Ode to the $6 Old Fashioned at the Anoka Hardware Store

We all know that restaurant menu prices are higher than they used to be, including the price of craft cocktails. Even more annoying? The tendency of certain restaurants to label any and every spirit-based drink a “craft cocktail” (including one Tito's and juice concoction that I deeply regret paying $14 for at a restaurant that will not be named).

But I’ve discovered the antidote to craft cocktail inflation. Head to downtown Anoka on a Wednesday night, look for the red light above a nondescript alley door, and order the $6 old fashioned special at the Hardware Store.

The Hardware Store is not, in fact, a hardware store, although they do have a token display of tools in the entryway. The speakeasy originally opened in 2020, making it exactly one day before a state-ordered ban on indoor dining shut them down until 2021. They’ve been chugging along ever since as one of the few top-notch cocktail spots in the northwest metro, with a noteworthy selection of whiskies and mezcals.

The Hardware Store didn’t respond to my interview request, but based on their Instagram account, it appears they’ve been offering (or at least promoting) $6 old fashioned Wednesdays since March 2021. It would be a decent deal for a mediocre drink, but it’s an amazing one because THS doesn't skimp on the booze—you get a generous pour of an interesting mid-range whiskey, made into a perfectly balanced cocktail with a fancy Luxardo cherry.

The whiskey on offer rotates each week, with recent features including whiskies from Browne Family Distillery, Doc Swinson’s, Savage & Cooke, and Buffalo Trace. Usually, the Hardware Store posts the whiskey of the week on their Instagram account, which is handy if you’re a spirits nerd who wants to do some research beforehand. Some of the selections have been more to my taste than others (I have fond memories of the Russell’s Reserve 10 year bourbon whiskey), but even if a whiskey doesn’t resonate with my particular palate I’m never disappointed in the quality.

Although the $6 old fashioneds are my incentive to leave my couch on a Wednesday night, the Hardware Store’s unique atmosphere is what keeps me lingering around. It starts with the speakeasy conceit, including the faux hardware counter and secret password. Once inside, the decor combines Hollywood glamor, whimsy, and antiques—think velvety sofas, black-and-white portraits of Golden Age movie stars, flamingos, and a wall of elaborate framed mirrors. It feels both lived-in and thoughtful, like your cool, quirky aunt’s living room.

Another thing that makes the Hardware Store a great hangout spot is the entertainment lineup. They have a robust schedule of live jazz and blues throughout the week, including most Wednesdays. If there isn’t an act scheduled, there’s usually a classic movie on the projector screen—The Wizard of Oz is so much weirder and scarier than I remembered.

The eclectic, laid-back vibe attracts a wide-ranging Wednesday clientele, which is also part of the Hardware Store’s appeal. There’s always a solid contingent of couples enjoying a budget-friendly date night, but you might also be seated next to a group of guys in baseball caps who wandered over from a nearby sports bar or a solo patron savoring some alone time with a book. You’ll spot groups of 50-something women dressed in their finest flapper attire and spirits enthusiasts geeking out about the whiskey library. However seriously they’re taking their evening, everyone seems to be having a genuinely good time.

After you’ve finished your old fashioned, you can explore some of the other drinks on the menu—the turquoise-hued Mayor Lorraine is one of the speakeasy’s signature drinks, made with champagne, tequila, and edible glitter. It’s named after Hardware Store owner Jason Hostetler’s grandmother Lorraine Hostetler, who was the first woman to be elected Anoka mayor in 1983 (look for one of her campaign lawn signs on display in the entryway). The menu also includes a solid lineup of classic cocktails—I’m partial to their Aviation—as well as beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, cheese and meat boards, and snacks.

As much as I love a deal, I don’t think the magic of $6 old fashioned night at the Hardware Store is the cheap drinks, or, for that matter, the approachable glam atmosphere, live music, or people watching (although I love those too). I think the appeal is that it falls on Wednesday, a day that’s not typically cause for celebration—the past weekend has faded into memory, and there are still two more days to go before Friday night hits.

But life is too short to only enjoy an evening out on the weekends. So head to the Hardware Store on a Wednesday. Try a new whiskey, catch some jazz, and raise your $6 old fashioned to the joy of the ordinary moments.