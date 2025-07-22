Palmfest 2025 and Much More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 22-28

If all goes well, I'll be ducking in and out of Palmfest over the weekend, and not just to pay my respects—it's a hell of a lineup, as I discuss below. Let me also put in a good word for Open Mike Eagle, a terrific performer.

Lord Huron Cole Silberman

Tuesday, July 22

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Dru Solomon & Rojohasu @ Amsterdam

Lord Huron with Lee Fields @ Armory—Over the years the thinking person’s Dawes has developed into My Morning Jacket for the jam-avoidant, which I’d possibly consider evolution if Ben Schneider could write a song as memorable as 2015’s “The Night We Met,” which, Over the years the thinking person’s Dawes has developed into My Morning Jacket for the jam-avoidant, which I’d possibly consider evolution if Ben Schneider could write a song as memorable as 2015’s “The Night We Met,” which, as Steven Hyden has noted , has racked up a startling three billion streams on Spotify. Maybe moping about how unworthy you are of the many women who dump you isn't exactly fertile aesthetic ground after all. Soul singer Lee Fields, still cookin' at 75, is worth showing up on time for.

Squirrel Flower + Products Band @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Barking at Ghosts @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

River City Orchestra @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Mohini Day @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Radiator Girl, Being a Satellite, Akebono @ Eagles 34

Northeast Community Band @ Father Hennepin Park

New Band Night: Golden Satellite, Honeygrl, Living Bloom, & Mellow Cassette @ Green Room

Tomten and Friends @ Indeed

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Joan of Profile @ Loring Park

Old Guys Play the Blues @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s

RAGEFUTURE Open Mic @ Palmer’s

Colby Straka @ Park Tavern

The Briefly Gorgeous with Delicate Friend, Mars Counsel, and Mouthful @ Pilllar Forum

July Conspiracy Series featuring The Beavers, Scottie Devlin @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Tom Feldmann @ 331 Club

Ali Grey’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

Paper Chain (Residency) @ White Squirrel

The Juju Exchange Daniel Delgado

Wednesday, July 23

Dean Sibinski & St. Anthony Mann @ Aster Cafe

The Juju Exchange @ Berlin—The Juju Exchange is made up of three Chicagoans with impressive resumes. The best known is Nico Segal, aka Donnie Trumpet, who collaborated with Chance the Rapper on Surf, back when recording music was something Chance considered worth his time. Keyboardist Julian Davis Reid has collaborated Isaiah Collier (the jazzman, not the baller) and drummer Nova Zaii works with Vic Mensa. The pedigreed crew gets to spread out on their latest, Behold, and though the air does grow a little thin as they foray into the beyond, as will happen with spiritual fusion, there’s plenty of tune and smarts to their improvisations. The Juju Exchange is made up of three Chicagoans with impressive resumes. The best known is Nico Segal, aka Donnie Trumpet, who collaborated with Chance the Rapper on Surf, back when recording music was something Chance considered worth his time. Keyboardist Julian Davis Reid has collaborated Isaiah Collier (the jazzman, not the baller) and drummer Nova Zaii works with Vic Mensa. The pedigreed crew gets to spread out on their latest, Behold, and though the air does grow a little thin as they foray into the beyond, as will happen with spiritual fusion, there’s plenty of tune and smarts to their improvisations.

The Cherry Pit Presents Bible Study @ Berlin

Squirrel Flower + Bugsy @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Twine @ Bunker’s

Ray Bernard @ Carbone’s

Abinnet Berhani’s Ahndenet አንድነት featuring Genet Abat @ Cedar Cultural Center

Bob: The Music of Dylan @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Way Back Wednesday @ Day Block Brewing

Mill City Caravan, Buzzbox @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

The Warning @ Fillmore

The Big Star Quintet with Chris Stamey @ First Avenue

Dear Nora with Walker Rider @ Icehouse

The Whistles @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Favourite Girl @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Pat Donahue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Maurice Jacox and the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics, Love Band, Frostbeard, D.M.C.A @ Mortimer’s

