Freeloader Friday: 74 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Red Lovely

FRIDAY

Red Lovely, Time Room, The Dregs

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Waterdog

With Deer Skin, Valors. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Thor Leseman and the Breadwinners

Singer-songwriter Americana/rock. With Ida Metsberg. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The PhilBillies

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Trailer Trash

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Life on a String

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Other Jeannie Retelle

The Other HotBox: A Drag & Burlesque Show That’s High as Hell

Watch stoned performers onstage! Bring dollar bills for tippin’. 21+. 8-10 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis.

Bicycle Day Radler Release Party

Meet at Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop for a ride to Wild Mind Ales (6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis) and enjoy a pint of their new drink. Ride starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop, 2900 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

The Princess Bride Trivia Night

With Trivia Mafia. 7 p.m. Buch Hard Kombucha Seltzer, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Greentop

Indie rock. 7 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Late Night at the Ox

Featuring tunes from DJs Buster Baxter and Big Reece. 8-11 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Zee Carlstrom, Make Sure You Die Screaming

The author discusses their new queer road-trip novel with and Patrick Nathan (author of The Future Was Color). With tunes from DJ Jake Ryan, the drinks, and book deals. 7-10 p.m. Moth Oddities, 13 5th St. NE, Minneapolis.

Heavy Rotation

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Anoka Meats. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch Season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

30 Days of Biking

This is more than a festival or one specific event; 30 Days of Biking is an experience, a challenge, a global community, and, maybe, a paradigm shift. 30 Days of Biking is a worldwide event with local roots; each spring participants vow to bike every day for the month of April, be it a short neighborhood trip or a full-blown multi-mile excursion. It’s a chance to feel more confident biking around town, to experience trails, and to see the world on two wheels (or one, you wacky unicyclers!). You won’t have to do it alone, as there are a bunch of friendly bike rides this month; watch the 30 Days’ Facebook page for updates on group rides, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Glass artists from LN Legit and many others are celebrating 420 this weekend. MN Legit

SATURDAY

ArtBeat Music + Art Fest

Well, it sure looks like we’re officially in block/parking lot party season. This one hosted by MN Legit, fusing music, art, and streetwear into one big happening, looks pretty rad. Highlights include live glass blowing demonstrations, an intense art that yields gorgeous results. Other art includes large-scale graffiti works by REPLY and tattooing with Rotten Ronnie. An artists’ market will offer festival merch, band tees, posters, and more, while music will be provided by Porch Light, Mati, Gora Ireke, DJ Caiked Up!, and DJ Angel Beloved. Beer and food trucks round out this event. 21+. Free. 2-10 p.m. 314 Buchanan St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Fight For a People’s Earth Day

People’s Earth Day Coalition and other eco orgs host this march to the Capitol in a Hands Off protest follow-up. 1 p.m. Meet at the pedestrian plaza on Wabasha Street N. & W. Seventh Place, St. Paul.

Munchie Market

Featuring local vendors selling all kinds of snack items, plus funky tunes from the Orange Goodness Band. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Utepils Brewing Co, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Dankest Day of the Year

Or maybe this THC-adjacent brewery party is more your speed? Indeed will celebrate 420 with beer, as they’ll be bringing back Dankbot, a brew so hoppy it smells like weed. If you’re prepping for flower or planning your own stoner garden this summer, you’ll want to check out the mini market where glass and seed vendors will be selling their wares. Adding to the vibes will be stoner flicks on the big screen and DJs spinning vinyl, and there’ll be free munchies to snack on too. Folks who partake will also want to pick up a case of Insight’s THC drink, Pixels, which will be discounted all day. Free. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Vendorfest

316 Vintage Vendorfest

Shop vintage on the sidewalk from a variety of pop-up sellers, plus hot dogs and Hamm’s beer. 3 p.m. to evening. 316 Vintage, 316 S. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Slow Irish Session

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The de’Linda’s with Just Luv, Inc

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Tyler Herwig

6:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Modist is turning 9. FB

Cloud 9: Modist’s 9-Year Anniversary Party

No need to be modest—nine years is a great run for a brewery, and Modist is celebrating its ninth turn around the sun this weekend. Back in 2016, former City Pages beer writer (and former Racket beer writer) Jerard Fagerberg had this to say about the North Loop’s newest brewery: “There's no brewery like Modist anywhere in the world. Their brewing system is custom built for their size, with a run of machines unheard of in the craft world. Because of that, they're able to make beer that is categorically unique.” This anniversary bash will have exclusive beer and THC drink drops, food trucks, and live tattooing from Nokomis Tattoo. There’s also a THC market featuring Granny’s, Doctor Dabs, Retro Bakery, Doug’s Nugs, and Jesse Ventura Farms, and a cloud-watching competition (aw!) hosted by local comic Sam Schedler. Free. Noon to midnight. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Shredding Flannel

Grunge tunes. 7-9:30 p.m. Basement Bar, 511 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Socialist Social Hour

Hang with socialists. 8-11 p.m. Brühaven Craft Co., 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Jacuzzi Puma Plays Prince: Version 7

7:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

The Candy Grab

Age-specific egg hunts for both kids and parents, plus a visit with the Easter Bunny. 10 a.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Adult Egg Hunt

Head to the rooftop and search for eggs filled with prizes. 11 a.m. Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Earth Day Mending Workshop

Join Reuse MN and learn how to fix threads, including re-hemming, darning, and securing buttons. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Eastside Food Co-op, 2551 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Earth Day Cleanup

Annual River Gorge Earth Day Cleanup

Join the Minneapolis Parks Board and Friends of the Mississippi River. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Find folks at W. River Parkway & 36th St., W. River Parkway & 44th St., and Minnehaha Park; more info here.

