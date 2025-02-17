Monster Trucks, Jug Bands, Beaver Beer: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 2.17

The Claw



Main Cinema

Minnesota has no shortage of wrestling greats, and among the most dreaded over the course of his nearly 30-year career was Baron von Raschke. This narrative collage of sources (including “Super 8 family footage, rare 16mm vintage clips, and raucous re-creations of actual events starring the Baron himself”), assembled by director Phil Harder, offers a glimpse at the man himself—who, you’ll probably not be surprised, is nothing like the villain he played in the ring. Also making appearances are Raschke’s contemporaries Mad Dog Vachon and The Destroyer. Preceded by an animated video for the Honeydogs song “10,000 Years” from Adam Levy. $5. 7:15 p.m.115 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Tuesday—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 2.19

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Dakota

Salvant is a frequent visitor to the Twin Cities. Her last time through in 2023 she presented her song-cycle, Ogresse, at the Walker with the aid of a 13-piece chamber orchestra, arranged and conducted by big band innovator Darcy James Argue. It’s the story of a monster who lives, like many fairy tale monsters, in the woods. (“She falls in love! She eats the guy! She dies!” is how Salvant summed up the plot.) Salvant has been all but universally acclaimed as the most inventive jazz vocalist to emerge in recent years—on her 2022 album Ghost Song, her idea of “standards” takes in both Kate Bush and that “You’re out of the woods” song from The Wizard of Oz. (It’s called “Optimistic Voices”—who knew?) Savant hasn’t released new music since 2023, so tonight’s performance might provide a hint at where she’s going next. $40/$45. 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

FRIDAY 2.21

Andrew Santino

Pantages Theatre

It's Dave's manager from FX's Dave, the hip-hop dramedy that has no business being so damn good. Santino is also an accomplished standup, whose career has accelerated post-Dave. He's all over Netflix, whether on the cast of Beef or on his own special, 2023's Cheeseburger. On the audio side of things, Santino co-hosts two podcasts, Bad Friends with fellow comic Bobby Lee and his own Whiskey Ginger, which draws big-name guests for convos over booze. The Chicago-launched comedian is teasing a new hourlong special that’ll drop soon on Hulu; it’s apparently produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions—huh! $49.50-$59.50. 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Saturday—Jay Boller

Bygone Britney enjoys a Pepsi at TC Vintage Fest. Twin Cities Vintage Fest

SATURDAY 2.22

Totally Rad Vintage Fest

Minneapolis Convention Center

Shopping for vintage finds at a tiny yard sale or a musty old shop can be a blast, but when something like Totally Rad comes to a convention center, your chances of finding something epic goes up. This weekend, you can explore collections from over 100 vendors selling cool old stuff that time forgot, from ‘80s-era NKOTB tees to velour tracksuits from the ‘00s. This thing ain’t limited to clothing either, with tons of old toys, video games, vinyl, home decor, and other goods once destined for the landfill ready to live a new life. Other fun to be had this weekend includes a free-to-play arcade featuring a variety of games, a museum showcasing items of yore, and DJ tunes. $8/$12 at the event; $25 early bird tickets. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 8:30 a.m. early bird hours. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; find tickets here. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Grand Opening of Inkwell Booksellers Co.

Inkwell Bookersellers Co.

Did you know there’s a new Minneapolis bookstore/coffee shop across the street from the Terminal Bar in… well, we can’t call that strange nether region by Surdyk’s Northeast, because it’s technically not, but you get the idea. “We are all about that slower pace of life, enjoying your coffee or tea, and a good book,” says Inkwell owner Elizabeth Foster. “We are striving to build a local community where people feel they can visit and linger, where all are welcome.” Sounds pleasant! And you can welcome Inkwell to the neighborhood at this weekend’s grand-opening bash, which’ll feature samples (they brew Wesley Andrews espresso and serve Rose Street Patisserie goodies), a Girl Scout Cookie sale (Sat.), giveaways, drawings, and an appearance from local authors Allan Evans (Sat.) and Marcie R. Rendon (Sun.). While the shop will be dog-friendly in the future, you’re discouraged from bringing your pup to this party on account of all the hubbub. Again, you get it. Free. 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 426 E Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Good times at the Winter Beer Dabbler Hunter Meyer/Erik Fahnestock