Frog and The Bog and Lenz & Frenz @ Palmer’s

Tyler Herwig @ Park Tavern

Bad Weather with Hella Reptilian and the Asshats @ Pilllar Forum

Groove Scenario @ Red Sea

Rank Stranger, Velahsa @ Schooner Tavern

Bash for the World @ 7th St Entry

Jazz Night @ Terminal Bar

Quintron and Miss Pussycat with shrimp olympics and American Cream Band @ Turf Club

m0ntazz, JugoDiDit!, CharlesGotCash, T-King @ Underground Music

Blood Incantation @ Varsity

Danser, Hot Press @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Jon Rodine and Friends @ 331 Club

Family Dinner with Sarah and Doug @ White Squirrel

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

Jenny Haniver, Another Heaven, & Din-Din @ Zhora Darling

Molly Brandt Photo provided

Thursday, July 24

GIRLS NIGHT OUT!: A MPLS Femme DJ Showcase @ Abi’s

Big Wiz, Mike the Martyr @ Acadia

Clementine, Toadstool, Green,, Rock Melon @ Amsterdam

Pierce Pettis @ Art House North

Honey Please & Mwago Kuria @ Aster Cafe

Vertighost @ Berlin

Sarah Maricha White @ Berlin

Karaoke Night @ Boardwalk

Illwin @ Bryant Square Park

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Company Retreat, the Right Here, Tightwire @ Cloudland

Meat Raffle Ska @ The Commons

Storm Large @ Dakota

Adam Bohanan, Tyler Dale, Joanna Serenko @ Day Block Brewing

Rock Camp, HOM @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Panel, Visual Learner, Tommy @ Eagles 34

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room

The Hazy Phase with the Placaters & Teeth @ Hook and Ladder

David Huckfelt & J.T. Bates @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

—Jay Boller Turn Turn Turn with Molly Brandt @ Mears Park —Downtown St. Paul could use a flicker of good news, and that's what we're here to provide: Lowertown Sounds, the reliably terrific—and free!—summertime concert series at Mears Park is back for 2025. More than half of this year's genre-spanning local performers are LTS first-timers, according to organizers, and as always they’ll be joined throughout the summer by craft bev vendors (Gambit Brewing, Pryes Brewing, Utepils Brewing, Alexis Bailly Vineyard) and a rotating fleet of "almost 10 food trucks” (we’re guessing that means eight or nine). Tonight's ace lineup includes Laurel-Canyon-meets-Nashville trio Turn Turn Turn, and country singer Molly Brandt, who we profiled here

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

The New Feral Cats @ Midway Saloon

Two Peace Suite @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gigi V’Allure & Johnny @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Parlour Magic, Enemy In the Sky, and Pity Party @ Palmer’s

Jenna Graves & the Loons @ Park Tavern

Cut Rate Clones with Rad Owl and Far Far Away @ Pilllar Forum

Sour Widows with Lana Leone and Linus @ 7th St Entry

East Lakers, the Whistles @ Schooner Tavern

Odd Mob with Welker, Stereogo, LuckyTheUnfortunate, Zella @ Skyway Theatre

Twins of Franklin @ Sociable Cider Werks

The New Entangled Particles @ 318 Cafe

Kat and the Kodachromes, Former Crush, Ty and the My My’s @ 331 Club

Twin Citizen, JoJo Green, The Morning Kings, and JAZICALITY @ Turf Club

Death of the Heron, UXIA, Better Broken, & Last Shot at Redemption @ Underground Music

Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

The Comebacks with Economic Headwinds, West On Wellesley @ White Squirrel

Gorgatron, Casket Robbery, Maniacal Force @ Zhora Darling

Palmer's Bar Facebook

Friday, July 25

Conquering Lion @ Acadia

Irie Sol, Prairie Fire Choir @ Amsterdam

Davido @ Armory

Stanley Kipper Project @ Aster Cafe

Undertones @ Bear Cave Brewing

Zacc Harris Trio @ Berlin

Benjamin/Cox/Hurtado/Kaviraj @ Berlin

Sole2dotz @ Berlin

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Afrobeats & Friends @ Cabooze

