On the Big Screen This Week: Christopher Lee With Wacky Hair, a Menacing Jim Carrey, and MSPIFF’s Best of Fest

MSPIFF wraps up today, and I don't know what that means for you, but for me it means catching up on new movies I haven't had a chance to see yet. You'll have a second chance to see some of what you missed at the film festival, though—The Main will be featuring their "Best of Fest" this week.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, April 27

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Grandview 1 & 2

Computers! Is there anything they can't do? $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Marnie (1955)

The Heights

Hitchcock gave young Melanie Griffith a tiny replica of her mom, Tippi Hedren, in a coffin. That's fucked up. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Food and Country (2023)

The Main

Documentary about food writer Ruth Reichl’s work to protect small farms, ranches and restaurants Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:15 p.m. More info here.

The Eight Mountains (2022)

The Main

Two lifelong friends compare their very different lives. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:20 p.m. More info here.

Silent Beauty (2023)

The Main

Director Jasmin Mara López explores the sexual abuse her grandfather perpetrated on three generations. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Alam (2022)

The Main

An Arab teen in Israel has a political awakening. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:40 p.m. More info here.

Joyce Carol Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind (2022)

The Main

A documentary about the oatmeal inventor and genius level tweeter. Will it be celebratory and joyous? Or is query naive? Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:45 p.m. More info here.

Mom and Dad’s Nipple Factory (2023)

The Main

Two conservative Christians in Eau Claire provide prosthetic nipples to women after mastectomies. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. More info here.

Riceboy Sleeps (2022)

The Main

A Korean woman and her son move to suburban Vancouver in the ’90s. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:10 p.m. More info here.

Victim (2022)

The Main

An immigrant woman in the Czech Republic suspects that her son is lying about the assault that put him in the hospital. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Pink Moon (2022)

The Main

A man decides to kill himself after his 75th birthday. This is a comedy. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:20 p.m. More info here.

The Sales Girl (2022)

The Main

The story of a woman who works in a Mongolian sex shop. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

It's Only Life After All (2023)

The Main

MSPIFF closes with this new doc about the Indigo Girls. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 & 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Love Life (2022)

The Main

A husband and wife reconnect with past lovers after a death in the family. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:05 p.m. More info here.

Ashkal: The Tunisian Investigation (2022)

The Main

A murder investigation takes a horrific turn. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:10 p.m. More info here.

Sam Now (2022)

The Main

A filmmaker helps his half-brother find his mother, who abandoned him when he was in elementary school. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

The Cable Guy (1996)

Parkway Theater

True story about how bad I am at recognizing celebrities. I was at a little corner restaurant in New York once waiting for a friend, and nearby a man with his arm in a cast was trying to corral his rambunctious child. My friend finally showed up and asked "Hey, did you see Matthew Broderick over there?" It was the man in the cast. With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. Trivia at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

The African Desperate (2022)

Walker Art Center

Martine Syms’s debut feature follows a Black MFA student through a frustrating day. $10/$12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Friday, April 28

The Damned Don't Cry (2022)

The Main

A flashy single mother and her teen son move around Morocco trying to make lives for themselves. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 2 p.m. More info here.



Love According to Dalva (2022)

The Main

A 12-year-old girl is freed after being held captive by her sexually abusive father. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.



Cue the Strings: A Film About Low (2023)

The Main

Drawn from archival footage of the great Duluth band. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Doomsday Meteor (2023)

Trylon

It's gonna crash into the Earth! $8. Friday-Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. Monday-Wednesday 5 p.m. More info here.

The Princess Bride (1987)

Trylon

A princess and a bride? In this economy? $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:30 p.m. Sunday 1 & 3 p.m. More info here.

