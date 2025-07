Palmfest 2025 and Much More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 22-28

Gray has built up quite the odd but endearing songbook over the past quarter century, with standouts ranging from the bulletproof ballad “I Try” to the justified “I Committed Murder.” In recent years, she’s accentuated her jazzy side, a move common to many former R&B hitmakers, but one she pulls off with more style than most—you should give Stripped from 2016 a spin. As she celebrates her 1999 career-making debut On How Life Is, Gray will mostly stick to the hits. She'll also toss in a few covers, some of which she’s recorded (Radiohead’s “Creep”) and some she hasn’t (Right Said Fred’s “I'm Too Sexy,”), though sadly we're unlikely to hear her parentally angled take on My Chemical Romance’s “Teenagers.”