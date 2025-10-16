The Twin Cities Film Fest dominates this week's very much expanded listings, and there's plenty worth exploring there, from Chloe Zhao's well-reviewed Hamnet to a wide range of documentaries to thematically grouped short films to local web series. But don't overlook Shadow of Forgotten Ancestors at the Trylon tonight. And do overlook After the Hunt, Luca Guadagnino's worst film to date, reviewed below.

Thursday, October 16

Good Fortune (2025)

Edina Mann

Keanu Reeves is a meddling angel. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Emagine Willow Creek

I'm still rooting for The World.

Possession (1981)

Grandview 1&2

Isabelle Adjani at her palest.

The War of the Worlds (1956)

Heights Theater

Who needs Tom Cruise?

A Culinary Uprising: The Story of Bloodroot (2025)

Marcus West End

A documentary look at the long-running feminist bookstore/restaurant. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Hamnet (2025)

Marcus West End

Chloe Zhao tells the story of Shakespeare's son's death. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Scream (1996)

Parkway Theater

I just hope nothing happens to Drew Barrymore. Burlesque with Queenie Von Curves at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m.

Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors (1965)

Trylon

Love this: A classic Ukrainian film sells out and a second screening is added. Presented by Archives on Screen.

Friday, October 17

Corpse Bride (2005)

Alamo Drafthouse

It's that Tim Burton time of year.

www.RachelOrmont.com (2015)

Alamo Drafthouse

A satire of online fandom.

Classroom 4 (2025)

Edina Mann

Will I understand this if I haven't seen Classroom 3? Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

One Minute Remaining (2025)

Edina Mann

A documentary about families with incarcerated members. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Trash Baby (2025)

Edina Mann

A tween befriends a neighbor in her trailer park. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Vida Nueva (New Life) (2025)

Edina Mann

Siblings prepare to reunite with their father when he gets out of prison. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Missing Pieces (2025)

Edina Mann

Two young people in L.A. begin a relationship together. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

American Dreaming

Edina Mann

A selection of short films about the American dream. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1983)

Insight Brewing

The movie adaptation of the beloved Atari 2600 game. Free. 8 p.m.

The Ride Ahead (2025)

Marcus West End

A disabled 21-year-old learns to be an adult. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

The Opener (2025)

Marcus West End

Street musician Philip Labes writes 30 songs in 30 days and attracts the attention of Mr. A–Z himself, Jason Mraz. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Hazel (2025)

Marcus West End

North Dakota children are trapped in a blizzard in the 1920s. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Battersea (2025)

Marcus West End

A woman returns to her small hometown and has a long talk with her brother. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Christy (2025)

Marcus West End

Sydney Sweeney plays boxer Christy Martin. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Silly Little Wounds (2025)

Marcus West End

Drama kids reunite when their high school theater teacher dies. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Mears Park

The original, fwiw. Dusk. Free.

Black Christmas (1974)

Trylon

Just like the ones I used to know.

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971)

Trylon

Can we wait until Jay gets off paternity leave? We've got a lot of work to do around here.

Saturday, October 18

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Alamo Drafthouse

Screening at a quarter to 10? Is that legal?

The Met: Live in HD: La Sonnambula

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Lagoon Cinema/Marcus West End

Translation: The Sonnambula. Encore at select theaters on Wednesday.

If an Owl Calls Your Name (2025)

Edina Mann

Native survivors of Canadian residential schools reflect on their experiences. Part of the Twin Cities FIlm Fest.

Remaining Native (2025)

Edina Mann

A Native teen trains to run on his own in high school. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Searching for the Light (2025)

Edina Mann

The mother of three children leads a challenging life. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Micro Budget (2025)

Edina Mann

An Iowa man moves with his pregnant wife to L.A. to shoot a low-budget film. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

The Legend of Juan Jose Mundo (2025)

Edina Mann

A teen girl falls in love with her family's foreign exchange student. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

I’ve Seen All I Need to See (2025)

Edina Mann

An actor returns home to Indiana after her sister's violent death. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Scared Silly

Edina Mann

A selection of horror comedy shorts. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

The Super Spookshow Spectacular 2025!

Emagine Willow Creek

Wanna know what's really scary? It's… Sold out.

