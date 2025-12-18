On the Big Screen: Sydney Sweeney Is in Danger, Kate Winslet Is a Na’vi, and the Xmas Movies Just Keep on Comin’

Guess what? Seven days before Christmas, I finally figured out how to list the recurring Xmas flicks in a way that's convenient for you and doesn't require me to come up with three or four dumb jokes a week about Christmas Vacation.

Below you'll also find a review of The Housemaid, which is what it is. Personally, I'm looking forward to Peter Hujar's Day.

Special Screenings

Female Trouble Promotional still

Thursday, December 18

The Case for Miracles (2025)

Marcus West End

What if things that don’t happen… happened? $16.65. Showtimes and more info here.

Female Trouble (1974)

Heights Theater

Have a Divine Christmas. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

White Christmas (1954)

Riverview Theater

Possibly your last time to see it this year? $5. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

A Christmas Story (1983)

Riverview Theater

Meet a midwestern family that’s actually reluctant to buy their child a weapon. $5. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

British Arrows Awards

Walker Art Center

The Walker’s annual holiday showcase of British commercials continues. Through Sunday. $15/$18. Find showtimes and more info here.

Boo! Promotional still

Friday, December 19

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

AMC Southdale

Benegrinch Cumbergrinch. $7. 12 p.m. More info here.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

East Side Freedom Library

I feel like we don’t get as many novelty Christmas Carol retellings now as we did back in the late 20th century. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Five Easy Pieces (1970)

Trylon

Jack Nicholson is a slumming, disaffected rich kid. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3:15 p.m. More info here.

Puzzle of a Downfall Child (1970)

Trylon

Faye Dunaway is a model who regrets her life. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

Casino Promotional still

Sunday, December 21

Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris (2025)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Comment dit-on “Genie in a Bottle”? $16.35. 7 p.m. Ticket prices and more info here.

The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Lagoon Cinema

Ba da-da-da da-da da da da. 3 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. Ticket prices and more info here.

Home Alone (1990)

Roxy’s Cabaret

A child of the bourgeois defends his family’s possessions from the lumpen proletariat. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.



Casino (1995)

Trylon

*Raekwon voice* Schemin’ like De Niro in Casino. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

The Long Kiss Goodnight Promotional still

Monday, December 22

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Alamo Drafthouse

Geena Davis has amnesia! $13.99. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Love Actually (2003)

AMC Southdale

So much inappropriate workplace coupling. $7. Noon. More info here.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Heights Theater

Is this movie about Powderhorn Park? $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Marcus Mystery Movie

Marcus West End

This one clocks in at 1:50. $6. 7 p.m. More info here.

Die Hard Promotional still

Tuesday, December 23

Batman Returns (1992)

Alamo Drafthouse

Where’d he go? $10.99. 4 p.m. More info here.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Alamo Drafthouse

All I want for Christmas is Tom Cruise being confused and humiliated and haunted by cuck fantasies for almost three hours. $13.99. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Die Hard (1988)

Parkway Theater

Never heard of it. $9/$12. Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Christmas Movies

Hi Donna Reed! Promotional still

Elf (2023)

Alamo Drafthouse: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. More info here.

AMC Southdale: Saturday & Wednesday, Noon. More info here.

Granada: Presented by Taste the Movies. Friday, 5 p.m. More info here.

Parkway: Saturday, 1 p.m. More info here.

Riverview: Thursday, 12:30 p.m. More info here.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Alamo Drafthouse: Wednesday, Noon. More info here.

Emagine Willow Creek: Sunday, 1 p.m.; Wednesday 2 p.m. More info here.

Grandview 1&2: Thursday, 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Riverview: Thursday, 6:45 p.m. More info here.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Alamo Drafthouse: Sunday, 12:20 p.m. More info here.

Marcus West End: Thursday 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Parkway: Thursday, 8 p.m. More info here.

The Polar Express (2004)

AMC Southdale: Sunday & Tuesday. Noon. More info here.

Marcus West End: Thursday, 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Peter Hujar's Day Promotional still

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Can’t wait to see this, enjoy it, and promptly forget all about it.

David

The Biblical story gets animated.

The Housemaid

Sydney Sweeney is Millie, an ex-con living out of her car who miraculously lands a job as a live-in maid for the wealthy Winchester family. Amanda Seyfried is Nora, the too-perfect wife. Brandon Sklenar is Andrew, a kind Barry Lyndon buff who’s built like an underwear model. There’s also a daughter who looks like she sees dead people. No sooner does Millie sign on than Nora becomes unpredictably moody and vicious. Mysteries abound! Does Nora have an ulterior motive for hiring a hottie with a killer rack? Why does Andrew stick around with his cuckoo wife? Just what is the deal with that dead-eyed kid? If Sydney Sweeney can act, why does she deliver every line in the same flat zoomer mutter, as though she’s just getting the words out of the way? Seyfried has a ball throughout, and Sweeney does wake up for the finale, but trash shouldn’t be this impressed with itself, and the twist—you knew there was one—is undermined by an extended period of explanatory voiceover. Cartoonish about class, which is fine, and about domestic abuse, which is less so, and overall just not enough fun. Next time you think, “They don’t make movies like that anymore,” be careful what you wish for: This is what happens when they try. C+

Peter Hujar’s Day

Ben Whishaw plays the photographer in this well-reviewed period piece from director Ira Sachs. Looking forward to this one.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

The SpongeBob saga continues.

