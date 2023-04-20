On the Big Screen This Week: Frustrated Sculptors, Heroic Teen Stuntwomen, and Kafka

I've been too ensconced in MSPIFF, now entering its second week, to keep up with most big new releases. (Ari Aster will have to wait.) But I do recommend two film festival movies that are screening more widely now: Polite Society and Showing Up. And speaking of MSPIFF, here's my preview, ICYMI. I'll also have a mid-fest report up tomorrow.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, April 20

Dazed and Confused (1994)

Alamo Drafthouse

Richard Linklater's classic hangout movie takes place in 1976. So if you made a similar movie in 2023, it'd be set in 2005. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

AMC Rosedale 14/ AMC Southdale 16/ Emagine Willow Creek

Its fans can be so annoying that you forget how funny it actually is. $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Dune (1984)

Grandview 1 & 2

Gotta be real here. I haven’t thought about Villeneuve’s Dune for months now. But I think of Alicia Witt saying “And how can this be? For he is the Kwisatz Haderach!” on the regular. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

To Catch a Thief (1955)

The Heights

Cary Grant and Grace Kelly team up to snag a cat burglar and just generally be sexy. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Burning Days (2022)

The Main

A young prosecutor in rural Turkey is compromised by his corrupt foes. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

See You Friday, Robinson (2022)

The Main

Iranian filmmaker Mitra Farahani brokers a friendship between her countryman, Ebrahim Golestan, and Jean-Luc Godard. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:40 p.m. More info here.

Il Boemo (2022)

The Main

The life of the 18th century Czech composer Josef Myslivecek. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:45 p.m. Sunday 4:15 p.m. Tuesday 4 p.m. More info here.

Walk Up (2022)

The Main

A filmmaker and his estranged daughter tour a building in Hong Sang-Soo’s latest. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:50 p.m. Sunday 3:20 p.m. More info here.

Sam Now (2022)

The Main

A filmmaker helps his half-brother find his mother, who abandoned him when he was in elementary school. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 2 p.m. More info here.

Octopus Skin (2022)

The Main

A teen leaves her isolated island home for the mainland. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:10 p.m. Sunday 1:10 p.m. More info here.

My Sailor, My Love (2022)

The Main

An old sea captain and a widow fall in love. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President (2022)

The Main

A look at the Ugandan challenger to the establishment. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:20 p.m. Wednesday 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Revoir Paris (2022)

The Main

After she survives a mass shooting, a woman struggles to remember what happened so she can go on with her life. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. Monday 7:20 p.m. Wednesday 1:15 p.m. More info here.

Black Art: In the Absence of Light (2021)

The Main

A look at several important Black Americans in contemporary art. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:40 p.m. More info here.

End of the Rope (2023)

The Main

After a family vanishes in 1931 North Dakota, suspicion settles on a farmhand. But is he really guilty? Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Sales Girl (2022)

The Main

The story of a woman who works in a Mongolian sex shop. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Luxembourg, Luxembourg (2022)

The Main

Ukrainian twin brothers travel to Luxembourg to see their sick, long-absent father. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:05 p.m. Friday 9:50 p.m. More info here.

L'Immensità (2022)

The Main

A family struggles to raise a gender dysphoric 12-year-old in 1970s Rome. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:10 p.m. Also Saturday. More info here.

Flamin’ Hot (2023)

The Main

Pretty sure this movie is a lie? Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Secret Screening (2023)

The Main

Don’t ask me—it’s a secret! Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Cairo Conspiracy (2022)

The Main

In this thriller, a student is caught in political and religious intrigue in Egypt. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:35 p.m. More info here.

Beautiful Beings (2022)

The Main

Icelandic teen boys start out as bullies, and just get nastier from there. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:40 p.m. More info here.

Monica (2022)

The Main

Trace Lysette is a woman trying to reconcile with her mother (Patricia Clarkson), who she hasn’t been seen since she was a teen. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Ashkal: The Tunisian Investigation (2022)

The Main

A murder investigation takes a horrific turn. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:50 p.m. More info here.

Suspiria (1993)

Parkway Theater

*Phil Collins voice* With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. Trivia at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Goodbye Dragon Inn (2003)

Walker Art Center

Can I catch Tsai Ming-liang’s great film, complete with Apichatpong Weerasethakul intro, and make it to St. Paul in time for Bikini Kill? We'll find out! $10/$12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Friday, April 21

Clueless (1995)

Alamo Drafthouse

The best Jane Austen adaptation of the '90s? $15. 6 p.m. More info here.