The Most Biodiverse Place in America (2025)

Marcus West End

Look—they made a movie about your butt. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Blue Zeus (2025)

Marcus West End

Great name for a horse. (This movie is about a horse.) Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

The Librarians (2025)

Marcus West End

Librarians fight back against book bans. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Canoe Dig It (2025)

Marcus West End

A mockumentary about a fictional Maine "freestyle canoe" competition. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Premarital (2025)

Marcus West End

A pastor tries to convert his daughter's fiance before their wedding. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Rosemead (2025)

Marcus West End

Lucy Liu has a troubled son. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

The Way We Are (2025)

Marcus West End

Finally! A sequel to The Way We Were. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

The Eagle Obsession (2025)

Marcus West End

A doc about the sci-fi TV show Space 1999. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Hedda (2025)

Marcus West End

Tessa Thompson stars in a reimagining of Hedda Gabbler. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Outer Edge (2025)

Marcus West End

A documentary about paranormal researchers. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

CatVideoFest

Riverview Theater

It's the weekend, and that means cat videos at the Riverview. Also Sunday.

Sunday, October 19

Creepshow (1982)

Alamo Drafthouse

Watch Stephen King turn into a plant-man.

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon (1985)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Marcus West End

As memorialized by Tessa Thompson in Sorry to Bother You. Also Monday.

Looking Up (2025)

Edina Mann

A man losing his vision decides to scale Yosemite's El Capitan. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Her Fight, His Name: The Story of Gwen Carr and Eric Garner (2025)

Edina Mann

A documentary about Eric Garner's mother. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Killing Faith (2025)

Edina Mann

A doctor travels with a freed slave and her daughter through the Old West. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. TCFF members only. Free.

Anxiety Club (2025)

Edina Mann

Comedians discuss their anxiety. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Boy George & Culture Club (2025)

Edina Mann

Just what it says. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Espina (2025)

Edina Mann

A man takes a wild journey from Mexico to Panama before undergoing spinal surgery. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Man on the Run (2025)

Edina Mann

A documentary about Paul McCartney's post-Beatles life and career. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

The Phantom of the Opera (2008)

Emagine Willow Creek

I'll stick with Lon Chaney, thanks.

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Grandview 1&2

Best place to be an American werewolf, imo.

The Thing (1982)

Lagoon Cinema

Uh, could you be a little more specific, Mr. Carpenter? Just what kind of a "thing" are we talking about?

Speak. (2025)

Marcus West End

A documentary about a high school oratory competition. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Clear Sky (2025)

Marcus West End

An adopted man struggles with resentment against his mother. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

We Are Pyramids (2025)

Marcus West End

Black teens travel to Egypt to learn about their history. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Beyond the Ruins (2025)

Marcus West End

A documentary look at Yucatecan Maya life in the 21st century. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

A Family Affair

Marcus West End

A selection of short films about families. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

She Runs the World (2025)

Marcus West End

The story of Olympic athlete Allyson Felix, who fought for maternal protections in sports. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

The Body Keeps the Score

Marcus West End

A selection of short drama films. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Can I Get a Witness? (2025)

Marcus West End

The future is utopian, except that life ends at 50. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010)

Marcus West End

The one with the deathly hallows. Also Monday. Prices, showtimes, and more info here.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Roxy’s Cabaret

Don't miss this rare chance to catch the children's classic. Free. 7 p.m.

The Wicker Man (1973)

Trylon

Content warning: That is not Britt Ekland's ass.

Monday, October 20

TWICE: One in a Million (2025)

AMC Southdale 16/Marcus West End

Celebrating 10 years of the Kpop group. Also Tuesday.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved (2025)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

It's hard out here for a dragon maid.

Vacation of Terror 2: Diabolical Birthday (1991)

Emagine Willow Creek

Even more diabolical than the original.

WTF! Watch Terrible Films Club

56 Brewing

I don't know what movie it'll be, but I know it'll be terrible. Free. 7 p.m.

Pressure Drop

Tuesday, October 21

A Better Man (2025)

Edina Mann

A filmmaker confronts her ex-boyfriend about domestic abuse. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free.

Assembly (2025)

Edina Mann

"Artist Rashaad Newsome as he transforms a historic military facility into a Black queer utopia." Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Lone Wolves (2025)

Edina Mann

A woman seeking a sperm donor contacts an old friend. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Reconstruction Destructed (2025)

Edina Mann

A close look at misunderstandings about U.S. Reconstruction. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.