Stardust (2007)

Trylon

A very strange Neil Gaiman adaptation. I think Claire Danes plays a planet or something? $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, April 29

Persepolis (2007)

Alamo Drafthouse

Terrific animated adaptation of Marjane Satrapi's graphic novel about growing up in Iran. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Champion

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

Frequent Spike Lee collaborator Terence Blanchard's first opera, live from the Met. $26.50. 11:55 a.m. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Dancing Queen (2023)

The Main

A shy, clumsy girl decides to join a hip-hop dance crew. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 2 p.m. More info here.

Ajooma (2022)

The Main

An elderly, widowed soap opera fan visits Seoul all on her own. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Wild Life (2022)

The Main

A documentary about two committed conservationists in love. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.



Melchior the Apothecary (2022)

The Main

A medieval apothecary is also a skilled amateur detective. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

The Great Muppet Caper (1981)

Parkway

The title implies that there are lesser muppet capers we know nothing about. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, April 30

Flashdance (1983)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

It has also been said of me that I dance like I've never danced before. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Emagine Willow Creek

Based on the incredible popular Atari 2600 game. $8.45. 2:40 & 5:30 p.m. Wednesday 5:20 p.m. More info here.

My Sailor, My Love (2022)

The Main

An old sea captain and a widow fall in love, and his daughter ain't happy about it. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 2 p.m. More info here.



Minnesota Mean (2023)

The Main

A documentary about the Minnesota Roller Derby. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.



Shorts Competition Winners

The Main

Jurors' picks for the best short films at this year's Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Don't Turn Your Back on Friday Night (2023)

Parkway

Sneak peek of a new doc about singer-songwriter Ike Reilly, with a post-show acoustic set from Reilly. $25/$33. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

Trylon

Disaster strikes a cruise ship! $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, May 1

A Father's Heart (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

The story of Joseph, Jesus' cuck dad. $13.60. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Wicker Man: Final Cut (1974)

Emagine Willow Creek

It's disputed whether it's the best cut of the folk horror classic, but it was director Robin Hardy's favorite. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Scent of the Wormwood (2022)

The Main

A coming-of-age story set in Kyrgyzstan. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 2 p.m. More info here.

The Eternal Memory (2023)

The Main

A documentary about a Chilean professor with Alzheimer’s and his supportive wife. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, May 2

Spirited Away: Live on Stage

AMC Rosedale 14/ AMC Southdale 16/ Bloomington 13 at Mall of America

The stage adaptation of the animated Miyazaki classic. $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Right to Read (2023)

The Main

A look at the struggle to teach American children to read. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 2 p.m. More info here.

Shorts Fiction Audience Choice

The Main

Viewers' picks for the best fictional short films at this year's Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Lakota Nation vs. United States (2022)

The Main

A documentary about the centuries-long clash between the natives of the Black Hills and the settler state. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, May 3

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Grandview 1 & 2

Ryan Gosling tracks down Harrison Ford to force him to reprise another of his old roles. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Greener Pastures (2022)

The Main

A documentary about the struggle of American family farmers. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 2 p.m. More info here.

Shorts Documentary Audience Choice

The Main

Viewers' picks for the best short docs at this year's Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

The Origin of Evil (2022)

The Main

A black comic thriller about a wealthy family battling over its fortune. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks May

Trylon

A VHS surprise! $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

People seem happy so far with this Judy Blume adaptation.

Big George Foreman

A biopic about the grillin' boxing great.

Joyland

A married Pakistani man falls for a trans dancer. See our review here.

Ponniyin Selvan: II

The second part of the acclaimed, incredibly successful Tamil-language historical epic.

Return of the Jedi

Showing in a few local theaters this week, I presume to get us prepped for Star Wars Day or whatever.

Sisu

A grizzled Finn fucks up some Nazis.

Virupaksha

Mysterious deaths in a small town!

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Air

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Beau Is Afraid

Chevalier

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Evil Dead Rise

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)

Polite Society (read our review here)

The Pope's Exorcist

Renfield

Scream VI

Showing Up (read our review here)

Somewhere in Queens

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)

Suzume