanks for in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

It's Thanksgiving week, and while that means not too many touring acts, there are plenty of pre- and post-holiday local events worth checking on. There's even music on Thanksgiving.

Algernon Cadwallader Scott Troyan

Tuesday, November 25

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

DJ Spellbook @ Acadia

The Black Note, Milk, Obadiah Gamble @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

A Night of Classic Rock @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Ne Obliviscaris with Rivers of Nihil and Psycroptic @ Fine Line

Nate Walker and Friends @ Green Room

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s

Algernon Cadwallader, Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra, Star 99 @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

November Conspiracy Series featuring mike munson @ 331 Cafe

Worker’s Playtime with Charlie Parr @ 331 Club

Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

Third Date (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Ike Reilly Photo provided

Wednesday, November 26

N3RD4KING @ Acadia

Al Church & Band @ Animales BBQ

Yung Gravy Presents: Gravy Fest 2 @ Armory

10th Annual Bob Dylan Songwriter’s Tribute @ Aster Cafe

Tommy Tunes Quartet @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

The Night Before Turkey Dance Party @ Black Hart

DJ D-Mil, Revved Up @ Boardwalk

Twine @ Bunker’s

Chris Bertrand @ Carbone’s

Scrounge, Panel, Another Heaven @ Cloudland

Kat Perkins Presents Friendsgiving @ Crooners

One Moment in Time: A Tribute to Whitney Houston @ Crooners

Irish Christmas in America @ Dakota

The Cellar Kings, Get-Up Mondays @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon's Swing Night with Kate Voss & The Hot Sauce @ Eagles 34

The Ike Reilly Assassination with the Melismatics and the Belfast Cowboys @ First Avenue

Dj Fatz x Dj Sha x Dj Breezy @ Gidi

Drinksgiving with ELnO + DJ TimeMachine @ Hook and Ladder

Thanksgiving Eve Party with Clash Minne Rockers, Love Band, The Unnamed DJ Megan O @ Hook and Ladder

Akie Bermiss, Yazmin & Beat Zero, Havana Quartet @ Icehouse

Flexzone & Friends @ The Loft

Drink 182 @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Drunksgiving @ Mortimer’s

Deejay St. Joel @ Mystic Lake

Los Dorados y Los Ultimos del Topochico @ Myth Live

Apple Blossom, Station Zero, Mystery Meat, Josiah Shipp @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Mack OC ⏤ Osinachi II @ 7th St Entry—How many album release parties are actually parties? But Ozone Creations never does things halfway, so when crew member Mac OC offers up an introduction to his latest album, Osinachi II (the follow up to—what else— Osinachi) you know it’ll be a real p-a-r-t-y. Mac OC’s latest single, “BTM (Omalicha),” steeped in steamy Afrobeats goodness, gives you a taste of what to expect. He’ll be joined onstage by Qmoe, Osa Derae, Eshini BoBo, some dancers, and some other Ozone Creations members.. And that’s not even to mention openers Gifted Handz, Tailor Briann, Huhroon. The lil ol’ Entry is gonna be as crowded as a Marx Brothers stateroom, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.—Keith Harris How many album release parties are actually parties? But Ozone Creations never does things halfway, so when crew member Mac OC offers up an introduction to his latest album, Osinachi II (the follow up to—what else— Osinachi) you know it’ll be a real p-a-r-t-y. Mac OC’s latest single, “BTM (Omalicha),” steeped in steamy Afrobeats goodness, gives you a taste of what to expect. He’ll be joined onstage by Qmoe, Osa Derae, Eshini BoBo, some dancers, and some other Ozone Creations members.. And that’s not even to mention openers Gifted Handz, Tailor Briann, Huhroon. The lil ol’ Entry is gonna be as crowded as a Marx Brothers stateroom, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

Bryan Adams @ Target Center

Tramps Like Us @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Nikki Matteson & Rich Rue @ 331 Club

Cole Diamond’s Twangsgiving feat. Tropical Depression @ Turf Club

Transmission Homecoming @ Uptown VFW

Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s

Family Dinner with Doug & Sarah @ White Squirrel

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

DakhaBrakha Photo provided

Thursday, November 27

DakhaBrakha @ Dakota—Nothing says Thanksgiving like "Ukrainian punk folk circus rock," right? Though nine years old, this Tiny Desk concert will give you a taste of the humor and liveliness in this quartet's music, as well as letting you know what their hats look like. While rooted in traditional Ukrainian styles, DakhaBrakha (all women, except for "director, ideologist, and founder" Vladyslav Troitskyi) takes in influences from all over the place without ever collapsing into a multiculti mess. And that's by conscious design—the group's name means "give/take." And for you holiday traditionalists out there, the Dakota is offering a $42 turkey dinner. What's Ukrainian for "thank you"?—Keith Harris

