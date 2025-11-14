Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by 'The Notebook: The Musical' at Ordway:
Opinion

In This Week’s Open Thread, Tell Us Which Supernatural Beliefs (If Any) You Hold

As we do each time this week, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

11:04 AM CST on November 14, 2025

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash
18Comments

Earlier this week, Racket ran this piece from Alexa Kocinski arguing that even if you're skeptical, a visit to a psychic can help you learn something about yourself. It's a great essay that gave me plenty to think about.

So for this week's Open Thread, lemme ask: How do you feel about psychics? Tarot? Astrology? Crystals? Or any other sort of supernatural/spiritual practices?

Me, I am going to sadly affirm gender stereotypes here and say I am averse. You can blame a Catholic upbringing that immunized me against faith—not to mention my time living in Seattle 30 years ago, where the woo woo energy was off the charts and every other person you met was saying you had to read The Celestine Prophecy.

But personally, I don't spend a lot of time evaluating other people's beliefs. Whatever gives your life purpose, that's cool. Though I do get a bit tetchy when others get evangelical about, say, astrology.

I'd say my own skepticism is rooted not in a punitive rationalism, but a respect for mystery. I believe there's a lot we don't understand about the universe, and I mistrust anyone who offers a simple explanation. I also worry about how unstructured spiritual ideas can be co-opted.

But enough about me. What thoughts do you have on the subject?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Take us out, Stevie. (Shout out to that kid goin' all in at around 4:10 here.)

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Movies

‘In Your Dreams’ Director Alex Woo on His New Movie, Growing Up in the St. Paul Suburbs, and Why MN Winters Inspire Creativity

The animated debut film from the Twin Cities-raised filmmaker, which lands on Netflix today, features a family contemplating an intra-Minnesota move.

November 14, 2025
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 39: Biggest MN Turkeys of 2025

No disrespect to actual turkeys—we're talkin' local bozos.

November 14, 2025
Today's stories are presented by 'The Notebook: The Musical' at Ordway:

'The Notebook: The Musical' at Ordway

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, featuring music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Chris Jones of The Chicago Tribune says The Notebook is “absolutely gorgeous, not to be missed,” and The New York Daily News calls it “a love story for the ages.”
Events

Freeloader Friday: 122 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Open studios in NE, a pickle-themed party, tons of movies, indoor farmers markets, holiday pop-ups, and more.

November 14, 2025
News

How Jamar Clark’s Death Changed Minneapolis

Plus Starbucks on strike, MN's state photo, and the worst seats in U.S. Bank Stadium in today's Flyover news roundup.

November 13, 2025
Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: Jafar Panahi! Jafar Panahi! Jafar Panahi!

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

November 13, 2025
News

Assault Weapons, Crypto ATMs: St. Paul’s on a Banning Spree!

Plus Herbivorous Butcher is back, an MN-set show films in Canada, and last night's light show in today's Flyover news roundup.

November 12, 2025
See all posts