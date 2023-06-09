Skip to Content
Opinion

Let’s Talk About Summer on This Friday’s Open Thread

It's your turn to talk about whatever you want.

9:27 AM CDT on June 9, 2023

Photo by Maxime Bhm on Unsplash

This looks unsanitary.

Summer! Do you love it? Hate it? Have a complex set of conflicting emotions about it like an adult should?

Last week, Racket posted its Summer Guide for 2023, and Jessica has been updating it with other kinds of events and activities throughout the week.

So as a little prompt to nudge you along in this week's open thread, we're askin': What are your summer plans? What are you looking forward to? Dreading? You traveling? Staying home? Hiding indoors? Whatever you're up to, we'd like to hear it.

And as usual, feel free to ignore this prompt and yap about whatever you really want to in the comments.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

