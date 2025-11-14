Freeloader Friday: 122 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

"Industrial Secretions" NE Sculpture

FRIDAY

California Dreamin’/Open Casket/Art Attack/Fall in Q.arma/Art This Way/Artblok Autumn Festival

No one calls it “Fall-A-Whirl,” but maybe we should? Every November the big buildings of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District host an open house with their own name at the same dates and times as the rest of the neighborhood. It’s not quite as all-consuming as AAW—there will be more parking, for example—but that’s part of the charm (and convenience) of this fall crawl. At each location you’ll find four to six floors of things to explore, and at Casket you’ll have multiple buildings to wander through, too. There will be gallery receptions, pre-holiday sales, live demonstrations, and probably some free wine and friendly conversation if you wander into a space in good spirits. Along the way you’ll find food trucks parked outside (Northrup), live music in the lounge (Solar), and a pop-up basement speakeasy (Casket). All of these events have a bar, pub, or restaurant within walking distance (if not already in the building). Pick one and make a casual afternoon of it, or aim for a marathon and do them all. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun.—Jessica Armbruster

Locations:

California Dreaming at California Building, 2205 California St. NE

Open Casket at Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE

Art Attack at Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE

Fall in Q.arma at Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE (Sat.-Sun. only)

Art this Way at Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE

Artblok Autumn Festival at 2010 Artblok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave.

“Industrial Secretions”

New work by Fall Emerging Artist Fellowship residents Elise Gersky and Flora Ranis. Friday’s opening reception includes a fire performance from the Singed Nipples, plus live music from Josie Winett, Raycurt Johnson (aka FIDDLA), Daniel Rosen, Carolina Darling, Philippe Gallandat, and Bella Ciao. 6-9 p.m. NE SCULPTURE I Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St., Minneapolis.

“Celebrate! 15th Anniversary Show”

Featuring foundational artists from the gallery. The opening party features DJ Holly Wayzata, anniversary cake, light refreshments, giveaways, and 15% off all artwork throughout the weekend. 6-8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Kolman & Reeb Gallery

Gingerbread Community Build Day

Create gingerbread homes to be part of the much-loved annual “Gingerbread Wonderland” display. 1-3 p.m. Fri. and Sun. RSVP here. Norway House, 913 East Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Fōwling Tournament

Described as a “mashup of football and bowling,” this fōwling event has free registration and entry (or stop by for beer and watching the games). 6:30-8:30 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. for warmups. Fōwling Warehouse Minneapolis, 401 Royalston Ave., Minneapolis.

Pup Adoption Event

Meet adoptable dogs from Humble Hounds. 5-8 p.m. Wandering Leaf Brewing Company, 2447 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Economic Headwinds

Grunge. With Jay Davis. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Alexander Natalie

8 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Laura Hugo

With Steady Range & Grand Lilac. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sawtooth Witch, Nina Luna, Cold Sweat

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Zola/Cara Lillian

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Dan Israel Band

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Salsa Brava

9 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

"Edina: From Farm to City"

“Edina: From Farm to City”

Photography and other ephemera from yesteryear. 6-9 p.m. Edina History Museum, 4711 W. 70th St., Edina.

Grunge Unplugged

6:30-9:30 p.m. Unmapped Brewing Co., 14625 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka.

The Elements

Outside in the tent. 7-9 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Jim Lundeen

7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Katseye Pop-up Fan Activation

With photo zones, a message wall, giveaways, merch. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mpls Craft Market

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Holidays on Nicollet Opening Weekend

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this pop-up shop with over 60 local artists and makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through December 21. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info at mplscraftmarket.com.

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also host Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). Dayton’s, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 27—Jessica Armbruster

Dutch Door Vintage: Mistletoe Memories

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Dutch Door Vintage, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

The Collective Fall Market

This pop-up shop and alleyway market features a variety of design-focused local artists and makers. 4-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Loring Corners, 1629 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Protestors at the recent No Kings protest Chris Juhn

SATURDAY

No Trillionaires Rally

Joyce Carol Oates is right: This guy fucking sucks. 11 a.m. Tesla Golden Valley, Ottawa Ave. N., Golden Valley; find more info here.

Dills on Wheels: This Country’s in a Pickle

Activities include pickle races, pickle ice cream and dill pickle Jell-O, a pickle piñata, metal pickle casting with Sara Hanson’s WOW Mobile, the Pickle Dome (weather permitting), pickle-themed hotdogs, and art by Alyssa Baguss, Andrew MacGuffie, Sara Hanson, and Pocket Toscani. All funds raised support Second Harvest Heartland. 3-8 p.m. The Sculpture Quad @ NE Sculpture, Casket Arts Factory Building, 1720 Madison St., Minneapolis.

Lord of the Rings Day

Featuring a LOTR-themed vendor market, trivia with Trivia Mafia, “bardcore” tunes with the Dregs and Gus the Bard, themed drinks, and a costume contest. Noon to 10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Form and Format Open House

Check out pieces from ceramicist Emma Le Konrad, Greg Johnson of Otto Ceramics, and printmaker Derek Black of Pandemonium Press, plus guest illustrators, painters, and printmakers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Form and Format, 1081 21st Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Skill Share & Potluck

Bring a craft or skill to share, a dish with serving utensils, or just stop by for live music from old-time band HamDog. RSVP and find more info here. 5-8 p.m. Center for People and Craft, 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis.

Music for a Better World

With Emmett Doyle, Patrick Mustain, and Philippe Gallandat. 5-7 p.m. NE SCULPTURE I Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St., Minneapolis.