Winter Beer Dabbler 2025

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

An outdoor drinking festival? In winter? Yes, but the weather app on my phone says it’s going to be in the 30s by Saturday—that’s downright balmy! One way you can celebrate is at the Winter Beer Dabbler, which takes over the Mighty Midway at the Fairgrounds for an afternoon of day drinking and eating. There will be a lotta beer to try, of course, from local breweries you haven’t made it to yet as well as visiting brew pubs from all around the country. There will be cider and boozy bubbly to sample too, and food trucks include Indian eats, churros, pierogies, sno cones, and fair faves like Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos and Pronto Pups. $60; $80 VIP; $25 designated driver. 3-6:30 p.m. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; find tickets and more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Monster Jam

U.S. Bank Stadium

Time to put on your Grave Digger T-shirt and yell at the big trucks: Monster Jam is back at U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend. They’ve got the one that looks like a shark, the one that looks like Scooby Doo, the one that looks like a mean old bull… you know the drill. Watch ‘em all fly off jumps and do backflips and whip shitties in the dirt for as little as 15 bucks. Never been to a Monster Jam before? Check out this compilation of the best Monster Jam moments (it’s mostly crashes and explosions), fall in love instantly, and then get your tickets here. This event also features the debut of Sparkle Smash, a unicorn wielding vehicle that looks like the love child of a My Little Pony and a monster truck. All ages. $15+. 5 p.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Winter’s a Beach Party

Carbone's Pizzeria Bar & Grill

Look, no one is going to confuse a pizza bar in Minnesota with a Hawaiian getaway. But these are cold times in a dark era, so we’ll take what we can get. So over the next three days, Cabone’s is a tropical vacation destination, OK? They’ve turned their patio into a heated beach, complete with sand, a tiki bar serving drinks out of pineapples, and beach games. There will be contests, including limbo and hula hooping, plus prizes for the best luau attire. Add in live music and a special Hawaiian menu, and you have a staycation type of situation. Free. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sat.; noon to 2 p.m. Sun. 2155 Commerce Blvd., Mound; find more details here.—Jessica Armbruster

Let's make this beaver fossil official! Science Museum of Minnesota

SUNDAY 2.23

Epoch Beaver Beer Release

Bad Weather Brewing Co.

We don’t cover many beer-release parties in Event Horizon because, frankly, none of us are bearded and flanneled enough to care that deeply about one-off brewdawgs. But! This beaver-themed rager over at Bad Weather comes with some added elements. It’s a political protest of sorts, intended to pressure lawmakers to anoint an official state fossil in Minnesota. Specifically, the giant beaver. (Racket’s Keith Harris ranked that guy No. 3 among potential fossilized contenders, but hey, any official fossil is better than none.) Bad Weather brewed its latest beer, the Epoch Beaver Black IPA, in collaboration with the Science Museum of Minnesota's Paleontology Department, and that group of researchers will be at Bad Weather to show off rare rodent fossils and talk giant beaver. “Grab a drink, check out some fun fossils, and talk to the scientists that make it all happen,” organizers insist. Now this is palatable political activism! In more contemporary statewide beaver news: DFL Sen. Grant Hauschild recently introduced legislation that would make it legal to eat beaver that wanders onto your property (generally, people have to get a license to hunt these rodents). I’m not swinging at that teed-up joke premise; this is a family website. Free. 2-4 p.m. 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Fire Shut Up In My Bones

Ordway

You may know Terence Blanchard for the many scores he’s composed for Spike Lee films over the years, but in addition to a remarkable career as a trumpeter (he joined Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers at 19) he’s composed the music for two operas. Tonight Blanchard and his E-Collective will present excerpts from his second opera, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, with a libretto from Kasi Lemmons based on the memoir by New York Times columnist Charles Blow. This is a collaboration with the Turtle Island Quartet and visual artist Andrew F. Scott, and on vocal duties will be Scott Will Liverman and Adrienne Danrich $15-$110. 2 p.m. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Battle of the Jug Bands



Cabooze

So, the Cabooze confused a lotta concertgoers post-COVID. It remained seemingly shuttered and un-booked well past lockdown, causing some to fear the West Bank institution had closed up shop. Not the case! The Strib reported last fall that the Cabooze is still in business at age 50 (now 51), and, sure enough, its concert calendar is beginning to fill out. And by god, what a joy it is to see the Annual Battle of the Jug Bands, one of the venue’s longest-running traditions, on that calendar. Since 1980 the rules have been simple (hear ‘em here), the prize covetable (the Holliwood Waffle Iron trophy), and the vibes immaculate (the rootsy music competition doubles as a potluck dinner). Wanna make a weekend of it? There’s a pre-party and jug jam over at Palmer’s on Saturday (more info here). At the risk of pandering to you, the Racket reader, I’ll just keep saying it: We live in the greatest city on Earth. $5 suggested donation. 12:30-7 p.m. 500 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