Joe Carey @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill

Zodiac feat. Shannon Blowtorch and Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer’s

Scott Allen & the List, Billy Dankert Band @ Schooner Tavern

Corbin Photo provided

Friday, November 28

The Development @ Acadia

DoublePlusGood Burlesque @ Amsterdam

Matt Caflisch Band @ Animales BBQ

Burna Boy @ Armory—What is Mick Jagger doing on this Nigerian superstar's latest album, No Sign of Weakness? Shaboozey is a welcome guest, and Travis Scott I understand without necessarily approving of. But Mick's sepulchral groan isn't doing anyone's bank account or cultural cachet any favors. And yet, his inclusion is indicative of Burna Boy's willingness to overreach, a characteristic I approve of in this cautious stay-in-your-lane era. More than any of his countrymen, Burna Boy wants to present himself as a certain kind of world-straddling African artist in the tradition of Angélique Kidjo and Youssou N'Dour, both of whom have appeared on previous records. He wasn't exactly rewarded for this stance—No Sign of Weakness pretty much tanked in the states. But commercial ambitions don't have to be successful to be engaging.—Keith Harris

BJ's Sideshow feat. David J Russ & Tom Peterson @ Aster Cafe

DJ Hannah Maria, DJDJ, DJ When The Whip Comes Down, Travo-Rama-Fa-Fa-Fa, DJ Lindy City @ Barely Brothers

StableMates @ Berlin

PRINTS (Album Release) @ Berlin

DJ StepMom @ Berlin

Michael Charles @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

A Very Carey Christmas Cabaret @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

The Chronicles of Shlump Tour @ Cabooze

Halfway to PRIDE Skate Party @ Cheap Skate Roller Center

Dale Alexander @ Crooners

Maria Jette & Friends @ Crooners

Michael Jackson Family Review with R Factor @ Crooners

The Very Best of Julie London with Jaedyn James & Alex Brown @ Dakota

Lodge, Dive Bar Orchestra @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Mark Farina @ 56 Brewing

Sevendust @ Fillmore

P.O.S and Dwynell Roland (Album Release), Hard_R, REIKI @ Fine Line

The Happy Fits with Phoneboy and Double Standard @ First Avenue

Jeff Heinze @ Gambit Brewing

Dj Faaji x Dj Enl @ Gidi

Kyle Gray Young @ Ginkgo Coffee

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Green Room

'Film A: for Music Exit' - ReCreAting OK Computer, with Lizard of Odds @ Icehouse

Anya Menk @ Jazz Central

Yookie @ The Loft

Reckless at Tiffany’s @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill

Disco Soul @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess: New Wave Night @ Mortimer’s

DJ Espada @ Mystic Lake

Mãi Mãi Bên Nhau @ Mystic Lake

Hmong New Year Kickoff—Shut Up and Dance @ Myth Live

The Princess Bride in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Kyu-Young Kim Plays Prokofiev’s Second Violin Concerto @ Ordway

Petty Comes Alive @ Parkway Theater

Ghaii777, Nunova, BlackOutMoB, Meezy, JusQ @ Pilllar Forum

Soulkeeper, Blind Equation, killusonline, xSERAPHx @ 7th St Entry

Greazy Gravy Blues Band @ Schooner Tavern

Blue Lake Band, Coloring Shadows @ Terminal Bar

2 Girls & a Boyd @ 318 Cafe

Bobby Rethwish, Loon Booster @ 331 Club

The Suburbs, the Rodents @ Turf Club

BIG LOVE, A Family Affair with Jeff Swiff, Bryan Gerrard, Jocko 69 @ Uptown VFW

Corbin @ Varsity

The Mary Cutrefello Band @ White Squirrel

Sunsets Over Flowers @ White Squirrel

The Suburbs Promotional still

Saturday, November 29

Xawaro, Borrachoz, Gradience, Mommy Sez No @ Acadia

Allergen, Poor John Candy, Waking Hours, Asparagus @ Amsterdam

Jack Klatt & Mikkel Beckmen @ Animales BBQ

Jillian Rae @ Animales BBQ

Steven C Trio @ Aster Cafe

Raymnd! @ Aster Cafe

Poko @ Bazemnt

Ian Duerr Trio @ Berlin

Society of Chemists @ Berlin

Effygasm @ Berlin

DJ Ys, Maiden Dixie @ Boardwalk

A Very Carey Christmas Cabaret @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Mick Sterling & the Stud Brothers @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: Frndsgvng @ Cabooze