R.M.N. (2022)

Landmark Center

A Romanian village explodes with xenophobia after a bakery decides to hire immigrants. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. Tuesday 7:15 p.m. at The Main. More info here.

The Blue Caftan (2022)

The Main

A closeted (and married) tailor falls in love with his young apprentice. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1 p.m. Monday 1 p.m. More info here.

Before, Now & Then (2022)

The Main

A woman seeks love and security in ’60s Indonesia. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:15 p.m. More info here.

Other People’s Children (2022)

The Main

A woman loves her boyfriend’s four-year-old daughter, but still longs for a child of her own. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:20 p.m. More info here.

Our Father the Devil (2022)

The Main

An African woman’s peaceful life in France is upended when a priest comes to town—and she recognizes him as the warlord who murdered her family. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:30 p.m. Monday 4:30 p.m. More info here.

A Compassionate Spy (2022)

The Main

A documentary about Ted Hall, the young physicist who shared atomic secrets with the Soviet Union. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:40 p.m. More info here.

Next Sohee (2022)

The Main

A Korean film about a brutally unethical call center. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 3:45 p.m. Wednesday 1:30 p.m. More info here.

The Beasts (2022)

The Main

Things get tense when a French family in Spain refuses to vote for a wind farm. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:10 p.m. More info here.

Shorts Program 5: Animation Roundup

The Main

Eleven animated shorts. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Two Tickets to Greece (2022)

The Main

Three women take a vacation—and nothing goes as planned. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:20 p.m. Monday 7:05 p.m. More info here.

King Coal (2023)

The Main

A visual essay about the hold that coal has on West Virginia and the surrounding states. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday 2 p.m. More info here.

The Eight Mountains (2022)

The Main

Two lifelong friends compare their very different lives. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

Lakota Nation vs. United States (2022)

The Main

A documentary about the centuries-long clash between the natives of the Black Hills and the settler state. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 6:50 p.m. More info here.

Joyland (2022)

The Main

A married Pakistani man falls in love with a trans dancer. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Cue the Strings: A Film About Low (2023)

The Main

Drawn from archival footage of the great Duluth band. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:10 p.m. Saturday 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Medusa Deluxe (2022)

The Main

There’s a murder at a hairstyling competition. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:15 p.m. Monday 7:10 p.m. More info here.

Daughter of Rage (2022)

The Main

A woman and her daughter struggle for survival near Nicaragua’s largest landfill. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:35 p.m. More info here.

The Night of the 12th (2022)

The Main

A Finnish police procedural about the dangers of being obsessed with a case. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:40 p.m. More info here.

I Like Movies (2022)

The Main

A young movie obsessive dreams big but lives an ordinary, lonely suburban life. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:10 p.m. Wednesday 9:50 p.m. More info here.

Blue Jean (2022)

The Main

A closeted lesbian teacher navigates life in Thatcher’s Britain. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:55 p.m. More info here.

The Trial (1962)

Trylon

Orson Welles's fantastic expressionist take on Kafka. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, April 22

The Ordinaries (2022)

The Main

Paula lives in a world divided into three classes–Leads, Supporting Characters, and Outtakes. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11 a.m. Tuesday 1:30 p.m. More info here.

My Robot Brother (2022)

The Main

At a time when all kids have robot pals, Alberte’s life is changed when he gets a new, top-of-the-line model. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11:10 a.m. More info here.

The Tuba Thieves (2023)

The Main

An experimental documentary that springboards from the strange tuba thefts from California schools to examine the way we experience sound and silence. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11:15 p.m. Monday 3:05 p.m. Wednesday 3 p.m. More info here.

Deep Rising (2023)

The Main

A documentary look at the organizations mining the ocean floor for green energy components. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11:20 a.m. Wednesday 1:20 p.m. More info here.

Pink Moon (2022)

The Main

A man decides to kill himself after his 75th birthday. This is a comedy. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11:30 a.m. More info here.

Starring Jerry as Himself (2023)

The Main

When your dad tells you he’s a Chinese spy, you make a movie about it. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:15 p.m. More info here.

The Black Pharaoh, the Savage, and the Princess (2022)

The Main

Three animated stories from the past. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Four Little Adults (2023)

The Main

Scandinavian couples find polyamory tricky. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:40 p.m. Wednesday 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Short Program 6: Awesome Docs

The Main

Documentaries that are short and, presumably, awesome. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:45 p.m. More info here.

