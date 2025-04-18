Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by Our Streets:
Opinion

For This Week’s Open Thread, We’re Talkin’ ‘Bout Traffic

As we do every time this week, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:37 AM CDT on April 18, 2025

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash
13Comments

Let's talk traffic jams—and I don't mean the kind Steve Winwood's jazzy '70s prog rock band used to play!

Every outlet in town has covered the fact that summer road construction season is upon us, so why shouldn't we? The big hassle this year will be shutdowns on I-94, and we're hearing from folks who live in far-flung, exotic locales like Lake Elmo that it's ruining their commute.

So, how will you adjust your driving in the summer ahead? Do you drive on city streets to avoid the congestion or does that just make it worse? Will you take mass transit more?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Take us out, Jimi!

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 20: Building the Perfect Cheeseburger feat. Angry Line Cook and Burger Daddies

The two hours of localized burger talk you need in your life.

April 18, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 74 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Sidewalk markets, space rock, 4/20 parties, and more.

April 18, 2025
News

Union Says Wedge Co-Op Is Stifling Workers’ Free Expression

Plus MN GOP's flat earther curiosity, Lowertown Sounds returns, and Target Field is a ghost town in today's Flyover news roundup.

April 17, 2025
See all posts