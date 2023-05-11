On the Big Screen This Week: Wily Chocolatiers, Cowboy Dylan, and Rare Archival Films

Outdoor movie season isn't quite here yet, but Moon Palace is getting a jump on the official city festivities this week with The Iron Giant. Also, I already spotlighted it in this week's Event Horizon, but I highly recommend you make it over to Il Cinema Ritrovato at The Main if you can. Where else you gonna see a silent Chinese slapstick film from the '20s?
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, May 11
Roll With It (2023)
AMC Rosedale 14/ AMC Southdale 16
A waitress facing foreclosure enters a karaoke contest. $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.
Barry Lyndon (1975)
Grandview 1 & 2
Oh, hell yeah. This is Twitter's most beloved Kubrick film for a reason. Check this out. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.
Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)
The Heights
Did you see this big news? $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Béhula (1921) + Salomé (1922/1923)
The Main
One of the few surviving Indian silent films and a controversial U.S. Oscar Wilde adaptation. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.
The Iron Giant (1999)
Moon Palace Plaza
I will never forget how the ending wrecked my poor little niece. She couldn't stop crying even after—SPOILER—the giant comes back to life. Dusk. Free. More info here.
Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)
Parkway Theater
The first half of Tarantino's girl-on-girl violence epic, with an opening set by Japanese surf-rockers the 5.6.7.8s (who appear in the film). Sold out. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.
Friday, May 12
Best of Fest: Block 1A
Emagine Willow Creek
Picks from the Z-Fest Film Festival, an annual Twin Cities based contest-style film festival that features original, seven-minute, short films made by local filmmakers. $12.50. 7 p.m. More info here.
Best of Fest: Block 1B
Emagine Willow Creek
More picks from the Z-Fest Film Festival, an annual Twin Cities based contest-style film festival that features original, seven-minute, short films made by local filmmakers. $12.50. 7:15 p.m. More info here.
Far From Home (1975)
The Main
A German-Iranian film about the lives of Turkish guest workers in Berlin. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.
Canoa: A Shameful Memory (1976)
The Main
Rural villagers attack hiking university employees in this classic Mexican political film. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 9 p.m. More info here.
Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid (1973)
Trylon
James Coburn hunts down Kris Kristofferson. Bob Dylan is also on hand. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, May 13
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Alamo Drafthouse
I love Italian cinema! $10. 1:15 p.m. More info here.
Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout
Emagine Willow Creek
Live from Cleveland. I imagine it'll be something like this. $20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Mildred Pierce (1945)
The Main
Prep for Mother's Day with this classic Joan Crawford melodrama. Free for Film Society Members. 11 a.m. More info here.
The Circus Tent (1978)
The Main
An allegorical Indian film featuring, as you might expect, circus performers. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. Noon. More info here.
Algeria in Flames (Algérie en Flammes) (1958) + Les Mains libres (1964)
The Main
Two filmed documents of the Algerian resistance. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 2:30 p.m. More info here.
Laborer's Love (Laogong Zhi Aiqing) (1922)/ I by Day, You by Night (Ich bei Tag und du bei Nacht) (1932)
The Main
A silent Chinese slapstick film and a German musical comedy. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 4:30 p.m. More info here.
The Long Farewell (1971)
The Main
Kira Muratova's film about a woman whose life has passed her by didn't meet the Soviet requirements of socialist realism and didn't screen until 1987. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.
Flaming Ears (1991)
The Main
An Austrian "pop science fiction lesbian fantasy feature set in the year 2700"? Hell yeah. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.
Pee Wee's Big Adventure (1985)
Parkway
He was biking long before bicycles were cool. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, May 14
Psycho (1960)
Alamo Drafthouse
A secretary steals $40,000 from her boss. $10. 1:15 p.m. More info here.
Grease (1978)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
A high school girl learns you gotta slut it up a little to become popular. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.
Mama Bears (2002)
Emagine Willow Creek
Documentary about mothers who choose their LGBTQ children over their churches. $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.
The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Emagine Willow Creek
Never heard of it. $8.45. 3:30 & 6 p.m. Wednesday 5:20 p.m. More info here.
The Heroic Trio (1993)
Trylon
Maggie Cheung and Michelle Yeoh have supernatural fighting powers. More on the Trylon's Cheung series here. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.
Monday, May 15
The Last Starfighter (1984)
Alamo Drafthouse
Every video game nerd's dream. $10. 6:50 p.m. More info here.
Patterns Of Evidence: Journey to Mount Sinai Part II (2023)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON
Bible historians hunt for the sacred mountain. Also Wednesday. $10. 7 p.m. More into here.
The Night of the Comet (1984)
Emagine Willow Creek
Two teen babes battle zombies. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
National Theatre Live: The Seagull
The Main
Starring Emilia Clarke as the Mother of ... Seagulls? $20. 7 p.m. More info here.
Tuesday, May 16
The Cat Returns (2002)
Alamo Drafthouse
I didn't even realize he'd left. $7. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
The Way (2011)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
Martin Sheen goes on a pilgrimage. $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.
Wednesday, May 17
Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)
Alamo Drafthouse
It's a prequel. $13.50. 7:50 p.m. More info here.
Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights
Emagine Willow Creek
The most beloved rock elder of them all. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
Mad Max 2 (1981)
Grandview 1 & 2
You may know it better as The Road Warrior. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Feeders (1996)
Trylon
Shot in four days on video for $500. Hey, that was a lot of money in 1996! (Not really.) $5. 7 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Follow the links for showtimes.
Book Club: The Next Chapter
Four elderly lady friends have an adventure in Italy.
The Eight Mountains
That's too many mountains.
Fool's Paradise
Charlie Day directed a movie.
Hypnotic
Ben Affleck uncovers a secret government program while searching for his daughter. Or something.
Knights of the Zodiac
An orphan boy must protect a reincarnated goddess from something or other.
Rally Road Races
Say that five times fast.
Still: A Michael J. Fox
Just what it says.
Wild Life
A documentary about two committed conservationists in love.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Follow the links for showtimes.
Air
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
Beau Is Afraid
Big George Foreman
Chevalier
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Evil Dead Rise
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)
Love Again
Polite Society (read our review here)
Ponniyin Selvan: II
The Pope's Exorcist
Renfield
Sisu
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)
Suzume