Smirk, Citric Dummies, Step Sister @ Cloudland

Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Crooners Jazz @ Crooners

R Factor @ Crooners

Ashley DuBose @ Dakota

Demitrious Rallis & Run for the Roses @ Day Block Brewing

Jaybirds, Stinging Nettles, Big Love Little Lies @ Driftwood

DJ Shane Kramer @ Dusty's

Want of Sin and Niveous @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Sock Hop with Lena and the Lovekills @ Eagles 34

League Two, Sylvia Dieken @ 50th & France

Nur-D @ Fillmore

Sematary @ Fine Line

United We Dance: The Ultimate Rave Experience @ First Ave

Winter Rayne @ Ginkgo Coffee

The Honeydogs with Molly Maher @ Green Room

The Suitcase Junket @ Hook and Ladder

The Twin Cities DJANGOFEST Festival @ Hook and Ladder —Eight bands playing in the style of the great Django Reinhardt, which I'm relieved they're no longer calling "gypsy jazz." A hot night for sure.

NEXT FRIDAY featuring Mike The Martyr. Jiko, Chance York, T'la Shawn, Posh @ Hook and Ladder

Engocha Trio feat. Yohannes Tona, Kibrom Birhane, and Abinnet Berhan @ Icehouse

Peter Goggin @ Jazz Central

USPOP @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Khold & Friends with Subsuka, Abyss, Omen, Jaq b2b Mr. Niceguy @ The Loft

Superfrank @ Mainstreet Bar

Flamin’ Oh’s @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Great Beyond 2025 @ Minnesota River Valley Sanctuary and Retreat

Parker, Schumann and Tchaikovsky @ Orchestra Hall

Art Beagle’s Back Up Band @ Padraig’s

Palmfest 2025 @ Palmer’s —Yes, with Palmer’s soon going the way of too many great dive bars before it, this will be the last Palmfest, so let’s make it a great one. The stacked lineup includes many Palmer’s regulars and I could shout out some of the names I’m looking forward to—the Silent Treatment and Unstable Shapes, Christy Costello and the Gated Community—but my picks might not be yours. What really matters here is that anyone with a passing interest in local rock will find 10 bucks worth of music here over the course of three days. Plenty of drunken tears will be shed, and hopefully no one will make off with any mementos.

High Speed Snowshoes with Anything You Want and Lasalle @ Pilllar Forum

Greazy Gravy with Sonny Earl @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mike Eagle with Cavalier and Rhys Langston @ 7th St Entry —Now 44, with a premature midlife crisis behind him, this L.A.-based underground-rap lifer simply goes about the day-to-day on his latest, Neighborhood Gods Unlimited. The album opens with a “stone cold idiot” announcing that they “Woke Up Knowing Everything,” but the tracks that follow are deliberately more quotidian. Mike is the only employee at the Daily Planet to be halfway curious about what Clark Kent is up to; Mike swipes Tims from the Mephisto he works at; Mike loses a handful of tracks when his phone gets run over by car. (It’s like when RZA’s basement flooded, wiping out hundreds of beats, he says, “but less, less devastating.”) When pals Video Dave and Still Rift (whom Mike records with as the I-swear-better-than-its name trio Previous Industries) pop in, it’s clear that this is primo hangout rap, just a bright guy free-associating with a comic’s understated delivery over just-memorable-enough beats.

Ladies of the Night @ Terminal Bar

22nd Row @ 318 Cafe

Solana and the Sunsets, LaSalle, the Amores @ 331 Club

Shane Smith & the Saints, James Whatton Band, Trenton Fletcher @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

White Denim with Tagua Tagua @ Turf Club

Shadow Lake, Sugar Coat, the Tolerables @ Underground Music

Jon Wayne and the Pain with Kanser, Push & Turn, DJ Gabe Garcia @ Uptown VFW

Demola @ Varsity

Dizzy Fae @ Walker Art Center—Ms. Fae, whose 2024 release Are We There Yet was among my favorites from last year, is back from L.A. to celebrate the summer edition of the Walker's After Hours party. Plenty else going on as well, including "art-making activities," theme cocktails, and free mini-golf. Plus there's that whole art museum. Ms. Fae, whose 2024 release Are We There Yet was among my favorites from last year, is back from L.A. to celebrate the summer edition of the Walker's After Hours party. Plenty else going on as well, including "art-making activities," theme cocktails, and free mini-golf. Plus there's that whole art museum.

