OK, So Let’s Not Get Too Optimistic in This Week’s Open Thread But Let’s At Least Catch Our Breath

Operation Metro Surge is over and now we can all get back to talking about nonsense on Open Thread, right? Right?

Haha, right. The thugs were out in full force across the state yesterday, and word on the street is that they're not letting up today either. Even if this thing does "wind down," there's gonna be plenty of additional mayhem first. Not to mention all the collective and individual trauma we'll have to process. And the economic devastation.

If you're like me, you spent much of yesterday calibrating your emotional response to Tom Homan's remarks. On one level, Minnesotans need to celebrate our small-w wins. We quite simply can't live in a state of constant vigilance forever. At the very least, our enemy has learned its current tactics do not work.

On the other, no one wants things to return to "normal," which meant ICE did its dirty work in the shadows and we ignored what was happening to our neighbors. Nor do we want to sever the hard-won communal ties we've established. And also, no one wants to feel like a chump; we know how these fuckers lie.

For balance, I like this quote from Friend of Racket Ian Ringgenberg: "Dance in the streets, but bring your whistles."

Anyway, I could go on and on about this, but you don't need to hear from me. How ya feeling, friends?

Of course, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.