Murderous Bros, Peter O’Toole, and Lots of Studio Ghibli on the Big Screen This Week

The Lesson actually seems promising?

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, July 6

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Brackett Field Park

Some say you can learn a valuable lesson from this film. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Doctor Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Emagine Willow Creek

A nightmarish cat-like creature terrorizes children and fish alike. $3. 10:50 a.m. More info here.

American Psycho (2000)

Grandview 1&2

Huey Lewis fans are dangerous. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Inception (2010)

The Heights

Dreams within dreams within dreams. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Puss in Boots (2011)

Riverview Theater

Go back to the beginning and learn how the Puss saga started. $1.10:30 a.m. More info here.

Transmorphers: Mech Beasts (2023)

Trylon

I respect the hustle. $8. 2 p.m. More info here.

Friday, July 7

Chunky Shrapnel (2020)

Emagine Willow Creek

A "unique and immersive look" into a King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard tour. $12.50. 1:20 & 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Home (2015)

Emagine Willow Creek

A little human girl and an alien invader become unlikely friends. Through Wednesday. $3. 10:50 a.m. More info here.

The Woman King (2022)

Hiawatha School Park

Viola Davis slices up some slavers. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

The Forgotten Ones (2023)

The Main

A documentary look at the effects of the opioid crisis on the Twin Cities Somali community. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Scream It Off Screen

Parkway Theater

Vote for your favorite local short films by screaming. You will not believe how fun this is. Sold out. 8 p.m. More info here.

Stand By Me (1986)

Riverview Theater

I absolutely approve of the new trend of midnight movies starting before midnight. Also Saturday. $1. 11 p.m. More info here.

The Thing From Another World (1951)

Trylon

The Cold War-influenced original of the John Carpenter remake. $8. 7 & 9 p.m. Sunday 6 & 8 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, July 8

She's the Man (2006)

Alamo Drafthouse

Twelfth Night for teens. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Lake Nokomis

Fascist summer fun for the whole family. Read our review here. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Earth Mama (2023)

The Main

A pregnant single mom fights to get her children back from the foster care system. Free for MSP Film Society members. 11 a.m. More info here.

Ponyo (2008)

Parkway Theater

A G-rated The Shape of Water? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, July 9

Lady Bird (2017)

Alamo Drafthouse

A family takes out a second mortgage to send their daughter to college in 2003. What could go wrong? $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Bloomington 13

Not the first Studio Ghibli, but the first Studio Ghibli classic. $16.20. 4 p.m. Also Tuesday. More info here.

Grease (1978)

Emagine Willow Creek

My friend Larry and I saw this when we were eight with his older sister and her friends and we spent the whole time running around the theater acting like idiots. Fun times. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:40 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Wigstock: The Movie (1995)

Emagine Willow Creek

A doc about the longstanding East Village drag music festival. $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

Ziggy Stardust & the Spiders from Mars (1973)

Emagine Willow Creek

The 50th anniversary of Bowie retiring his most famous persona. Also Monday. $20. 3:20 & 6:20 p.m. More info here.

Amélie (2001)

Parkway Theater

The Dust of Suns' album release, paired with the twee French romcom. $20/$27. Music at 6 p.m. Movie at 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Ruling Class (1972)

Trylon

Peter O'Toole is a British noble who believes he's Jesus. $8. 3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Monday, July 10

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Alamo Drafthouse

A city is no place for a pig! Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Alamo Drafthouse

It's been called "Ghibli Gothic." $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Castle in the Sky (1986)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Bloomington 13

More Ghibli! (You can never have too much.) $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Humanoids From the Deep (1980)

Emagine Willow Creek

The worst kind of humanoids, if you ask me. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

School of Rock (2003)

Painter Park

A sad, shouty man bullies children into sharing his outdated taste in music. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

The 48 Hour Film Project Best of Screenings & Awards Ceremony

Parkway Theater

The festival, in which filmmakers have two days to make a movie, celebrates the best entries. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, July 11

Talk to Me (2023)

Alamo Drafthouse

An advance screening of the latest A24 horror flick. $14.50. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Upside (2017)

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

An unemployed Kevin Hart and a rich, paralyzed Bryan Cranston become unlikely friends. I guess people really are all the same! Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Riverview Theater

Did Minions do 9/11? $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Wednesday, July 12

Black Adam (2022)

The Commons

The Rock insists on having his very own superhero movie. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie Night

Emagine Willow Creek

A local notable picks a film for you to watch. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Sin City (2005)

Grandview 1&2

Little Steven rallies American musicians to boycott South Africa. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Interstellar (2017)

Lagoon

The answer to the mystery equation is... loooooooove. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2017)

Parkway Theater

Babes fight back against a postapocalyptic patriarchy. $9/$12. Pre-show trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Desperate Souls, Dark City, and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy (2022)

Trylon

A documentary look at the folks who made the 1969 classic. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Insidious: The Red Door

Wait, this is the fifth Insidious movie? Damn.

Joy Ride

Four friends have a wacky comic adventure.

The Lesson

A young writer becomes a tutor for his idol's son, but the family turns out to have Dark Secrets.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Asteroid City

The Blackening

Blue Jean

The Boogeyman

Elemental

Every Body

The Flash



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Little Mermaid

No Hard Feelings

Past Lives (read our review here)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Sound of Freedom

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts