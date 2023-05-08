Lyndale Garage Sales, Samantha Bee, Doors Open Minneapolis: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

'Driver 23'

WEDNESDAY 5.10

Driver 23/Atlas Moth

The Trylon

Just around the turn of the millennium, the talk of the town was Rolf Belgium’s Driver 23, a look at Dan Cleveland, delivery man by day, guitarist in the band Dark Horse by night, and a striver pushing to overcome his obstacles at all times. In addition to Cleveland’s musical efforts, the film documents his bouts with OCD and, perhaps most memorably, his drive to invent Rube Goldberg devices that hinder him as much as help him. (Though completed first, comparisons to American Movie, another contemporary doc about a shoestring DIY creator, were inevitable.) Belgium followed up with Cleveland on Atlas Moth two years later, and now both films have been re-released on Blu Ray by the folks at the Found Footage Festival. Belgium will be on hand to talk about the movies. Presented by Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Bright Eyes, promotional image

THURSDAY 5.11

Bright Eyes

First Avenue

For a guy who was once anointed with the unenviable “Next Dylan” distinction, Conor Oberst has aged with remarkable artistic grace. Now 43, the former boy wonder from Omaha can still turn a phrase with the best of ‘em, but the diary-ripped poetics of his youth are mere memories he’ll faithfully trot out for loyal lifelong fans. On 2020’s Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, the first Bright Eyes release in almost a decade, Oberst reunited with collaborator Mike Mogis for a comeback album that pulls skillfully from every past iteration of the band, offering country rock, indie folk, orchestral swells, and electronic flourishes. As always, the tracks are undergirded by rock-solid songwriting. And contemporary Bright Eyes is all about fan-service: Last fall the group released companion re-recordings of their two biggest albums (2005's I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning, and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn) featuring stylistic switcheroos—electronic for Awake, folk for Ash. They’re a whole lotta fun, and more re-recordings of classic LPs followed. $40. 7 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Il Cinema Ritrovato

The Main

Each year, Il Cinema Ritrovato exhibits new restorations and archival films in Bologna, Italy, and this year they’re bringing the goods to Minneapolis—all stuff that’s not gonna screen anywhere else around here, and some you can’t even track down online. The festival begins with the British critic/curator/historian Pamela Hutchinson speaking on the history and purpose of the festival, followed by two silent films, Béhula and Salomé. It continues on Friday with Far From Home, a 1978 film about Turkish workers in Berlin, and Felipe Cazals’s classic of Mexican political cinema, Canoa: A Shameful Memory. The festival wraps up on Saturday with the allegorical 1978 Indian film, The Circus Tent, two impassioned documents of the Algerian resistance (Algeria in Flames, Les Mains libres), a pair of early films (the Chinese silent Laborer's Love and the German musical I by Day, You by Night), and Kira Muratova’s The Long Farewell, a movie I’ve personally wanted to see for years. 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info on the films, as well as prices and showtimes, here. Through Saturday—Keith Harris

Iris DeMent

Cedar Cultural Center

Iris DeMent goes at her own pace: Workin' on a World, released in February, is only her seventh album in 30 years. It’s also her most cantankerous and politically minded collection of songs since The Way I Should in 1996. No, let me rephrase—The Way I Should was her most cantankerous and politically minded collection of songs until this new album, which is anchored by an eight-minute rant that starts “I'm going down to sing in Texas/Where anybody can carry a gun” and provides support throughout to her allies while preaching from the left end of liberal. It’s not every DeMent fan’s favorite side of her, but I admire her when she's excessive and graceless about her beliefs—it feels like she's pushing herself out of her comfort zone, rather than just being a lazy crank, and that gives the songs a special edge. It’s worth noting that in her lyrics DeMent counts among her heroes not just John Lewis but Rachel Corrie—and if you have to Google that name, that’s why it’s important that she gets her due. With Anna Egge. All ages. $40/$45. 7:30 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Art 4 Shelter

FRIDAY 5.12

Art 4 Shelter

​​Glass House

Now in its 13th year, Art 4 Shelter invites patrons to buy original art for cheap while also supporting Simpson Housing Services. The premise is simple: check out pieces from thousands of artists. See something you like? Take it right off the wall and take it home with you. Works go for $35 for a 5”x7” image, or $75 for an 8”x10” image (approximately the cost of housing a guest for one night via the program). Folks who sign up for the benefit luncheon get first dibs, but the free gallery reception tonight will still have plenty of options, as new work is added to the walls as items sell. Find more details about the event here. Free; $100 luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. sneak peak; 6-9 p.m. main party. 145 Holden St., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Samantha Bee

Pantages Theatre

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee ended its six-year TBS run last summer, so the ex-Daily Show standout is taking her feminist comedy on the road. “Your Favorite Woman” is “a new live show based on her self-appointed moniker and morning affirmation. This show will celebrate the fact that women are fully f*cking cool, despite what six Supreme Court Justices and her Instagram feed seem to think.” Bee, 53, tells Deadline that her first-ever live production is an “obscene vanity project,” one that will take her sharp political commentary to 14 theaters across the U.S. “I love live performance, but having it not be governed by anyone else's appetites is pretty new, and that's exciting. It feels fresh,” Bee told Salon in a recent interview. $39.50-$129.50. 7 p.m. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

David Cross

Fitzgerald Theater

Last year, Cross packed the 7th St. Entry while workshopping material for his new hour. (Certain Racket staffers are kicking themselves for not trying harder at scoring tickets.) Now the star of Mr. Show and Arrested Development is ready to share that hour, dubbed “Worst Daddy In the World,” at a much fancier venue. “Quite often, I’ll expand the set and do, like, an hour and a half because I’m a self-indulgent narcissist,” Cross tells Vanyaland. “But I have this one pretty tight, and it’s been great.” If you’ve paid any attention to Cross’s four decades (!) in standup, you’ll have noticed that the 59-year-old comic rarely misses. He’s abrasive, dark, and political, sure, yet also disarmingly playful and silly; that’s the range you get from an entertainer who can name an album Shut Up You Fucking Baby! while also starring in Alvin and the Chipmunks movies. Simply put, Cross is one of the all-time greats. Sean Patton is set to open at the Fitz. $42.50-$142.50. 7 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Falling Knife's Open Season

SATURDAY 5.13

Open Season '23

Falling Knife Brewing Company

You could make a strong case that May is the best month here in Minnesota: We finally shake off winter’s lingering chill, tune up our bikes, fire up the grills, and commandeer patio seats at restaurants and breweries for day-long hangs with homies. Falling Knife gets it, and that’s why their annual all-day celebration of outdoor season, the aptly named Open Season, is back in 2023. They’ve got cover bands all afternoon—Panic! At the Costco playing Blink 182’s eponymous 2003 record, Nivrana covering Nirvana, etc., with DJ Truckstache in between sets. There’ll also be three bottle releases, and Meteor is bringing hard seltzer and cherry limeade slushies. Also: corn dogs, tacos, and Carolina BBQ! Bring on spring! $5 (benefits Community Driven). 1-10 p.m. 783 Harding St. NE #100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Lyndale Neighborhood Garage Sales Day

Various locations

Garage sales rock. And, in an era of mindless consumerism made worse by planned obsolescence that clogs landfills at dizzying speeds? They rock even harder. Why, just this past weekend I attended five with my inlaws, and lord did we score quite the haul: a bookshelf, a food processor, and a vintage Pizza Peddler (the monkey goofs around as his pizza cutter base glides across your pie!). That’s a lot of throat clearing to say: The Lyndale Neighborhood Association is organizing its annual mass garage sale, one of the largest such events in south Minneapolis. There’s still time to register if you’d like to set up shop in your garage or yard; maps will be available at the South Nicollet Action Center (3537 Nicollet Ave.) and, we’re told, online as well. Free. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Cards, mugs, jewelry, and more at Craft-O-Rama

No Coast Craft-o-Rama

Midtown Global Market

Long before makers’ markets were a common weekend occurrence, the folks at Crafters Local 612 were hosting biannual events at the the fairgrounds and MGM. Nearly 15 years later, they’re still going strong as the scene thrives. This weekend, guests can shop from over 30 vendors working in a variety of arts, including snarky mugs, handmade bar goods, recycled wood jewelry, and brightly colored UFO plushies. This is a good spot to last-minute shop for Mom, with plenty of food and drink options too. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Doors Open Minneapolis

Various Locations

Nosey folks who like to snoop: Doors Open Minneapolis is the festival for you. Throughout the weekend, nearly 100 restaurants, public institutions, bars, music venues, theaters, and more will open up spaces rarely seen by the public, inviting you to explore, tour, and learn a little more about Minneapolis. Theaters hosting backstage tours and family-friendly activities include Orchestra Hall, the Woman’s Club, Theatre in the Round, and Music Box Theatre. If city works is more your thing, you can take a walk though Minneapolis’s main post office, Minneapolis Traffic Management Center, or Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Water Works Pavilion. Stroll through a new fire department office, watch a live camera under a sewer gate, and learn a little bit about The Lift Garage, a nonprofit auto repair shop that works to get people on a budget to keep their cars running. For a complete list of buildings and what they’ll be up to this weekend, click here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Luke Combs

U.S. Bank Stadium

Time passes fast in Nashville these days. At 33, this North Carolina country star is already following up his bestseller Growin’ Up with Gettin' Old. When the new release came out last March, it quickly became Combs’s fourth consecutive No. 1 country album. It’s been preceded by a few new singles, the biggest of which has been the serviceable “Love You Anyway” and the most notable of which is “Joe,” about a decent enough guy with a drinking problem (“when I get half lit, I'm a loaded gun”) who “made a couple wrong turns, did county time,” and, now sober, works at the Texaco. By contemporary Nashville standards, that’s a fairly nuanced character study. Supporting acts on this tour include Riley Green, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb, and most notably Lainey Wilson, who I hope swings through town again and brings the songs from her terrific 2022 album Bell Bottom Country to a smaller venue soon. $25-$2,632. 5:45 p.m. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

SUNDAY 5.14

Mother’s Day Bonsai Show

Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Forgot to make Mother’s Day brunch plans, didja? Well here’s a great way to spend the day that’ll make it look like you put a lot of thought into it: the Mother’s Day Bonsai Show at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory. If you’ve ever been to the conservatory, you’ve likely seen their delightful collection of bonsai trees; this weekend’s show is cool because it also brings in dozens of privately-owned trees trained by members of the Minnesota Bonsai Society, who’ll be around to answer your tree questions. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (also Saturday!). 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Tabita Rezaire, 'Sorry for Real'

ONGOING

Message from Our Planet: Digital Art from the Thoma Collection

Weisman Art Museum

Good news, everyone—it’s spring. At least at the Weisman, whose spring 2023 exhibition, “Message from Our Planet: Digital Art from the Thoma Collection,” opens this week. Inspired by the Voyager 1 spacecraft, which was used as a repository of human culture on Earth, the idea is to offer a sort of time capsule from artists working in digital media to the people of the future. To that end, the exhibit gathers the work of 19 artists who use software, video, and light technology as their media. Among those featured are Hong Hao, Jenny Holzer, Lee Nam Lee, Christian Marclay, Tabita Rezaire, and Robert Wilson. 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through May 21—Keith Harris

Maggie Cheung, Luminescent and Dangerous

Trylon

This four-film series nicely captures the essence of the Hong Kong-born star’s appeal, allure, and versatility. The two films in the series that show Cheung’s arthouse side are both essential. Wong Kar Wai’s In the Mood for Love isn’t just a movie about two really hot people (Cheung and Tony Leung) smoking sexily and wearing sharp outfits—but it isn’t not about that either. For Irma Vep (1996), Cheung played herself, donning the catsuit of the mysterious, iconic, titular French criminal for Oliver Assayas’s film about a troubled remake of the silent film serial, Les Vampires. I haven’t seen the two more action-based pictures, but the trailers (linked below) make them look like a hoot. Johnnie To’s The Heroic Trio (1992), which also features Michelle Yeoh, was an early showcase for Cheung’s martial arts skills, and in series closer The Iceman Cometh (1989), she teams up with a time-traveling Imperial guard to defeat a 16th century Chinese villain. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; complete schedule and more info here.—Keith Harris

Fluidity: Identity in Swedish Glass

American Swedish Institute

Glass artist Jo Andersson doesn’t just want you to gaze upon her works. She wants you to experience them as a meditative tool for self reflection. “Being is a light installation which is intended to help bring individuals into the present moment,” she says via artist’s statement. “I wanted to create a safe space where viewers could lose themselves and fully experience the work as well as their responses to the work.” So, what does that entail? At ASI, you’ll enter a dimmed room full of glass sculptures filled with water. You’ll be encouraged to use camera phones to illuminate pieces and place with the lighting. From there? Take some time for self reflection. (If nothing else, this show should make for some good visual ASMR.) In addition to Andersson’s ambitious installation, the exhibition will also showcase pieces by female glass artists from the museum’s permanent collection. Friday’s opening night party will feature an artist’s talk, live music, an outdoor glass and fire installation, and a hands on glass activity from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.Through May 28—Jessica Armbruster

Paul Chan: Breathers

Walker Art Center

Can those inflatable tube guys used to drive people to sales be art? If it’s in the Walker Art Center then, yes, it can. But that would be oversimplifying the work of Paul Chen, a Hong Kong-born, Nebraska-raised, NYC-based writer, publisher, and artist. In the ‘90s and ‘00s, Chan garnered attention releasing videos, animations, fonts, and more, often for free on his website, nationalphilistine.com. These pieces explored pleasure, war, politics, and human interactions. But by 2009, he had burned out, tired of looking at a screen. Relatable. Five years later, after a brief, you know, “breather,” he found a new way to explore movement and meaning without a computer, instead using physics, fabrics, and fans to create shapes that move about in interesting ways (and, thankfully, won’t try to sell you a car). You can see these kinetic sculptures at the Walker; the show will also include some video installations as well as pieces from his publishing company, Badlands Unlimited, which releases poetry, erotica, artists’ writings, and more. 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis. Through July 16, 2023—Jessica Armbruster