The Right to Read (2023)

The Main

A look at the struggle to teach American children to read. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:50 p.m. Monday 1:10 p.m. More info here.

Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kind of Left Out (2023)

The Main

I mean, I think the title says it all. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 3:10 p.m. More info here.

Love Life (2022)

The Main

A Japanese couple is not as happy as they seem. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4 p.m. Tuesday 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Pay or Die (2023)

The Main

A look at the difficulty that many American diabetics have getting a steady supply of insulin. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:15 p.m. Sunday 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) (2023)

The Main

A documentary look at Storm and Po, the guys who designed some of the ’70s wildest album covers. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

The Fishbowl (2023)

The Main

Dying of cancer, a woman returns home to Puerto Rico to endure Hurricane Irma with her mother. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Being Mary Tyler Moore (2023)

The Main

An in-depth look at the life and career of the comedy legend. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 6:45 p.m. Sunday 1:50 p.m. More info here.

Wild Life (2022)

The Main

A documentary about two committed conservationists in love. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. Tuesday 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Dirty Difficult Dangerous (2022)

The Main

An Ethiopian domestic worker and a homeless Syrian refugee fall in love in Beirut. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:15 p.m. Monday 5:10 p.m. More info here.

Falcon Lake (2022)

The Main

A 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old ghost-obsessed girl experience an intense summer friendship. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday 9:50 p.m. More info here.

The Damned Don’t Cry (2022)

The Main

A sex worker and her son move to Tangier in a film that’s getting comparisons to Sirk and Fassbinder. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:20 p.m. Wednesday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

The Accident (2022)

The Main

A pregnant woman in Brazil is pulled into a family conflict after she’s run down by a car. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:30 p.m. Monday 5 p.m. Wednesday 4:40 p.m. More info here.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster (2023)

The Main

A modern take on Frankenstein. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:40 p.m. More info here.

Melchior the Apothecary (2022)

The Main

A medieval apothecary is also a skilled amateur detective. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:40 p.m. Tuesday 3:10 p.m. More info here.

Freaks vs.The Reich (2022)

The Main

Circus performers battle their way out of fascist Italy. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:50 p.m. More info here.

Eating Our Way to Extinction (2021)

Trylon

How our diet imperils the planet. $10. 3 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, April 23

Spirited Away: Live on Stage

AMC Rosedale 14/ AMC Southdale 16/ Bloomington 13 at Mall of America

The stage adaptation of the animated Miyazaki classic. $16.20. 4 p.m. Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Unruly (2022)

The Main

A teen rebel is sent to a home for wayward women in 1930s Denmark. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11 a.m. Tuesday 7:10 p.m. Wednesday 9:45 p.m. More info here.

20 Days in Mariupol (2023)

The Main

Associated Press photographers document the destruction of an Ukrainian city by Russian forces. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11 a.m. Tuesday 1:40 p.m. More info here.

Ojibwa Warrior: The Legacy of Dennis Banks (2022)

The Main

A documentary about the Indigenous leader. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11:05 p.m. Monday 1:05 p.m. More info here.

Houria (2022)

The Main

After a promoter assaults her, a dancer struggles to join Algeria’s National Ballet. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11:10 a.m. More info here.

Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes (2023)

The Main

Deep archives were culled for this likely definitive look at the jazz great. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11:15 a.m. More info here.

Mini-Zlatan and Uncle Darling (2022)

The Main

A young girl gets jealous when her favorite uncle finds a boyfriend. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:15 p.m. More info here.

The Scent of the Wormwood (2022)

The Main

A coming-of-age story set in Kyrgyzstan. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:35 p.m. Tuesday 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Totem (2022)

The Main

The daughter of Senegalese immigrants in Rotterdam worries that she might be deported to a country she never knew. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 3:10 p.m. More info here.

Trenque Lauquen (2022)

The Main

A two-hour Argentine metafilm. Accept the dare! Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4 p.m. More info here.

Mom and Dad’s Nipple Factory (2023)

The Main

Two conservative Christians in Eau Claire provide prosthetic nipples to women after mastectomies. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 5 p.m. Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Pianoforte (2023)

The Main

A documentary about the young pianists at a Chopin competition. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 5:20 p.m. Monday 1 p.m. Wednesday 4:20 p.m. More info here.