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Pelicant with Leslie & Anothernight @ White Squirrel

The Lumineeers @ Xcel Energy Center

Daisy Chain @ Zhora Darling

Night Moves Photo provided

Saturday, July 26

88 Diagrams, BDaMan, IanChri$t, DJ NanoByte, Spiderchrist, N3RD4KING, Ratliff @ Acadia

Lunar Moth, Aergo, Majoon Travellers, Mystery Meat @ Amsterdam

Spencer LaJoye & Sadie Gustafson-Zook @ Aster Cafe

Bruce Bednarchuk @ Bear Cave Brewery

¿WATCHES?, Dollchaser, Mystery Meat, Lure of Lilith, Oceanographer, Splendid @ Black Hart

Dj Skriblz and ‘Sota Pop @ Boardwalk

R Factor @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: Leo SZN @ Cabooze

Mama Liberia ft. C.I.C and L’Frankie @ Cabooze

Cheap Bouquet, Crush Scene, Kyrie Nova, the Defiant, & Lydia @ Can Can Wonderland

Matt Yetter @ Carbone’s

Malamiko, Ben Seretan, Spaceport @ Cloudland

Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The WPK Trio @ Crooners

Joe Cruz @ Crooners

One Night Only: Elton John Tribute @ Crooners

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

New to Human, Sigtones @ Driftwood

The Whispers and Friends @ Dusty’s

Wild Cat Cabaret @ Eagles 34

Ghostmade Cellophane @ Eagles 34

—Jay Boller Night Moves with Shady Cove and Good Doom @ First Avenue —For 15 years now (lord, the passage of time…) these local psych-rock greats have been pulling off a neat trick by evoking Todd Rundgren and Gram Parsons while sounding vital and contemporary. The release of their first album in six years, Double Life, is being celebrated tonight in the Mainroom. Swinging and shimmering lead single “Hold On to Tonight” is perhaps the most fully realized distillation of the Night Moves sound to date, with frontman John Pelant’s old-soul wail hitting harder than ever. Tonight’s release show should feel like a victory lap.

Visceral Reaction, Mortura @ Flying V

Dragg Mix @ Green Room

Retro Bakery presents Retro Fest @ Hook and Ladder

Twin Cities Jazz Workshop @ Icehouse

Engocha Trio feat. Yohannes Tona, Kibrom Birhane, and Abinnet Berhan @ Icehouse

InMotion presents: White Out Party @ Icehouse

Fusebox @ Jazz Central

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Opppidan @ The Loft

The Chubs @ Mainstreet Bar

Jack Schabert Farewell Bash @ Metronome Brewery

North Star Original Revue Festival @ Midway Saloon

The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

The Assortment ft. Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s

Rhythm in Motion @ Orchestra Hall

Chamber Music in the Hall @ Orchestra Hall

Trench Size Trio @ Padraig’s

Palmfest 2025 @ Palmer’s

The Wailin’ Jennys @ Pantages Theatre

Dingus, Linus, Amen, and The Hell Yeahs @ Pillar Forum

Pandemonium: We’re Just As Sick… @ Red Sea

The New Back Alley, the Denials Schooner Tavern

Grave Next Door, MVRROW MVRROW, Gossamer @ Terminal Bar

2 Girls & a Boyd @ 318 Cafe

The Customers, Bad Idea, the Dirty Pretty @ 331 Club

Agora Bomb, Baumgardner, Distress, Tolerance @ Time Traveler's Public House

Soul Asylum, Shakey Graves, Mason Jennings, Wild Horses @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

