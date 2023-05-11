On the Big Screen This Week: Wily Chocolatiers, Cowboy Dylan, and Rare Archival Films

Outdoor movie season isn't quite here yet, but Moon Palace is getting a jump on the official city festivities this week with The Iron Giant. Also, I already spotlighted it in this week's Event Horizon, but I highly recommend you make it over to Il Cinema Ritrovato at The Main if you can. Where else you gonna see a silent Chinese slapstick film from the '20s?

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, May 11

Roll With It (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/ AMC Southdale 16

A waitress facing foreclosure enters a karaoke contest. $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Barry Lyndon (1975)

Grandview 1 & 2

Oh, hell yeah. This is Twitter's most beloved Kubrick film for a reason. Check this out. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

The Heights

Did you see this big news? $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Béhula (1921) + Salomé (1922/1923)

The Main

One of the few surviving Indian silent films and a controversial U.S. Oscar Wilde adaptation. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Iron Giant (1999)

Moon Palace Plaza

I will never forget how the ending wrecked my poor little niece. She couldn't stop crying even after—SPOILER—the giant comes back to life. Dusk. Free. More info here.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)

Parkway Theater

The first half of Tarantino's girl-on-girl violence epic, with an opening set by Japanese surf-rockers the 5.6.7.8s (who appear in the film). Sold out. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, May 12

Best of Fest: Block 1A

Emagine Willow Creek

Picks from the Z-Fest Film Festival, an annual Twin Cities based contest-style film festival that features original, seven-minute, short films made by local filmmakers. $12.50. 7 p.m. More info here.

Best of Fest: Block 1B

Emagine Willow Creek

More picks from the Z-Fest Film Festival, an annual Twin Cities based contest-style film festival that features original, seven-minute, short films made by local filmmakers. $12.50. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Far From Home (1975)

The Main

A German-Iranian film about the lives of Turkish guest workers in Berlin. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Canoa: A Shameful Memory (1976)

The Main

Rural villagers attack hiking university employees in this classic Mexican political film. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 9 p.m. More info here.

Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid (1973)

Trylon

James Coburn hunts down Kris Kristofferson. Bob Dylan is also on hand. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, May 13

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Alamo Drafthouse

I love Italian cinema! $10. 1:15 p.m. More info here.

Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout

Emagine Willow Creek

Live from Cleveland. I imagine it'll be something like this. $20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Mildred Pierce (1945)

The Main

Prep for Mother's Day with this classic Joan Crawford melodrama. Free for Film Society Members. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Circus Tent (1978)

The Main

An allegorical Indian film featuring, as you might expect, circus performers. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. Noon. More info here.

Algeria in Flames (Algérie en Flammes) (1958) + Les Mains libres (1964)

The Main

Two filmed documents of the Algerian resistance. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Laborer's Love (Laogong Zhi Aiqing) (1922)/ I by Day, You by Night (Ich bei Tag und du bei Nacht) (1932)

The Main

A silent Chinese slapstick film and a German musical comedy. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

The Long Farewell (1971)

The Main

Kira Muratova's film about a woman whose life has passed her by didn't meet the Soviet requirements of socialist realism and didn't screen until 1987. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Flaming Ears (1991)

The Main

An Austrian "pop science fiction lesbian fantasy feature set in the year 2700"? Hell yeah. Part of Il Cinema Ritrovato. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Pee Wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Parkway

He was biking long before bicycles were cool. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, May 14

Psycho (1960)

Alamo Drafthouse

A secretary steals $40,000 from her boss. $10. 1:15 p.m. More info here.

Grease (1978)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

A high school girl learns you gotta slut it up a little to become popular. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Mama Bears (2002)

Emagine Willow Creek

Documentary about mothers who choose their LGBTQ children over their churches. $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Emagine Willow Creek

Never heard of it. $8.45. 3:30 & 6 p.m. Wednesday 5:20 p.m. More info here.

The Heroic Trio (1993)

Trylon

Maggie Cheung and Michelle Yeoh have supernatural fighting powers. More on the Trylon's Cheung series here. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, May 15

The Last Starfighter (1984)

Alamo Drafthouse

Every video game nerd's dream. $10. 6:50 p.m. More info here.

Patterns Of Evidence: Journey to Mount Sinai Part II (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

Bible historians hunt for the sacred mountain. Also Wednesday. $10. 7 p.m. More into here.

The Night of the Comet (1984)

Emagine Willow Creek

Two teen babes battle zombies. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

National Theatre Live: The Seagull

The Main

Starring Emilia Clarke as the Mother of ... Seagulls? $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, May 16

The Cat Returns (2002)

Alamo Drafthouse

I didn't even realize he'd left. $7. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Way (2011)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Martin Sheen goes on a pilgrimage. $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, May 17

Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Alamo Drafthouse

It's a prequel. $13.50. 7:50 p.m. More info here.

Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights

Emagine Willow Creek

The most beloved rock elder of them all. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Mad Max 2 (1981)

Grandview 1 & 2

You may know it better as The Road Warrior. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Feeders (1996)

Trylon

Shot in four days on video for $500. Hey, that was a lot of money in 1996! (Not really.) $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Four elderly lady friends have an adventure in Italy.

The Eight Mountains

That's too many mountains.

Fool's Paradise

Charlie Day directed a movie.

Hypnotic

Ben Affleck uncovers a secret government program while searching for his daughter. Or something.

Knights of the Zodiac

An orphan boy must protect a reincarnated goddess from something or other.

Rally Road Races

Say that five times fast.

Still: A Michael J. Fox

Just what it says.

Wild Life

A documentary about two committed conservationists in love.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Air

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Beau Is Afraid

Big George Foreman

Chevalier

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Evil Dead Rise

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)

Love Again

Polite Society (read our review here)

Ponniyin Selvan: II

The Pope's Exorcist

Renfield

Sisu

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)

Suzume