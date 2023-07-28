Skip to Content
Opinion

Let’s Talk About the Places You Never Go in Friday’s Open Thread

Let's break out of our routines and remind ourselves of some overlooked places in town.

9:39 AM CDT on July 28, 2023

When Team Racket went to the Minnesota History Center on Wednesday night for the Society of Professional Journalists awards, we realized just how rarely we go there.

That got us talking about all the museums, spaces, and institutions in town we just don't get around to visiting as often as they deserve. The spot that immediately came to mind for both me and Jessica was the Museum of Russian Art in south Minneapolis.

It's just so easy to fall into regular patterns and forget the range of cultural options we're lucky to have here. A desire to break out of the routine and visit some overlooked places was also part of what inspired my recent "30 Concerts in 30 Days" project.

So here's this Friday's prompt, as you may have figured out by now: What places in the Twin Cities do you wish you visited more often? Make it as broad as you want—museums, clubs, parks, restaurants, whatever.

Or just talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread, after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