The Eternal Memory (2023)

The Main

A documentary about a Chilean professor with Alzheimer’s and his supportive wife. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday 5:10 p.m. More info here.

Where Life Begins (2022)

The Main

An ultra-Orthodox young woman and an Italian farmer fall in love. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

Shorts Program 7 - Sex and/or Love

The Main

Six shorts about some all-important topic(s). Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. Six short films addressing the topic(s) at hand. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

19B (2022)

The Main

An aging caretaker lives in an abandoned villa as Cairo changes around him. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:35 p.m. Monday 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Gold Run (2022)

The Main

Norwegians smuggle gold away from the reach of the Nazis. $15. 7:40 p.m. Tuesday 4:10 p.m. Wednesday 1:40 p.m. More info here.

Labyrinth (1986)

Parkway

The role David Bowie was born to play. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Marty (1955)

Trylon

Can a middle-aged butcher find love? $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, April 24

Deadly Eyes (1982)

Emagine Willow Creek

Giant rats! $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Godfather (1972)

The Heights

One of the three best Godfather movies. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Golden Years (2022)

The Main

As a couple begins retirement, the death of their friend upends their plans. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:20 p.m. More info here.

Dusty and Stones (2022)

The Main

A southern African country duo travels to Nashville to record. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 3 p.m. More info here.

When the Waves Are Gone (2022)

The Main

Philippine director Lav Diaz’s latest epic is a revenge story—slow cinema style. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 3:30 p.m. More info here.

Everybody Wants to Be Loved (2022)

The Main

A psychotherapist distracts herself from her own problems by focusing on others. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:40 p.m. Wednesday 1 p.m. More info here.

Shorts Program 8 – Indigenous Portraits

The Main

Five short films. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, April 25

Victim (2022)

The Main

An immigrant woman in the Czech Republic suspects that her son is lying about the assault that put him in the hospital. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:45 p.m. More info here.

Love According to Dalva (2022)

The Main

A 12-year-old girl is freed after being held captive by her sexually abusive father. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:50 p.m. More info here.

Joyce Carol Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind (2022)

The Main

A documentary about the oatmeal inventor and genius level tweeter. Will it be celebratory and joyous? Or is query naive? Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Shorts Program 9 - A Laugh A Minute

The Main

The program is 87 minutes long. You do the math. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:05 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, April 26

The Devil's Backbone (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

The other creepy del Toro Spanish Civil War movie. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

Flashdance (1983)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

It has also been said of me that I dance like I've never danced before. $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Grandview 1 & 2

Computers! Is there anything they can't do? $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Burning Days (2022)

The Main

A young prosecutor in rural Turkey is compromised by his corrupt foes. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

Food and Country (2023)

The Main

Documentary about food writer Ruth Reichl’s work to protect small farms, ranches and restaurants Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Shorts Program 10 – You Can’t Go Home

The Main

Six short films about home and belonging. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:05 p.m. More info here.

Silent Beauty (2023)

The Main

Director Jasmin Mara López explores the sexual abuse her grandfather perpetrated on three generations. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:10 p.m. More info here.

World War III (2022)

The Main

A homeless Iranian man is cast as Hitler in a movie, despite his protests. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:40 p.m. More info here.

Stone Turtle (2022)

The Main

A researcher has a run-in with a woman who sells turtle eggs illegally on a Malaysian island. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:50 p.m. Tuesday 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Trylon Club Secret Screening

Trylon

How exclusive! Free for members. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Beau Is Afraid

Masterpiece or piece of shit? Judge for yourself. (Or don't. See if I care.)

Chevalier

The story of half-African French composer Joseph Bologne comes complete with Marie Antoinette feud.

Evil Dead Rise

The rebooted franchise lives again.

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

Is Ritchie's name really that much of a box office draw or are they worried that people will confuse it with Renny Harlin's low-budget 2006 horror flick?

Polite Society

An aspiring stunt woman tries to save her sister from her possibly evil fiancé and his mother. Funny as hell.



Somewhere in Queens

Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf fight to protect their son's basketball scholarship.

Showing Up

Michelle Williams just wants to sculpt but everyone around her is being so weird. Read our review here.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Air

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

Creed III

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)

The Lost King

Mafia Mamma

The Pope's Exorcist

Renfield

Scream VI

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)

Suzume

Sweetwater

A Thousand and One