Long Live Taylor: A Taylor Swift Celebration @ Turf Club

King Sans, Frozen Charlotte, the Muatas @ Underground Music

Buried Animals’ Annual Beach Party feat. Müllet + Bridal Style @ Uptown VFW

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes @ Varsity

Aaron James with Bury Em’ Deep, Superfloor @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Johnny Sincerely @ White Squirrel

Kars4Skids with Tromp Le Monde @ Zhora Darling

Macy Gray Photo provided

Sunday, July 27

Clint Niosi @ Acadia

Wild Love Tigress featuring Hunny Bear and Efmi @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Ella Grace feat. Ella Grace MNTET @ Berlin

Kinship, Canary Room, Kiernan @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Hopkins Westwind Concert Band @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Prior Lake Windjammers @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Erin Schwab Sings Bette Midler with Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Sherwin Linton @ Crooners

Steven Page @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Macy Gray @ Fillmore—Gray has built up quite the odd but endearing songbook over the past quarter century, with standouts ranging from the bulletproof ballad “I Try” to the justified “I Committed Murder.” In recent years, she’s accentuated her jazzy side, a move common to many former R&B hitmakers, but one she pulls off with more style than most—you should give Stripped from 2016 a spin. As she celebrates her 1999 career-making debut On How Life Is, Gray will mostly stick to the hits. She'll also toss in a few covers, some of which she’s recorded (Radiohead’s “Creep”) and some she hasn’t (Right Said Fred’s “I'm Too Sexy,”), though sadly we're unlikely to hear her parentally angled take on My Chemical Romance’s “Teenagers.” Gray has built up quite the odd but endearing songbook over the past quarter century, with standouts ranging from the bulletproof ballad “I Try” to the justified “I Committed Murder.” In recent years, she’s accentuated her jazzy side, a move common to many former R&B hitmakers, but one she pulls off with more style than most—you should give Stripped from 2016 a spin. As she celebrates her 1999 career-making debut On How Life Is, Gray will mostly stick to the hits. She'll also toss in a few covers, some of which she’s recorded (Radiohead’s “Creep”) and some she hasn’t (Right Said Fred’s “I'm Too Sexy,”), though sadly we're unlikely to hear her parentally angled take on My Chemical Romance’s “Teenagers.”

The Scarlett Goodbye @ Hewing Rooftop

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Bob: The Music of Dylan @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Thomas Gott Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

The Squares @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Minimort: Producer’s Showcase @ Mortimer’s

Palmfest 2025 @ Palmer’s

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Phil Heywood @ 331 Club

Harbour with Sam McPherson @ Turf Club

Big Ocean @ Uptown Theater

Lodge @ White Squirrel

Hiahli with Jasno, Smokin' Joe @ White Squirrel

Coalesce with Buildings & Porcelain @ Zhora Darling

Roe Family Singers John Noltner

Monday, July 28

Matty & The Subtle Validation @ Acadia

Accent Brass Quintet @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Sound of Solace @ Crooners

Joe Pulice Salutes Buddy Rich @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

World Music Monday @ Eagles 34

Of Montreal with Bijoux Cone @ Fine Line

Glass Beams with Maiah Manser @ First Avenue

GRRRL SCOUT: HOT TROPIC @ Green Room

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Hot Club Mania @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Afters, Deletist, and Mild Manner @ Palmer’s

Skating Polly with Black Ends and Allergen @ Pilllar Forum

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Mustard Service with Strawberry Milk Cult @ 7th St Entry

Shinedown with Bush @ Target Center

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club —When you gig as regularly as the Roes do, it's easy to get taken for granted. So when I heard that the hard-working string band, which appears weekly each Monday at the 331 Club, was celebrating their 20th anniversary, I knew I had to give 'em an overdue nod here. It's also "Mustache Monday," I'm told, which means attendees are encouraged to 'stache it up by either natural or cosmetic means. And as though all that wasn't enough, it's also 331 bartender Dick Donovan's birthday. Hope he wants people to know that, because it was in the press release!

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

The Dans @ White Squirrel

OVRFWRD @ White Squirrel