I Want to Believe (2025)

Edina Mann

A block of supernatural and science fiction short films. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Abigail Before Beatrice (2025)

Edina Mann

A former cult member learns that her cult's leader has been released from prison. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Cotton Candy Bubble Gum (2025)

Marcus West End

Unless a 21-year-old slacker gets a promotion by the end of the day, he'll have to move out of his mom's house. Wackiness ensues. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Bird in Hand (2025)

Marcus West End

A biracial woman plans her wedding with her hippie mother. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.



The Floaters (2025)

Marcus West End

A struggling musician takes a job at a Jewish summer camp run by her friend. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Color Book (2025)

Marcus West End

A widower raises a son with Down's Syndrome. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.



Pressure Drop (2025)

Parkway Theater

Skiers and snowboarders in extreme action.

Wednesday, October 22

Fright Night (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

*Migos voice*

Kukràdjà (2025)

Edina Mann

A documentary about the Kayapó people of the Amazon. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

MN WebFest: Web Series Pilot Episodes

Edina Mann

A selection of pilots for local web series. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Where in the Hell (2025)

Edina Mann

Abandoned by her girlfriend during a road trip, a woman hitches a ride and has adventures. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Westhampton (2025)

Edina Mann

A man returns to his hometown, where he killed his girlfriend in a car crash as a teen, to come to terms with his past. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

MN WebFest: Web Series Episodes

Edina Mann

More local web series episodes. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

MN WebFest: Web Series Episodes

Edina Mann

Even more local web series episodes. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

The Phantom of the Opera (1927)

Lagoon Cinema

Now that's more like it. With music from the Quarkestra Orchestra.

Breathless (1960)

Main Cinema

Where do I start with Godard, you ask? Here's where you start with Godard.

Together: Family Recovery (2025)

Marcus West End

A look at three families overcoming addiction. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Growing Pains

Marcus West End

A block of short coming-of-age films. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Bugonia (2025)

Marcus West End

Is Emma Stone an alien? Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Parkway Theater

Never heard of it. Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m.

The Pear Tree (1998)

Trylon

A creatively blocked Iranian writer returns to his childhood home. Presented by Mizna.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

After the Hunt

In the worst movie of his career so far, Luca Guadagnino dares to ask the pressing question, “What if safe space #MeToo Gen Z sexual abuse trigger warning woke campus pronouns?” Guided by a screenplay from Nora Garrett that mistakes second-guessing for ambiguity, Guadagnino follows the cues of our national media in assuming that the surest way to understand the world is to plunge into the insufferable lives of tiresome people at an Ivy League school. Julia Roberts is Alma Imhoff, an ice queen philosophy prof at Yale married understandingly if not happily to a pompous shrink (Michael Stuhlbarg, Stuhlbarging all over the place) while playing will they/won’t they (or did they/didn’t they) with an everybody-loves-me colleague (Andrew Garfield, who seems to have forgotten to fill his Ritalin prescription). After Ayo Edebiri (who really shouldn’t let herself become typecast as The Young Person in movies like this) claims Garfield “crossed a line” with her, secrets from the past are exhumed, jobs are lost, generational cliches are bandied about, the Smiths are saved from #cancelculture, and Chloë Sevigny, as a ’90s-styled lesbian academic, pops in essentially as a sight gag. These characters’ motives aren’t just mysterious; they’re inscrutable, contradictory, and uninteresting. And while Roberts does what she can, finally I was left muttering “Professor Imhoff, I served with Lydia Tár, Lydia Tár was a friend of mine…” C

Ballad of a Small Player

Colin Ferrell is a professional gambler who’s deep in debt.

Black Phone 2

Wasn’t crazy about the first, tbh.

Dude

A carefree fella falls in love and everything changes.

Good Fortune

Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut.

Grow

A girl bonds with her adopted family during a pumpkin growing contest.

Pets on a Train

I guess it’s also called Falcon Express? Very confusing.

Spirited Away

What is there to say? A classic.

Truth & Treason

A movie about young resisters in Nazi Germany.

Telusu Kada

An Indian romantic comedy.

