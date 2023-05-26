Skip to Content
Wanna Buy D’Angelo Russell’s Baller Wayzata Mansion?

As featured last year in Architectural Digest.

1:00 PM CDT on May 26, 2023

Compass|

D-Lo’s abode.

Interior designer Tiffany Thompson found inspiration for D'Angelo Russell's Wayzata mansion while traveling through the woodsy Japanese island of Yakushima.

When remodeling the NBA star's four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 6,313-square foot property, she brought "a Japanese inspiration and philosophy of openness and exploration," according to this Architectural Digest home tour from last year. “He wanted everything in black and white... He was really into the contrasts that those two colors invite," Thompson told AD. Russell approved of the finished project, telling the magazine, "We were able to make Minnesota feel like home in a short amount of time." (The feature uses the word "rustic" twice to describe the contemporary house built in 2005... you be the judge.)

But Minnesota is no longer home to Russell, the ex-Timberwolf who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February. (The one-time All Star recently said he was "held back" by the Wolves, though a new report claims he was seeking a $100 million extension to stay here.) In any case, now that the Lakers have been bounced from the playoffs, Russell is seeking to unload his luxe dwelling for $4 million. "Incredible opportunity to own a special property," reads the brand-new listing from Aaron Lowe at Compass. (Lowe didn't immediately respond to Racket's interview request.)

The amenities befitting a 27-year-old pro athlete are ample, including but not limited to: a half-court "NBA-grade" gymnasium with Russell's #Loading mantra splashed above in giant lettering, bar/lounge, golf simulator, podcast studio, elevator, porch featuring a hot tub and apparent vending machine, and outdoor pool. Guitars, video game controllers, and Muhammad Ali décor are scattered throughout 125 Westwood Ln. S., which is registered to Russell's father, Antonio, and last changed hands for $2.5 million in 2020, according to county records.

That's the very year former Wolves GM Gersson Rosas (whose award-winning ol' Minneapolis crib you can view here) acquired Russell from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins plus first-round and second-round draft picks. The idea, at the time, was to pair the sharp-shooting point guard with his big-man best friend and Timberwolves franchise player, Karl Anthony Towns. The return on investment never materialized, as the Wolves missed the playoffs after a disastrous 2020-'21 campaign and then, the following season, saw Russell effectively disappear amid a first-round playoff exit. Current Wolves Tim Connelly GM shipped him off to Los Angeles in February as part of a three-team deal, netting Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and a trio of second-round picks in return. The move bummed out his buddy.

“I was hurt, obviously, one I didn’t know [Russell] was getting traded, I had to ask him, ‘Is the rumor I’m seeing on Twitter even remotely true?'" KAT said on a podcast earlier this month. "I’m just happy that he got to L.A. and they embraced him."

Playing alongside LeBron James, Russell (slightly) elevated his post-season play this year before the Denver Nuggets completed their sweep of L.A. on Monday. D-Lo reportedly wants to return to Crypto.com Arena next year as a Laker, though it apparently won't be on a max deal.

But hey, this is a real estate blog! Let's get back to the subject at hand with this photo tour of Russell's Wayzata estate courtesy of Compass.

Jay Boller@jaymboller

Co-owner/editor of Racket.

