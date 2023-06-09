Let’s Talk About Summer on This Friday’s Open Thread

Summer! Do you love it? Hate it? Have a complex set of conflicting emotions about it like an adult should?

Last week, Racket posted its Summer Guide for 2023, and Jessica has been updating it with other kinds of events and activities throughout the week.

So as a little prompt to nudge you along in this week's open thread, we're askin': What are your summer plans? What are you looking forward to? Dreading? You traveling? Staying home? Hiding indoors? Whatever you're up to, we'd like to hear it.

And as usual, feel free to ignore this prompt and yap about whatever you really want to in the comments.