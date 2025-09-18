On the Big Screen This Week: A Modern Taiwanese Classic, ‘Knight Rider’ as Romcom, and the Early Work of Bill Shatner

There are so many new movies out this week and I am excited—about none of them! (Not even The History of Sound, which, yes, I’ll see, but still…) On the other hand, Edward Yang’s epic, poignant Taiwanese family drama Yi Yi will celebrate its 25th anniversary at the Main. Don’t miss it.

Special Screenings

John Travolta in 'Blow Out' Promotional still

Thursday, September 18

Lady Vengeance (2005)

Emagine Willow Creek

The concluding film in Park Chan-wook’s Vengeance Trilogy. $11.60. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

​​Blow Out (1981)

Grandview 1&2

One of the great Philadelphia movies. $14:44. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Selena (1997)

Mia

J.Lo as the Tejano star. Free. 8 p.m. More info here.

Ĉu vi parolas esperanton? Promotional still

Friday, September 19

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Alamo Drafthouse

I bet it’s not really the final one… $13.99. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Bring It On (2000)

Alamo Drafthouse

How many teen comedies tackle cultural appropriation? $10.99. Friday-Saturday 4 p.m. Sunday & Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Granada

You get a fancy meal with that price, just like a real pirate. $169.99. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Yi Yi (2000)

Main Cinema

Hell yeah, this movie rules. $11. Friday-Saturday 1 & 7:15 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday 1 & 7 p.m. Wednesday 1 p.m. More info here.

The Intruder (1962)

Trylon

An evil William Shatner battles integration. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 8:45 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Incubus (1966)

Trylon

Hear Shatner speak Esperanto! $8. 8:45 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. Sunday 4:45 p.m. More info here.

A scene from 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' Promotional still

Saturday, September 20

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Alamo Drafthouse

Ha, I knew it! $13.99. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Emagine Willow Creek

I believe this is the one with the Sorcerer’s Stone. $10.60. 2:40 & 6:10 p.m. Sunday 6:10 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie. $10/$15. 12 p.m. More info here.

Catvideofest 2025

Riverview Theater

If it’s Saturday, it’s time for cat videos at the Riverview. $5. 10.45 a.m. More info here.

Hey, I only count six samurai here. Promotional still

Sunday, September 21

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part Two (2011)

Alamo Drafthouse

Those hallows are so deathly that they had to make two movies about them. $10.99. 12 p.m. More info here.

Art + Medicine: Disability, Culture and Creativity (2023)

Cedar Cultural Center

A screening of the TPT doc, followed by a panel discussion. Free. 4:30 p.m. Find more info here.

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe (2024)

Emagine Willow Creek

A doc about the Italian tenor, with some concert footage. $16.60. 12 p.m. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome (2025)

Emagine Willow Creek

Those Pink Floyd guys sure love concert films. $16.60. 3 p.m. More info here.

Ms. 45 (1981)

Grandview 1&2

A shy, mute seamstress is out for vengeance. $14.14. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Seven Samurai (1954)

Heights Theater

OK, this week, Seven Samurai is showing, I promise. $13. 1 p.m. More info here.

Repo Man (1984)

Roxy’s Cabaret

This movie’s soundtrack changed my life. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Valkyrie (2008)

Trylon

Maybe the only Tom Cruise movie where he fails at something? $8. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Yeah! You go ahead and leave that good girl image behind, Katie Holmes!

Monday, September 22

All That Heaven Allows (1955)

Alamo Drafthouse

Jane Wyman is rich. Rock Hudson is poor. Melodrama ahoy! $13.99. 7 p.m. More info here.

La Haine (1995)

Edina Mann

Le malaise des banlieues! Also Wednesday. $12.15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Emagine Willow Creek

Someone is making the teens behave! $7.60. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Marcus Mystery Movie

Marcus West End Cinema

What can it be? $6. 7 p.m. More info here.

Juliette Gariépy in 'Red Rooms' Promotional still

Tuesday, September 23

Red Rooms (2024)

Alamo Drafthouse

A truly unsettling film about a woman who obsesses over a serial killer. $10.99. 9 p.m. More info here.

Berlin Loop (2025)

Main Cinema

After a pre-screening bike ride through northeast Minneapolis, watch a film about a bicycle thief. $11. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Alana Haim is displeased. Promotional still.

Wednesday, September 24

The Raid (2014)

Emagine Willow Creek

The Indonesian National Police are back! $7.60. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Lagoon Cinema

There’s so much running in this movie! $12.50. 7 p.m. More info here.

Night of the Living Dead (1968)/Dead of Night (1974)

Trylon

What a double feature, and in 16mm at that. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Afterburn

Dave Bautista is a post-apocalyptic treasure hunter.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

What if Knight Rider had been a romcom? That's not exactly the concept behind the latest from mononymous director Kogonada, who may be the first to tell you that he didn't write the script, as he had with his more subtle successes Columbus and After Yang. Put simply, this is a movie about a magical GPS that forces two relationship-averse single people to relive the most traumatic moments in their lives until they fall in love. Margot Robbie and Colin Ferrell are charming, hot, and determined to make this damn thing work, and at some of the loopier moments (Ferrell performing in a high school production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) and quieter ones (Robbie, as her 12-year-old self, seeking advice from her mother) they pull it off. In fact, I'll go out on a limb and say this may be the best possible movie you could make about a magical GPS that forces two relationship averse single people to relive the most traumatic moments in their lives until they fall in love. B-

Bhadrakaali

A new Indian political thriller.

