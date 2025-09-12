Open Thread: Tell Us About Your Best or Most Interesting Art Score

Art: It's one of the few things tethering us to what makes humanity beautiful in this polluted age of AI, sports betting, and sociopolitical disintegration. And the thrill of finding a great piece? Nothing better.

In the spirit of Em Cassel's neat feature on vending machine art, we're asking you about the best or most interesting art you've managed to find, make, or inherit. Bonus for including the price—let's get all Antiques Roadshow here. And we're talking all rungs of art: paintings, photographs, sculptures, tchotchkes, doodads, and even campier stuff like vintage Hamm's memorabilia. Whatever you like looking at!

Although anyone who mentions an NFT will be banned for life—sorry. (Speaking of which, sorry quick tangent: PR people for this gross and weird North Loop crypto block party featuring the bad band Grouplove have been hounding us; Racket's Jessica Armbruster is considering filing a little report.)

For me, personally? We thrifted an original and largescale 1914 Minneapolis real estate map that's zeroed in near our home's future parcel above Minnehaha Creek. Pearl Park is listed as Pearl Lake, among many other charming neighborhood features from that era. I don't remember how much we spent, sorry, but it wasn't crazy.

Anyway, tell us about the best or most memorable piece of art you've acquired. Or, as always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.