Love Notes: A Storytelling Night

Poetry, music, and storytelling celebrating expressions of love in all its forms. 6 p.m. The Arthouse, 4400 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Glassblowing Demo & Artist Talk

With fall visiting artist Zachary Layhew. 6-8:30 p.m. Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Triple Opening Reception

Featuring “Empty Places, Abandoned Spaces,” “The Still Life,” and “My Floating World: Views from Pacific Coast Highway” by Luke Erickson. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Disko Fever

Disco tunes with Never Dull. 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Honey Please Promo

Honey Please

Indie pop. 6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Jimmy Coup & Friends

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell and the Fat 6

8 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

ditch pigeon, izzy cruz, elour

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Lucinda Williams Tribute

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

In Circles (Sunny Day Real Estate Tribute) w. 120 Minutes

The band celebrates the 30th anniversary of Sunny Day Real Estates’ LP2 by performing the album in its entirety. With 120 Minutes. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Lost Island Society

With Woolly Mack, Poison Ivy & The People. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tyler Herwig

5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lowfalutin String Band

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

I Dream in Another Language (2017)

A linguist tries to learn about a dying language from two feuding old men. Free. 7 p.m. More info here. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

The New Year That Never Came (2024)



Six people's lives converge during the 1989 Romanian Revolution. Part of the Romanian Film Festival. Free. 11 a.m. More info here. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Nasty (2024)



A doc about tennis star Ilie Năstase. Part of the Romanian Film Festival. Free. 2 p.m. More info here. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Kids’ Yoga and Tunes

With yoga with Miss Lydia at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Rockin' Robins Music & Movement Class with Blue Tree Music at 11 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Paint-a-Bowl FB

Paint-a-Bowl

Decorate a bowl to be donated to the Kingfield Empty Bowls event, which supports local food justice efforts. 1-3 p.m. Fuller Park, 4802 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Home Alone

RSVP here for tickets. 10 a.m. Edina Mann Theatre, 3911 W. 50th St., Edina.

Dog Man: Big Jim Believes! Supa Epic Release Party

Come meet Dog Man. 1 p.m. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Middle School Movie Club: Fall 2025

Tweens and friends can enjoy a screening of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and drop-in art-making. Noon to 4 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Six-Year Anniversary

Featuring live vinyl DJs, free raffles, the seasonal release of the Dark Skies Baltic Porter, cupcakes while they last, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Fifth Beerthday Party

With special beer and cocktail releases, raffles, anniversary merch, and live music from Billy Johnson. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Luce Line Brewing, 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth.

International Rugby

With England vs. New Zealand (9:10 a.m.), Wales vs. Japan (11:40 a.m.), France vs. Fiji (2:10 p.m.), and Ireland vs. Australia. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Release the Craicen

6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Dan Ferstenou

Boomer covers. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Field & Festival Holiday Market Promo

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Field + Festival Holiday Market 2025

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market offering eats from local farmers and artisans. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 21

A Dark Art Market

For some of us (points two thumbs directly at my own chest) the desire to purchase more offbeat/spooky/creepy/weird housewares/jewelry/clothing/art doesn’t end just because October 31 is behind us. This Dark Art Market hosted by Midnight Creatures is for anyone who’s ever repurposed Halloween decorations as everyday decor, bringing 22 local artists and makers who specialize in the stranger things together. Organizers promise: “handcrafted leather goods, prints, jewelry, stained glass, neon, chains, pottery, bones, clothing, fiber arts, [and] sweet and spicy treats,” so there’s something for everyone here—but especially for the goth niece on your holiday shopping list. Free. 1-5 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave. Ste. 103a, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Makers Market

Shop ceramics, glasswork, jewelry, and more from seven local makers. 1-5 p.m. Bang Brewing, 2320 Capp Rd., St. Paul.

Native & BIPOC Night Market

Hosted by Maskhiki Studios, with food, art, and music. 4-9 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Midway Holiday Pop-up Shop

Shop local artists and listen to tunes. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celtic Junction Arts Center, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

A Handmade Holiday Market

Shop an ever-changing group of local makers and crafters. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 20, plus Sun., Dec. 14. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Upcycled Makers Market

Loop Market hosts this event featuring all kinds of pieces made from vintage and secondhand materials. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New World Gallery, 1729 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market 2025

Shop 20+ makers and vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fong's Event Center, 4770 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake.

Holiday Craft & Vendor Show

Shop 100 different crafters and vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anoka Technical College, 1355 West Hwy. 10, Anoka.

Nordic Village Winter Market

It’s back! Featuring European-style market where little houses are shops. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Jul Shop

Shop Nordic gifts at this annual pop-up shop through January 25. The American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Gallery Shop



A juried collection of artisan goods for gifting from 100+ artists. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

Downtown St. Paul's Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Nov. 23; 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 6-20, Jan. 10 & 24, Feb. 7 & 21, March 7 & 21, and Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Hopkins Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Sat. Nov. 1-22. Hopkins Activity Center, 33 14th Ave. N., Hopkins; find more info at hopkinsfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Traffic (2024)

A heist film. Part of the Romanian Film Festival. Free. 3:15 p.m. Find more info here. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Queer Writes Book Fair

Twin Cities Pride hosts this book event featuring queer authors, book sellers, publishers, and bookish makers. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Artist Social Night

Featuring a social hour followed by a presentation from MPLSART.com. 6-8 p.m. The Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 Taft St. NE #22, Minneapolis.

DayFunk: Daytime House Music Party

With DJ Slugo. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Heathers

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Salon se Lève

This series features pre-college artists who have distinguished themselves in major competitions. 2:30 p.m. Walker Community United Methodist Church, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Unlimited Goes Hollywood Makers Market

Shop over 40 local vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Hollywood Theater, 2815 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Wicked Trivia

With Trivia Mafia. 6-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Switchyard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Daily Norm



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Boozewater

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Friend Ship

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.