Checkpoint Zoo

Ukrainians evacuate the Kharkiv Zoo as Russia invades. A tense one!

Doin’ It

The 30-Year-Old Virgin (and it’s a woman).

Face Off 8: Embrace of Light

Huh, in Vietnam Face/Off movies are about dancing, not cops and convicts impersonating each other.

Him

What if football… was evil?

The History of Sound

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor have a lil thing for each other.

*whispering to date* That's Howl's moving castle. Promotional still

Howl’s Moving Castle

A wizard helps a cursed girl regain her youth.

In Whose Name?

An intimate documentary about Kanye West? I think we probably know enough already.

London Calling

Not a Clash biopic.

Megadoc

OK, the making of Apocalypse Now deserved a documentary. The making of Megalopolis? Come on now.

Noah—Live!

God’s special little friend builds a boat.

The Senior

A 59-year-old gets a second chance to play college football? Sounds inspiring in all the wrong ways.

Shakthi Thirumagan

Another new Indian political thriller.

Waltzing With Brando

Billy Zane is Marlon Brando.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

The Bad Guys 2

The Baltimorons—ends Thursday

Boys Go to Jupiter—ends Thursday

Caught Stealing

What a slog. Austin Butler (weirdly channeling Barbarino-era Travolta at times) is Hank Thompson, a hunky bartender on the Lower East Side who coulda been a star ballplayer if he hadn’t rammed his IROC into a tree as a kid. His neighbor (Matt Smith with a mohawk that would’ve got him hooted off St. Mark’s Place in 1998, which is when this movie takes place for some reason) asks Hank to look after his cat; soon Russian mobsters start pummeling Hank, and Hasidic hitmen are on his trail too. The film veers between bloody ha-ha and bloody oh-no without settling on a style, and if you try to miss its “last good days of New York” thesis, don’t worry, Darren Aronofsky will get the Twin Towers into every shot he can. Maybe Charlie Huston’s 2005 novel of the same name works on the page, but nothing in his lackluster adapted script suggests how, and though Butler does have charisma you’d never know it from his performance here. Still, Aronofsky haters (we are legion) will be relieved that the film keeps his auteurist tics in check, so no women are tormented to the brink of insanity and beyond—which doesn’t mean no women get a bullet to the head. C

The Conjuring: Last Rites

I completely forgot that this Fantastic Four movie existed.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Freakier Friday

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Hamilton

Light of the World

Little Hearts

The Long Walk

Mirai

The Roses

I’m not gonna pretend I remember much about Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner going at each other 36 years ago in The War of the Roses, a movie that mostly existed because people really liked them together in Romancing the Stone. But I do recall its core conceit—how quickly passion flips to hatred—which this reboot/revamp/do-over/whatever avoids with laborious determination. Tony McNamara’s screenplay, which dodges predictability so assiduously it rarely has much fun, is dedicated to the even more cynical proposition that marriage can turn even the most thoughtful humans into monsters. Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch are Ivy and Theo, married Brits bemused by life in the U.S., where friends give them guns as gifts; while his career as an architect craters, hers as a chef skyrockets. A self-aware modern liberal man, Theo consciously resists toxic resentment as he takes on childcare duties, and the duo’s shared ironic sensibility allows them to bicker cordially for most of the film. Until this all collapses into violent farce, that is, at which point it’s like Scenes from a Marriage turning into Punch and Judy. Docked a notch for letting Kate McKinnon do her “Ooh, am I sexy or creepy, who can say, ooh” shtick along the way. B-

Sign o’ the Times

Splitsville

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

The best review of 'Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues' I've read is 'This one goes to 2.'

Superman (read the full review here)

James Gunn’s flagship reboot of the DC film universe has its moments. In its best scene, a smug Clark Kent insists on a candid interview—as Superman—with co-worker/girlfriend Lois Lane, and the ace journalist he’s dating pulls no punches, getting in as many good hits as any of Lex Luthor’s henchfolk. David Corenswet’s Clark/Kal/Supes is all-too-human, with a real temper and self-regard bubbling up from beneath his Midwestern aw-shuckistude. He’s well-matched by Rachel Brosnahan, a purely 21st century Lois Lane who avoids Rosalind Russell throwback vibes as she fields modern problems like work-life balance and how to fly Mr. Terrific’s spacecraft. Yet the rest of Superman never matches the energy of that interview; in fact, Gunn foolishly splits Clark and Lois up on separate adventures. As we enter a world of intra-dimensional pocket universes and Metropolis-(Cleveland- actually) gobbling black holes, Superman gets loud and ugly and digital and, well, MCUish. And sorry, but there’s just too much Krypto. B-

Toy Story

Twinless—ends Thursday

Weapons

Zach Cregger is no Oz Perkins (complimentary). Still, “17 children left their homes in the middle of the night and they never came back” is the easy part, and without giving too much away to the “I’ll wait for streaming” crowd, the explanation struck me as anticlimactic and a little goofy. As with Barbarian, Cregger works better with premises and characterization than with “what’s behind that door,” and, ugh, old ladies still creep him out. Still, Weapons as a manic meditation on grief, kind of an energy-drink-fueledThe Sweet Hereafter, with each adult is wrapped up in their own world—the kids’ teacher (Julia Garner) makes it all about herself, Josh Brolin is a dad doing his own research, and Alden Ehrenreich is a hapless cop who distracts himself by targeting a homeless swindler. So, how do you grade a film that zips from ominous to amusing to dumb to creepy-despite-itself to arrive at a truly galvanizing ending. Let’s try… B