ONGOING

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

It’s Night Trains season at the Model Railroad Museum! If you’ve never been to the Model Railroad Museum, this is the way to experience it. They’ll turn down the house lights and let the miniature train models show off their cozy glow while they weave through towns that are buried in blizzards or lit up with holiday decorations. It’s quaint as hell; you’re gonna love it. And did we mention that the museum turns 90 friggin’ years old this year? No better time to visit this St. Paul gem. $15; free for children four and under. 3-7 p.m. Saturdays (check online for bonus nights). 668 Transfer Rd., Suite 8, St. Paul; tickets and more info here. Through February 22—Em Cassel

Melanin in Motion Nordic Skiing

Theodore Wirth Park

On Mondays this winter, Melanin in Motion is hosting introductory and progressive Nordic/cross-country ski lessons for members of the BIPOC community, with sessions led by BIPOC women and youth. You’ll learn all the XC basics—kinds of strides, using your poles properly, climbing and descending—and the $11 fee includes the equipment rental and a trail pass. (That’s a great deal; it’s usually $26 for a rental and day pass.) Catch up with Melanin in Motion co-founder Anthony Taylor in this 2024 Racket feature about the groups working to diversify the outdoors. $11, with scholarships available to those in need. 6-8 p.m. 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis; get more info and reserve your spot here. Mondays through February—Em Cassel

The Ice Palace

Delano

A little road trip to Delano gets you to this sprawling ice installation, which features mazes, tunnels, ice rooms, and other delights, plus occasional fireworks shows and fire performances. There’s food from vendors including Brickside Grille & Tap and Doxy’s Donuts, and they’ll also have themed nights on Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday, with special early hours on holidays like Presidents’ Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. $11-$23; $25-$69 VIP passes; $49-$69 season passes. 5-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 4 to 9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 657 River St. N., Delano; more info here. Through March 2—Em Cassel

Highways of Doom

The Heights

The Heights/Trylon annual noir festival goes on the road this year—without ever leaving Columbia Heights. Every Thursday in February (and one in March) they’re showing a movie that features someone on the run, and every one's a winner. In Fritz Lang’s You Only Live Once (hey, that’s where Drake got that), Henry Fonda is an innocent man sentenced to death, and man is he pissed. Ann Savage’s mean femme fatale steals the nasty Detour, while Gun Crazy more than lives up to its name. Forward to the 1970s and Steven Spielberg’s Duel, in which mild-mannered Dennis Weaver and his Plymouth Valiant are menaced across the Mojave Desert by an 18-wheeler with an unseen driver. Wrapping things up is Thelma & Louise, which really does hold up, in case you were wondering. $12. 7:30 p.m. 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find dates and more info here. Thursdays through March 6—Keith Harris

“Paul Shambroom’s American Photographs”

Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota

Photographer Paul Shambroom has been documenting the relationship between individuals and power, in all its forms, for four decades now. This selection of his work will debut his most recent projects, Purpletown and Past Time, which look at the current political climate in the U.S. His 1979 series, Portrait of Hennepin Avenue, which has not been shown publicly since 1985, will also be on display, as well as Shambroom’s work with found objects such as unattributed photographs and business cards. Free. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 8—Keith Harris

“Unveiling 1,000 Nesting Dolls”



The Museum of Russian Art

Did you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Museum of Russian Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 9—Keith Harris

“Untitled 19”

Soo Visual Arts Center

Each year, SooVAC invites a guest curator to organize a group show featuring artists at all skill levels or places in their career. Hundreds will apply; only a few dozen will make it in. The results typically yield an eclectic collection of pieces in a variety of mediums, all threaded together by the whims of the curator. This year’s juror is Keisha Williams, gallery director at MCAD, who was tasked with choosing works from a pool of 231 artists (31 of which made the cut). Her process: “As I reviewed work, I couldn’t help but reflect on the words of Adrienne Maree Brown: ‘I am fascinated by those instances when you can feel the fabric of the universe between you and another being fall away or bunch together, bringing you magnificently undeniably closer.’” 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 23—Jessica Armbruster