Urchin

Harris Dickinson is a writer and director now too.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Anemone—ends Thursday

In his first feature-length picture, director Ronan Day-Lewis proves himself capable of crafting scenes that would shine in the context of a great film. Unfortunately, those scenes are part of Anemone, a mediocre movie merely aching for greatness, and here they’re ponderous and overreaching. You can’t blame papa Daniel for wanting to work with his boy, though you can blame him for the script, which he co-wrote, and which overuses that creaky actorly device, the monologue. Though this is one of those movies that pretends to generate mystery by just not telling you what the fuck is going on, the story’s pretty simple. After an unnamed (but—don’t you worry—quite dramatically revealed) trauma, a former soldier (Day-Lewis) disappears into the wilds, leaving his brother (Sean Bean) to look after his wife (Samantha Morton) and son (Samuel Bottomley). Decades later, brother sets out to retrieve soldier because son has become bitter and violent. Cinematographer Ben Fordesman, who’s done excellent work with director Rose Glass, is permitted to indulge himself with sometimes overly gorgeous results; so is Bobby Krlic, aka The Haxan Cloak, who attempts to drown the film beneath ambient swells. We get another (final?) elder Day-Lewis performance to add to the limited store. And it’s possible the younger Day-Lewis will eventually learn to hold back, maybe even to recognize how this story could have made for a quieter, more effective drama. But the climatic hail storm that sends ice chunks the size of fists plummeting from the sky doesn’t give me a lot of hope. C+

The Bad Guys 2

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Eleanor the Great

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie

Good Boy

Him

A House of Dynamite

Kiss of the Spider Woman

The Long Walk

One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson’s universally lauded tragicomic revolutionary epic has a lot on its thematic plate. It’s a movie about rescuing your daughter that’s really about how you can’t protect your kids, about the contrast between the glamour of doomed revolutionary action and the quiet victories of everyday resistance, about a parallel United States that mirrors our police state already in progress. And to white folks (like me and maybe you and probably PTA himself) who just wonder when all this will all be over in the real world, Anderson offers his most self-explanatory movie title since There Will Be Blood. But aside from all that One Battle After Another is just plain engaging and immersive and entertaining the way too many movies that make much more money only pretend to be. As in Killers of the Flower Moon, Leonard DiCaprio is a dopey white guy outclassed by a woman of another race (glad he’s found his niche); his greasy top-knot and Arthur Dent bathrobe will be the stuff of hipster Halloween costumes. Teyana Taylor is iconic in the true sense of the word as insatiable revolutionary Perfida Beverly Hills. (I told you all to see A Thousand and One, but did you listen?) Supremely unruffled as a Latino karate instructor, Benicio Del Toro is the calm center of the film’s most remarkable sequence. As the spirited abductee, Chase Infiniti (who somehow was not herself named by Thomas Pynchon) slowly accrues an echo of Taylor’s screen intensity. And I regret to report that Sean Penn is as brilliant here as everyone says. His Steven Lockjaw is a swollen testicle of a man, incapable of properly fitting into any suit of clothes, a walking study of the psychosis of authoritarianism. Oh yeah, and that climactic car chase is totally boss. A

Orwell: 2+2=5

Roofman

Probably not a good movie, and certainly not an honest one, Roofman is as desperate to be liked as its main character, serial McDonald's robber and escaped convict Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum). After ingeniously smuggling himself out of the clink, Manchester hides out in a Toys "R" Us and inconveniently falls for a store employee because she’s played by Kirsten Dunst. He follows her to church (calling himself John Zorn, heh heh), wins over her daughters and fellow churchgoers, and creates a new life for himself that can’t possibly last. And you know what, gosh darn it? I did like Roofman in spite of my (spiteful) self. Because Tatum is charming, especially when he’s playing with kids or flirting with Dunst, who is infallibly wonderful. Because the movie is relatively free of condescension to ordinary folks who find community at church and because it assumes that there’s a cineplex audience out there willing to root (with reservations) for a guy who robs fast food chains and big box stores. Let’s not go crazy here, though. Though relatively effective, the handheld camera is an affectation, a sign that director Derek Cianfrance wants Roofman to be a more credible movie than it is. But Tatum doesn’t have what it takes to truly plumb the pathological side of Manchester’s need to be loved. Still, if you’re in the mood for a crowd-pleaser turned tear-jerker or just want to see a liberal amount of Tatum’s bare ass, happy holidays. B

Soul on Fire

The Strangers: Chapter 2

Tron: Ares