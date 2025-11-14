In This Week’s Open Thread, Tell Us Which Supernatural Beliefs (If Any) You Hold

Earlier this week, Racket ran this piece from Alexa Kocinski arguing that even if you're skeptical, a visit to a psychic can help you learn something about yourself. It's a great essay that gave me plenty to think about.

So for this week's Open Thread, lemme ask: How do you feel about psychics? Tarot? Astrology? Crystals? Or any other sort of supernatural/spiritual practices?

Me, I am going to sadly affirm gender stereotypes here and say I am averse. You can blame a Catholic upbringing that immunized me against faith—not to mention my time living in Seattle 30 years ago, where the woo woo energy was off the charts and every other person you met was saying you had to read The Celestine Prophecy.

But personally, I don't spend a lot of time evaluating other people's beliefs. Whatever gives your life purpose, that's cool. Though I do get a bit tetchy when others get evangelical about, say, astrology.

I'd say my own skepticism is rooted not in a punitive rationalism, but a respect for mystery. I believe there's a lot we don't understand about the universe, and I mistrust anyone who offers a simple explanation. I also worry about how unstructured spiritual ideas can be co-opted.

But enough about me. What thoughts do you have on the subject?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Take us out, Stevie. (Shout out to that kid goin' all in at around 4:10 here.)