Spring Litter Out of Lyndale

Bring gloves, trash bags, and enthusiasm. 10 a.m. 3537 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Island in the Sun Party

Featuring the tropical wheat ale Vactioner on tap, hotdogs and brats on the patio from 1-4 p.m., and tunes from Barely Acoustic and Weezer cover band Pleezer. Admission is $5 starting at 6 p.m. Noon to 10 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Rapunzel & Belle

Featuring costumed characters, crown making, face painting, a princess sing-a-long, photo ops, and more. Noon to 2 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

League Two

SON/BOY, Pyrrhic Victories, League Two

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Hot Jupiters

Psych, prog, space rock. With Skeleton Crew, Third Date, Greater Goods. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Three Guys Who Used To Work Together

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mammoth Moth

With Emmy Woods. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Melinda Wolff

“Rhythm & Hues”

Woodwork and paintings from Melinda Wolff and Suzanne Tacheny Kubach. 5-8 p.m. Spruce, 404 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Everton vs Manchester City FC (PL)

9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Sapling Giveaway

Buy a beer, get a sapling to take home. 11 a.m. ‘til trees run out. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Oakdale Cub Foods Food Truck Pop-Up

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cub, 7191 10th St. N., Oakdale.

Hastings Food Truck Pop-Up

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fleet Farm Hastings, 875 General Sieben Dr., Hastings.

3rd Annual Spring Food Trucks Day

Eat food from a dozen different food trucks in the parking lot. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fleet Farm, 17070 Kenrick Ave,. Lakeville.

Scrapegoat

7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

"Plasmic"

Art Soup: “Plasmic” Closing Reception

Bio-curious artists explore bodily mediums both human and nonhuman. Featuring work by Eso Malflor, Matthew King, Emma Wood, Kate Casanova, Josh Anstrand, Alexis Schramel, and Vernon Vanderwood. 4-6 p.m. Second Shift Studios, 1128 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

V-SHOW: Unveiled

Nonprofit VIIVNCAUS Hmong Women’s Group hosts their seventh-annual runway show featuring local student designers. 5-8 p.m. McNamara Alumni Center, 200 SE Oak St., Minneapolis; register for free tickets here.

“Diptych”/”Staged & Constructed”/”You Belong Where You Feel Free”

Praxis hosts three exhibitions in their galleries. With an artist talk with Christine Ambruster (RSVP here). 5-9 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Weekly Pastry Rides

Celebrate 30 Days of Biking with this easy-going weekly ride with free pastries. Meet behind the shop. 9 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through April 26

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market

This long-running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Zen Arcade

SUNDAY

The Big Zen20

Weed weekend? Still going strong! And this get together at Zen Arcade at Hook & Ladder is stacked. Interactive fun will include an adult Easter Egg hunt where you’ll score free THC samples (dress like a bunny to get early access), classic video-game tournaments (Galaga and Asteroids), and stoner bingo. Onstage entertainment includes tunes from Dosh and the Mortiholics, comedy from The Bong Show, and a (literally?) high fashion runway show. General admission tickets are free, but if you go VIP for $46.19 you’ll get a stuffed $200 RetroBakery swag bag to take home. 21+. 4:20 p.m. Zen Arcade, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Low & High x Clown Glass 420 Popup

Featuring live glassblowing from Lucky Luke Art, a smoking patio (BYOW), special sales, free pizza at 5 p.m., mocktails, and tunes from TRiP B, Vire, and Buttah. 21+. 5-9 p.m. Clown Glass, 2110 S Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis.

The Cartoon Comedown

Featuring cozy vibes and cartoons on the big screen. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Misfit Market

4.20 Misfit Market

Featuring 20 local artists and vintage vendors inside and out, plus vinyl tunes, free crafting supplies, donuts, an outdoor smoking lounge, and free goody bags from St. Paul Cannabis from the event’s first 100 vendors. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Misfit Coffee, 207 N. Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis.

Bury Em Deep

With Aaron James, Shoveler. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Crow



With free popcorn and drink specials. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

eleven degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Robert Wilkinson



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Axel & Betty

Axel and Betty

Rock. 4-6 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

SunDay FunDay



Featuring around one dozen food trucks and live music. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Movies & Munchies



Featuring films screening at 12:30, 2, and 3:30 p.m.; a planty pop-up with starter plants, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Llama Visit



Hang with llamas in a pop-up petting zoo. Noon to 2 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Golden Blessings: A Celebration of Prosperity & Fortune

Celebrate Lao New Year with amazing performances, guest speakers, and Lao foods. 5-9 p.m. The Great Hall in Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.