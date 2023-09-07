Skip to Content
On the Big Screen This Week: Puppet Boys, Finntastic Finns, and Comic Beast Mode

Pretty much every movie now playing in area theaters.

10:17 AM CDT on September 7, 2023

Promotional stills|

Scenes from ‘Hatching’ and ‘Pinocchio’

Go see Bottoms. It's really funny. Especially (!) Marshawn Lynch. Lotta good movies listed below as well.

Thursday, September 7

Till (2022)
Capri Theater
The life and death of Emmett Till, and the heroic response of his mother Mamie. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Perfect Blue (1997)
Emagine Willow Creek
When a star leaves pop for the movies, she enrages a stalkerish fan in this classic anime. $12.50. 7:30 p.m. Find more info here.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Grandview 1&2
The blueprint for so much '90s film, good and bad. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Top Gunner: America vs. Russia (2023)
Trylon
Eric Roberts is back, baybee! $6. 10 a.m. More info here

Friday, September 8

Linoleum (2023)
Lagoon Cinema
Crazy shit starts happening when a kids' TV host tries to build a rocket. $5. More info and showtimes here.

L'immensità (2023)
Lagoon Cinema
Penélope Cruz is the hot mom of a trans boy in '70s Italy. Read our review here. All week. $5. More info and showtimes here.

Games People Play (2020) + A Date (2012)
The Main
A 40th birthday party gets dramatic. Presented with an earlier short film also by director Jenni Toivoniemi. Part of Finntastic! New Films From Finland. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Plumber (1979)
Trylon
A plumber harasses a young couple. $8. Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Fearless (1993)
Trylon
Jeff Bridges obsesses over a plane crash he survived. $8. Friday 8:45 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, September 9

Pride & Prejudice (2003)
Alamo Drafthouse
In this economy? $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Finntastic! Short Films
The Main
Six recent Finnish short films, all directed by women. Part of Finntastic! New Films From Finland. $10. 3:30 p.m. More info here.

Tove (2020)
The Main
A Tove Jansson biopic. Part of Finntastic! New Films From Finland. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Hatching (2020) + Puppet Master (2018)
The Main
A Finnish tween with a mean mom finds a giant egg. Body horror ensues. Presented with an earlier short film also by director Hanna Bergholm. Part of Finntastic! New Films From Finland. $10. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, September 10

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
Alamo Drafthouse
If I remember right, this is the one with the Half-Blood Prince. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Christine (1983)
AMC Rosedale/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington 13
Cars kill! Also Wednesday. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Flee (2021)
Emagine Willow Creek
Terrific animated feature about a gay refugee from Afghanistan who begins a new life in Denmark. $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Terminator (1984)
Emagine Willow Creek
Fuckin' robots from the future, always causing trouble. Also Wednesday. $10.75. 3:30 & 6:20 p.m. More info here.

Aalto (2020)
The Main
A documentary look at Scandinavian architectural greats Aino and Alvar Aalto. $10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Aurora (2019) + Clumsy Little Acts of Kindness (2015)
The Main
A Finnish party girl tries to help an Iranian immigrant find a wife. Presented with an earlier short film also by director Miia Tervo. Part of Finntastic! New Films From Finland. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Loving Couples (1964)
Trylon
Three women meet in a maternity ward and their lives become intertwined. $8. 7:15 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, September 11

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb (1964)
Alamo Drafthouse
Can't think of a better way to spend your 9/11. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Phenomena (1985)
Emagine Willow Creek
Jennifer Connelly is a teen who can talk to bugs. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Pinocchio (1940)
The Heights
Eighty-three years later, still an amazing, terrifying experience. Why'd they have to make the goldfish sexy though? $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Cartographer (2023)
Parkway Theater
Minnesota directors present "a charming eco-comedic short feature," followed by a solo set from Hippo Campus's Nathan Stocker, who scored the film. $20/$30. 7 p.m. more info here.

Wednesday, September 13

Road House (1989)
Alamo Drafthouse
Attention fans of young Sam Elliott. $10. 6:30 p.m. Find more info here.

After Everything (2023)
AMC Roseville 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
"The fifth and final installment of the worldwide phenomena," he read in the press materials, suddenly feeling totally lost and out of touch. $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Blade Runner (1982)
Showplace ICON
Harrison Ford kills the robot people. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie Night
Emagine Willow Creek
A local notable picks a flick, and you pay to find out which. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Casino (1995)
Grandview 1&2
This movie title always makes me think of Raekwon saying "Schemin' like De Niro in Casino." $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Joan Baez: I Am a Noise (2023)
Trylon
A particularly intimate look at the life of the folk music queen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Fremont
The story of an Afghan refugee working at a Cali fortune cookie factory, shot in Jarmuschy black-and-white.

Good Boy
A woman dates a millionaire who lives with a man who acts like he is a dog.

The Nun II
Another entry in the The Conjuring Cinematic Universe.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
I thought we, as a society, had moved beyond this.

Jawan
A jailer at a Mumbai women's prison becomes a vigilante for justice.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Barbie (read our review here)

Blue Beetle

Bottoms

The Equalizer 3

Golda

Gran Turismo

The Hill

The Incredibles

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (read our review here)

Oppenheimer (read our review here)

Talk to Me

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Theater Camp

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

