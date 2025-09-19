Skip to Content
Opinion

Let’s Talk About Where You Get Your News From in This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every week at this time, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:15 AM CDT on September 19, 2025

Photo by Nabil Saleh on Unsplash
74Comments

Hey, so, if you haven't heard, ABC is currying favor with a thin-skinned authoritarian president by silencing his on-air critics. Media conglomerates are quite happy to do business this way—they exist to make money, not inform the public, after all.

It's one of those moments when even people who don't think about these issues much stop and say, "Hey, what should I really be paying attention to?"

And so, for this this week's Open Thread, may I ask, to quote the Beastie Boys (quoting Wild Style), "Where'd you get your information from, huh?"

I presume that since you're a Racket reader, you're reasonably suspicious of what I won't go full Marxist and call "capitalist media." But what are you reading, watching, streaming, etc.?

Because it's my job, I read a wider range of pubs than I would as a regular ol' citizen, even A**** N*** on occasion. But I haven't watched TV news in any form for ages. When I do get trapped in an airport or doctor's office with CNN blaring I instantly feel dumber. I simply can't understand how people subject themselves to that.

So, how's about you? What are your local, national, and international sources of news? How has your media diet changed over time? And did you cancel Disney+?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