Steve Solkela & The Berzerk Blawndz @ Can Can Wonderland

Brad McLemore @ Carbone’s

Cadillac Blindside, Toilet Rats, Rad Owl @ Cloudland

Dale Alexander @ Crooners

The Four Freshmen: Holiday Harmonies @ Crooners

Shaun LaBelle feat. Najee & Brian Simpson @ Dakota

Coolidge, Friendport & Letters @ Driftwood Char Bar

Gavin Strappe @ Dubliner Pub

Boots and Needles, Soul Trouvere, Scott Hefte @ Dusty’s

New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Broadway Rave @ Fine Line

Gear Daddies with Alexander Natalie @ First Avenue

Squid City Singers @ Gambit Brewing

Dj Kwammaster x Dj Ola @ Gidi

Reventon @ Green Room

Candi’s iPod Playlist @ Green Room

D.M.C.A. Quartet @ Jazz Central

Floh, Bella Larson and the Scene Kids, Fiona Hayes, Alkali Lake @ Klash Coffee

Wicked Garden @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill

China Rider @ Memory Lanes

North Star Jazz Workshops Performance @ Metronome Brewery

Thomas Stitcha and Helen @ Metronome Brewery

The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

DJ Dacey @ Mystic Lake

R-Lin with David Yang @ Myth Live

The Princess Bride in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Kyu-Young Kim Plays Prokofiev’s Second Violin Concerto @ Ordway

Mind Out of Time @ Padraig’s

Minnesota’s Last Waltz A Tribute to the Band @ Parkway Theater

Baumgardner, Cavernous Maw, ihavenoloveformenlikeyou, Static Contour @ Pilllar Forum

Just Luv, Inc. @ Schooner Tavern

Julianna Riolino with Molly Brandt @ 7th St Entry

Hazy Phase, Climbing Trees Seminar @ Terminal Bar

Keri Noble’s Holiday Show @ 318 Cafe

The Hobbled, Frannie Crego @ 331 Club

The Suburbs, the Rodents @ Turf Club

Armnhmr @ Uptown Theater

DecaDance with FNK, AKKO, and Sci Fi @ Uptown VFW

The Home Team @ Varsity

Stablemates @ Volstead’s

El Drifte, Chokecherry, Miss Georgia Peach @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Aestis, Fairer Sands @ White Squirrel

Laura Hugo Photo provided

Sunday, November 30

Bassline Gallery @ Abi’s

Awake for the Fall, Popsicle Stick, Main Street Free Fall @ Amsterdam

Emily Haavik @ Animales BBQ

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Curtis Wayne Hunt @ Aster Cafe

Patty Peterson & Friends with Ronny Loew @ Aster House

Frequency Friday—Blackout @ Bazemnt

KG’s Sunday Service: J Dilla Tribute feat. LA Buckner @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

The Holiday Songbook @ Crooners

Katie Gearty and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners

Corky Siegel, Ernie Watts, & Randy Sabien @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Debbie Briggs @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Down the Road @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Valiant @ Green Room

Laura Hugo (Single Release), Corey Medina & Brothers @ Icehouse

North Star Jazz Workshops Performance @ Metronome Brewery

Benanna Bash ’25 @ Mortimer’s

The Princess Bride in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Kyu-Young Kim Plays Prokofiev’s Second Violin Concerto @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Keri Noble’s Holiday Show @ 318 Cafe

Becky Kapell and The Fat 6 @ 331 Club

Jeff Ray, chaterungai session @ 331 Club

Death Angel @ Varsity

Open Jazz Jam with Ross Clower @ Volstead’s

Flatwound with Jake Johnson @ White Squirrel

Katy Tessman & The Turnbuckles “Friends-Giving” with Tim Cheesebrow, Sawtooth Witch, Andy Ulseth, Joel Sax @ White Squirrel

Paul Cerar, Halfway Down, Massive Green @ White Squirrel

Cursive Photo provided

Monday, December 1

Grassicana Night feat. Giant Valley String Band, the Gated Community, High & Rising, Uncle Muskrat @ Amsterdam

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

A Charlie Brown Christmas with the Tanner Taylor Trio @ Crooners

Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

George Maurer Group @ Dakota

Acoustic Jam @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Great Irish Singalong @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Amanda B. Perry with Ted Hajnasiewicz @ White Squirrel

Maggie Black, Song Birds, Betty & The Rubble @ White Squirrel

Cursive with AJJ @ Zhora Darling